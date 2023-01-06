A map showing the location of Nero's Foundry CafeView gallery
Nero's Foundry Cafe

No reviews yet

235 Promenade Street

Providence, RI 02908

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Caramel Iced Nitro- small
Bagels

Breakfast

Muffins

$2.99

Freshly made daily

English Muffin Toasted

$1.85

with butter or cream cheese

Wheat Toast

$1.85

with butter or cream cheese

Bagels

$2.50

Freshly baked daily, pick your choo

2 Fried Eggs w side Toast

$4.99

2 Eggs any style with Meat choice and Toast

$6.99

Cheese Omelette with Toast

$6.99

Western Omelette with Toast

$7.99

Meat Omelette with Toast

$7.99

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

1 Egg any Style with choice of Toast

$3.75

Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Bacon- 2 slices

$2.50

Featured Signature Breakfast

The Promenade

$8.99

2 freshly cooked eggs, sauteed spinach, chopped red onions and jalapenos, and a homemade garlic mayo with melted swiss cheese on toasted wheat

The Narragansett

$8.99

2 freshly cooked eggs,toasted wheat, american cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, topped with lettuce and tomato

The Pesto Supreme

$8.99

1 freshly cooked egg, homemade pesto with sliced avocado, tomato,arugula and chedder cheese on a bagel

Panini

Nero's Classic Panini

$10.99

Turkey,bacon, avocado with cheese of your choice, and ranch dressing

Italian Fig Panini

$10.99

Prosciutto, homemade fig jam, goat cheese

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, arugula, top with balsamic glaze

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Sliced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, pecorino romano cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Grilled vegetables of the day topped with feta cheese

Classic Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$9.99

Classic Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Classic Turkey

$9.50

Papa Louie's Meatballs

$9.99

Eggplant Parmigiano

$9.99

Chicken Parmigiano

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

BLT

$8.99

Prepared foods by pound

Pasta and Broccoli

$11.50

Grilled chicken & Broccoli

$11.50

Sausage and Peppers

$11.50

Rabe Broccoli

$11.50

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$11.50

Papa Louie's Meatballs & Sauce

$11.50

Sandwich of the day

Sandwich special for the day

$10.99

Salad by the pound

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, pecorino romano cheese, caesar dressing and croutons

Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatos, red onion

Salad

Salad Special of the day

$7.50

Calzone

Calzone

$7.50

Special for the day

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

$4.00

Pizza Creation Special of the Day

$4.50

Specialty Coffee

Nitrogen cold brew-small

$4.50

Cold brew infused with nitrogen, for extra smoothness

Nitrogen cold brew- large

$5.50

Cold brew infused with nitrogen, for extra smoothness

Cold Brew Coffee - small

$4.25

Cafefully crafted Cental american beans roasted to perfection

Cold Brew Coffee - large

$5.25

Cafefully crafted Cental american beans roasted to perfection

Classic coffee

Boston Best Coffee brewed fresh- small

$2.25

Classic american regular or decaf hot coffee

Boston Best Coffee brewed fresh- large

$2.50

Classic american regular or decaf hot coffee

Specialty Iced Coffee

Caramel Iced Nitro- small

$4.75

Iced nitro brew, caramel syrup, your choice of milk

Caramel Iced Nitro- large

$5.75

Iced nitro brew, caramel syrup, your choice of milk

Vanilla Iced Nitro- small

$4.75

Iced nitro brew, vanilla syrup, your choice of milk

Vanilla Iced Nitro- large

$5.75

Iced nitro brew, vanilla syrup, your choice of milk

Chocolate Iced Nitro- small

$4.75

Iced nitro brew, chocolate syrup, your choice of milk

Chocolate Iced Nitro- larger

$5.75

Iced nitro brew, chocolate syrup, your choice of milk

Hazelnut Iced Nitro- small

$4.75

Iced nitro brew, hazelnut syrup, your choice of milk

Hazelnut Iced Nitro- larger

$5.75

Iced nitro brew, hazelnut syrup, your choice of milk

Tea

Hot tea

$1.99

Classic Lipton black tea

Specialty Iced Tea

Organic Tropical Green Tea- small

$3.58

two leaves and a bud organic brewed

Organic Tropical Green Tea - large

$3.00

two leaves and a bud organic brewed

Drinks

Coke

$2.30

20 oz bottle

Coke by the can

$1.25

Diet Coke

$2.30

20 oz bottle

Diet coke by the can

$1.25

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Snapple Drink

$2.25

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.24

Poland Spring water

$1.50

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Power Ade

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908

