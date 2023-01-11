Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nerdvana

5757 Main St Suite 112

Frisco, TX 75034

Order Again

N/A Bevs

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Black Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Water

Flat Water-Liquid Death

$5.00

Sparkling Water-Liquid Death

$5.00

Regular

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, fresh coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.

5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco, TX 75034

