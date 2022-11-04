Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neroli Mercato

No reviews yet

274 Washington St

Westwood, MA 02090

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatball Sandwich W/Cheese
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Italian Sandwich

Salads/Soups

Create Your Own Salad

$12.00

Choose your base (up to 2) and then add your favorite toppings (includes 4 - more available for additional charge). Choose your dressing and a cheese option - Enjoy!!

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumber, finished with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Garden Cobb Salad

Garden Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine/Spring Lettuce Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Garden Greek Salad

Garden Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine/Spring Mix Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Roasted Broccoli, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing

Neroli "Power" Salad

Neroli "Power" Salad

$14.00

Rainbow Kale Mix, Spinach, Wild Rice, Chickpeas, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Toasted Almond Silvers & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Rainbow Caesar Salad

Rainbow Caesar Salad

$12.00

Rainbow Kale/Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Fresh Tween Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped Bacon Bits, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Small - Pasta Fagioli (Hot)

$4.99

Small - Zuppa D (Soup of The Day Hot)

$4.99

Large - Pasta Fagioli (Hot)

$11.99

Large - Zuppa D (Soup of The Day Hot)

$11.99

Cold Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto Cotto, Shaved Genoa Salami, Sliced Mortadella w/ Pistachio, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Oil and Vinegar. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

V.I.P Sandwich

V.I.P Sandwich

$16.00

Imported Prosciutto di Parma, Imported Coppa, Imported Soppressata, Imported Sliced Mortadella w/ Pistachio, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Panino Sandwich

Panino Sandwich

$15.00

Hand cut Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

Americano Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Low Sodium Ham, Hard Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available..

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

Prosciutto Cotto Sandwich

$12.00

Imported Italian Ham with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Top Round Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Low Sodium Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Marinated Onions. Pickles & "Hots" Available.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, & Marinated Onions. Pickles & "Hots" available.

Make Your Own

$13.00

Hot/Panini Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Marinated Red Onion

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy, Breaded Eggplant Slices topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheeses.

Grilled DOM'S Steak Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled, Marinated Steak Tips with Peppers & Onions. Cheese - optional add on.

Shaved Steak & Cheese Sandwich

Shaved Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye Steak topped with Grilled Peppers, Onions & American Cheese.

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$15.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Summer Squash, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers with Pesto.

Meatball Sandwich W/Cheese

Meatball Sandwich W/Cheese

$14.00

Handmade Meatballs in Neroli Pomodoro Sauce topped with Mozzarella and Pomodoro Cheeses.

Pesto Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Roasted Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Pesto.

Porchetta Panini

$14.00

Roasted Porchetta topped with Garlic Rapini & Aged Provolone.

Prosciutto Cotto Panini

$12.00

Steamed Italian Ham with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes & Fresh Basil.

Roasted Turkey Panini

$12.00

Oven Roasted Turkey with Arugula, Avocado, Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage with Grilled Peppers, Onions & a "touch" of Neroli Homemade Pomodoro.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Cutlet Ceaser Press

$12.00

Hot Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana - Dinner

$17.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Neroli Pomodoro sauce and melted Mozzarella & Parmesan. Served with Penne Pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana - Dinner

$14.99

Lightly breaded slices of Eggplant topped with Neroli Pomodoro Sauce and melted Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Penne Pasta.

Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti - Dinner

$17.99

Chicken breast, broccoli florets and ziti pasta in parmesan cream sauce.

Ziti & Meatballs - Dinner

$15.99

Homemade meatballs served with Ziti and Neroli Pomodoro Sauce.

Dom's Steak Tips - Dinner

$20.99

Dom's Steak Tips, cooked Medium and served with fresh broccoli florets.

Penne alla Vodka - Dinner

$16.99

Penne pasta with sweet peas & pancetta in vodka cream sauce

Penne With Marinara

$9.99

Beverages

SB Iced Tea, Green

SB Iced Tea, Green

$2.99
SB Iced Tea, Lemon

SB Iced Tea, Lemon

$2.99

SB Ice Tea, Peach

$2.99
Siciliana, Blood Orange 11oz Can

Siciliana, Blood Orange 11oz Can

$2.29
Siciliana, Blood Orange, Glass

Siciliana, Blood Orange, Glass

$6.99
Siciliana, Limonata, Glass

Siciliana, Limonata, Glass

$6.99
Siciliana, Limonata 11oz Can

Siciliana, Limonata 11oz Can

$2.29
SP Melograno & Aranciata, 11 oz Can

SP Melograno & Aranciata, 11 oz Can

$2.25
SP Limonata, 6 Pack

SP Limonata, 6 Pack

$12.99
SP Soda Chino' Italian (Chinotto) 4 Pack

SP Soda Chino' Italian (Chinotto) 4 Pack

$13.99
MS Soda, Bl Cherry

MS Soda, Bl Cherry

$2.99
MS Soda, Vanilla Cream

MS Soda, Vanilla Cream

$2.99
MS Soda, Espresso Coffee

MS Soda, Espresso Coffee

$2.99
MS Soda, Gassosa Lemon & Lime

MS Soda, Gassosa Lemon & Lime

$2.99
MS Soda, Orange

MS Soda, Orange

$2.99
MS Soda, Sarsparilla

MS Soda, Sarsparilla

$2.99
Sprite .355 mL

Sprite .355 mL

$2.99
Coke .355 ml

Coke .355 ml

$2.99
SP Pompelmo (11 oz)

SP Pompelmo (11 oz)

$2.25

SP Prickly Pear (11 oz)

$2.25
SP Soda Chino' Italian, Large, (Chinotto)

SP Soda Chino' Italian, Large, (Chinotto)

$5.99

SP Mineral Sparkling, Sleek Can (11 oz)

$2.00
SP Limonata 11 Oz Can

SP Limonata 11 Oz Can

$2.25
SP Aranciata, Large

SP Aranciata, Large

$5.99

SP Orange Rasp (11 oz)

$2.25

SP Aranciata 6 Pack

$12.99

Siciliana Blood Orange 4 Pack

$7.99

Siciliana Limonata 4 Pack

$12.99

SP Arancia & Fico D'India 6 Pack

$12.99
SP Arancia & Fico D'India 11oz Can

SP Arancia & Fico D'India 11oz Can

$2.25

SP Limonata 11 Oz Can

$2.25

SP Pompelmo 6 Pack

$12.99
SP Aranciata 11 Oz Can

SP Aranciata 11 Oz Can

$2.25

SB Sparkling Water 16.9 Fl Oz

$2.29

SB Natural Water 16.9 Fl Oz

$2.29

Dr.Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Dr.Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Dr.Brown's Ginger Ale Soda

$1.99Out of stock
Everybody Water

Everybody Water

$1.99

Diet Coke, Bottle, 8 fl oz

$2.09

Mole Cola

$3.99

SP Aranciata Rossa 6 Pack

$12.99

SP Melograno & Arancia 6 Pack

$12.99

SP Aranciata Rossa, 11 oz Can

$2.25

Natalie's OJ

$4.25
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.99
SB Millenium Still Water 22 Fl Oz

SB Millenium Still Water 22 Fl Oz

$4.99

SB Millennium Sparkling Water 22 Fl Oz

$4.99

Galvanina, Lemon

$3.99

Galvanina, Peach

$3.99

San Pellegrino, 17 Fl Oz

$1.99

Natalies, OJ, 32fl oz

$7.99

Lemoncocco

$2.29

Coke, Bottle, 8fl oz

$2.09

Orange Mango, Natalies

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade, Natalies

$3.99

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Clem Peach 6 Pk

$12.99

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Clem Peach

$2.25

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Lemon Rasp 6pk

$12.99

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Lemon Rasp

$2.25

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Pomegranate Black Currant

$2.25

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Pomegranate Black Currant 6 Pack

$12.99
Apple Cider Half Gallon

Apple Cider Half Gallon

$8.99
Apple Cider Pint

Apple Cider Pint

$3.99

Nitro Cold Brew, Atomic

$5.99

Cold Brew, Atomic

$5.99

Galvanina, Green

$3.99

Carrot Ginger Juice

$4.25

Blood Orange Juice

$4.25

Chips/Snacks/Coffee

Urbani White Truffle Potato Chips

Urbani White Truffle Potato Chips

$3.99
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Chips

Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$1.49
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$1.49

Paprika Potato Chip San Carlo

$2.49

Pesto Potato Chips San Carlo

$2.49

Tomato Potato Chips

$2.49
Asiago Cheese Whisps

Asiago Cheese Whisps

$6.29
Parmesan Cheese Whisps

Parmesan Cheese Whisps

$6.29

Rustic Bakery Sweet Onion

$8.99

Sea Salt, Firehook

$4.99

Classic San Carlo

$2.49

Tarallini, Pepe, Nonna Maria

$3.99

Mixed Truffle Nuts, Urbani

$12.99
Savory Pickled Mushrooms, Crisp & Co

Savory Pickled Mushrooms, Crisp & Co

$8.49
Pint Pickles, Crisp & Co

Pint Pickles, Crisp & Co

$8.49
Dilly Beans, Crisp & Co

Dilly Beans, Crisp & Co

$8.49

Grand Dill, Crisp & Co

$8.49

Neroli Cold Cut Platters

Small Cold Cut Platter

$49.99

Large Cold Cut Platter

$69.99

Imported Italian Cold Cut Platters

Small Imported Cold Cut Platter

$69.99

Large Imported Cold Cut Platter

$119.99

Neroli Veggie Platters

Small Veggie Platter

$29.99

Large Veggie Plater

$39.99

Kids Menu

"Noodles" & Butter - KIDS

$6.99

"Noodles" & Sauce - KIDS

$6.99

Grilled Cheese - KIDS

$6.99

Turkey & Cheese - KIDS

$6.99

Ham & Cheese - KIDS

$6.99

Salami & Cheese - KIDS

$6.99

Chicken Cutlet Tenders - KIDS

$6.99

Mac N' Cheese - KIDS

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
274 Washington St, Westwood, MA 02090

