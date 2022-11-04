Neroli Mercato
274 Washington St
Westwood, MA 02090
Salads/Soups
Create Your Own Salad
Choose your base (up to 2) and then add your favorite toppings (includes 4 - more available for additional charge). Choose your dressing and a cheese option - Enjoy!!
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumber, finished with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Garden Cobb Salad
Romaine/Spring Lettuce Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Garden Greek Salad
Romaine/Spring Mix Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Roasted Broccoli, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
Neroli "Power" Salad
Rainbow Kale Mix, Spinach, Wild Rice, Chickpeas, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Toasted Almond Silvers & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Rainbow Caesar Salad
Rainbow Kale/Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan
Spinach Salad
Fresh Tween Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped Bacon Bits, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Small - Pasta Fagioli (Hot)
Small - Zuppa D (Soup of The Day Hot)
Large - Pasta Fagioli (Hot)
Large - Zuppa D (Soup of The Day Hot)
Cold Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
Prosciutto Cotto, Shaved Genoa Salami, Sliced Mortadella w/ Pistachio, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Oil and Vinegar. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
V.I.P Sandwich
Imported Prosciutto di Parma, Imported Coppa, Imported Soppressata, Imported Sliced Mortadella w/ Pistachio, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Panino Sandwich
Hand cut Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
Americano Sandwich
Sliced Low Sodium Ham, Hard Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available..
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
Prosciutto Cotto Sandwich
Imported Italian Ham with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced Top Round Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Ham Sandwich
Sliced Low Sodium Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Marinated Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Marinated Onions. Pickles & "Hots" available.
Make Your Own
Hot/Panini Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Marinated Red Onion
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Crispy, Breaded Eggplant Slices topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Grilled DOM'S Steak Tip Sandwich
Grilled, Marinated Steak Tips with Peppers & Onions. Cheese - optional add on.
Shaved Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Ribeye Steak topped with Grilled Peppers, Onions & American Cheese.
Grilled Veggie Panini
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Summer Squash, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers with Pesto.
Meatball Sandwich W/Cheese
Handmade Meatballs in Neroli Pomodoro Sauce topped with Mozzarella and Pomodoro Cheeses.
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast with Roasted Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Pesto.
Porchetta Panini
Roasted Porchetta topped with Garlic Rapini & Aged Provolone.
Prosciutto Cotto Panini
Steamed Italian Ham with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil.
Roasted Turkey Panini
Oven Roasted Turkey with Arugula, Avocado, Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich
Sweet Italian Sausage with Grilled Peppers, Onions & a "touch" of Neroli Homemade Pomodoro.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Flat Iron Steak Panini
Chicken Cutlet Ceaser Press
Hot Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana - Dinner
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Neroli Pomodoro sauce and melted Mozzarella & Parmesan. Served with Penne Pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana - Dinner
Lightly breaded slices of Eggplant topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce and melted Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Penne Pasta.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti - Dinner
Chicken breast, broccoli florets and ziti pasta in parmesan cream sauce.
Ziti & Meatballs - Dinner
Homemade meatballs served with Ziti and Neroli Pomodoro Sauce.
Dom's Steak Tips - Dinner
Dom's Steak Tips, cooked Medium and served with fresh broccoli florets.
Penne alla Vodka - Dinner
Penne pasta with sweet peas & pancetta in vodka cream sauce
Penne With Marinara
Beverages
SB Iced Tea, Green
SB Iced Tea, Lemon
SB Ice Tea, Peach
Siciliana, Blood Orange 11oz Can
Siciliana, Blood Orange, Glass
Siciliana, Limonata, Glass
Siciliana, Limonata 11oz Can
SP Melograno & Aranciata, 11 oz Can
SP Limonata, 6 Pack
SP Soda Chino' Italian (Chinotto) 4 Pack
MS Soda, Bl Cherry
MS Soda, Vanilla Cream
MS Soda, Espresso Coffee
MS Soda, Gassosa Lemon & Lime
MS Soda, Orange
MS Soda, Sarsparilla
Sprite .355 mL
Coke .355 ml
SP Pompelmo (11 oz)
SP Prickly Pear (11 oz)
SP Soda Chino' Italian, Large, (Chinotto)
SP Mineral Sparkling, Sleek Can (11 oz)
SP Limonata 11 Oz Can
SP Aranciata, Large
SP Orange Rasp (11 oz)
SP Aranciata 6 Pack
Siciliana Blood Orange 4 Pack
Siciliana Limonata 4 Pack
SP Arancia & Fico D'India 6 Pack
SP Arancia & Fico D'India 11oz Can
SP Limonata 11 Oz Can
SP Pompelmo 6 Pack
SP Aranciata 11 Oz Can
SB Sparkling Water 16.9 Fl Oz
SB Natural Water 16.9 Fl Oz
Dr.Brown's Black Cherry Soda
Dr.Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda
Dr.Brown's Ginger Ale Soda
Everybody Water
Diet Coke, Bottle, 8 fl oz
Mole Cola
SP Aranciata Rossa 6 Pack
SP Melograno & Arancia 6 Pack
SP Aranciata Rossa, 11 oz Can
Natalie's OJ
Natalie's Lemonade
SB Millenium Still Water 22 Fl Oz
SB Millennium Sparkling Water 22 Fl Oz
Galvanina, Lemon
Galvanina, Peach
San Pellegrino, 17 Fl Oz
Natalies, OJ, 32fl oz
Lemoncocco
Coke, Bottle, 8fl oz
Orange Mango, Natalies
Strawberry Lemonade, Natalies
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Clem Peach 6 Pk
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Clem Peach
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Lemon Rasp 6pk
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Lemon Rasp
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Pomegranate Black Currant
San Pellegrino, Momenti, Pomegranate Black Currant 6 Pack
Apple Cider Half Gallon
Apple Cider Pint
Nitro Cold Brew, Atomic
Cold Brew, Atomic
Galvanina, Green
Carrot Ginger Juice
Blood Orange Juice
Chips/Snacks/Coffee
Urbani White Truffle Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Chips
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips
Paprika Potato Chip San Carlo
Pesto Potato Chips San Carlo
Tomato Potato Chips
Asiago Cheese Whisps
Parmesan Cheese Whisps
Rustic Bakery Sweet Onion
Sea Salt, Firehook
Classic San Carlo
Tarallini, Pepe, Nonna Maria
Mixed Truffle Nuts, Urbani
Savory Pickled Mushrooms, Crisp & Co
Pint Pickles, Crisp & Co
Dilly Beans, Crisp & Co
Grand Dill, Crisp & Co
Neroli Cold Cut Platters
Imported Italian Cold Cut Platters
Neroli Veggie Platters
