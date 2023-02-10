Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Seafood
Mediterranean

Nerai

2,339 Reviews

$$$

55 E 54th St

New York, NY 10022

Popular Items

Organic Chicken Platter
Bifteki Platter
Shrimp Platter

Starters

Trio of Traditional Spreads

$15.00

tzatziki, spicy feta, and hummus served with 2pcs of pita

Tzatziki

$10.00

served with 2 pcs of grilled pita

Spicy Feta

$10.00

served with 2 pcs of grilled pita

Hummus

$10.00

served with 2 pcs of grilled pita

Spinach Pies

$16.00

3 individuallly wrapped spinach parcels served with ouzo yogurt

Kataifi Shrimp

$24.00

kataifi wrapped shrimp, sansho peppercorn, greek honey

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

over Santorini fava with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and capers

Salads

Greek Salad

$22.00

Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons

Grape Arugula Salad

$21.00

baby spinach & arugula, goat cheese, caramelized hazelnuts and grapefruit balsamic vinaigrette

Falafel

$24.00

chickpea fritters with Israeli salad, hummus and harissa

Platters

Organic Chicken Platter

$31.00

served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita

Shrimp Platter

$36.00

served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita

Bifteki Platter

$31.00

grilled beef patties with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, a cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita

Entree

Salmon

$36.00

pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice

Lamb Chops

$59.00

served with honey glazed carrots, onion soubise, and oregano jus

Sides

Greek Fries

$12.00

crispy fries with oregano and crumbled feta

Lemon Potatoes

$14.00

traditional roasted potatoes

Sauteed Spinach

$14.00

with garlic and evoo

Spanakorizo

$14.00

spinach rice

Extra PIta Bread

$4.00

2 pieces

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nerai offers a modern and sophisticated twist on Greek dining in the heart of New York City. Our flavorful dishes present high quality ingredients from across the world with an emphasis on sustainability. The freshness of our ingredients and the traditional Greek flavor in our dishes is one you will remember long after your meal.

55 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022

