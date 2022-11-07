Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Nervous Charlie’s

review star

No reviews yet

5501 N Lamar Blvd.

Austin, TX 78751

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
The Longhorn

Breakfast Sandwiches

*All sandwiches are cut in half*
The Classic

The Classic

$8.00

2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Pastrami Hash

Pastrami Hash

$11.00

Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Alexa

The Alexa

$8.00

Tomato, avocado, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$12.00

Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Longhorn

The Longhorn

$11.00

2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, Charlie's hot sauce (contains dairy), and your choice of protein. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Lunch Sandwiches

*All sandwiches are cut in half*
*SPECIAL* The Thanksgiving

*SPECIAL* The Thanksgiving

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey, everything bagel stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry glaze, apple, sage. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Big Apple

The Big Apple

$11.00

Turkey, sliced apple, brie cheese, and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Empire

The Empire

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Willie's Hot Pastrami

Willie's Hot Pastrami

$11.00

Pastrami and spicy mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Tree Hugger

The Tree Hugger

$11.00

Cucumber, spinach, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Ultimate Italian

The Ultimate Italian

$11.00

Black forest ham, Genoa salami, hot capocollo, shredded lettuce, tomato, sliced white onion, roasted red pepper blend, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar, and oregano. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Dozens & Single Bagels

Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$2.00
Half-Dozen (7 Bagels)

Half-Dozen (7 Bagels)

$12.00
Dozen (13 Bagels)

Dozen (13 Bagels)

$20.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

A toasted bagel with the perfect amount of cream cheese.
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ Butter

A toasted bagel with salted butter on both sides.

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.50

Cream Cheese

*SPECIAL* Pumpkin Spice CC

*SPECIAL* Pumpkin Spice CC

$2.50+
Plain CC

Plain CC

$2.00+

You can't go wrong with a classic.

Veggie CC

Veggie CC

$2.50+

Green and yellow bell peppers, carrots, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Scallion CC

Scallion CC

$2.50+

Scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Strawberry CC

Strawberry CC

$2.50+

Fresh strawberries and brown sugar whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Honey Walnut CC

Honey Walnut CC

$2.50+

Walnuts, honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Roasted Garlic & Herb CC

Roasted Garlic & Herb CC

$2.50+

Roasted garlic, parsley, dill, chives, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Pistachio CC

Pistachio CC

$2.50+

Pistachios whipped into our plain cream cheese for that smooth, nutty flavor with a little bit of crunch.

Spicy Arbol & Pequin Pepper CC

Spicy Arbol & Pequin Pepper CC

$2.50+

Arbol peppers, roasted garlic, and roasted tomatoes whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Vegan CC

$2.75+

Vegan Veggie CC

$3.25+

Just like our veggie cream cheese but 100% vegan!

Low Fat CC

$2.50+

Coffee

Coffee (16 oz.)

Coffee (16 oz.)

$3.25

Proudly serving our signature Texas Coffee Traders specialty roasts. Please let us know how many dairy or non-dairy (soy) creamers and sugars you'd like for your coffee in the text box below.

Chameleon Cold-Brew

Chameleon Cold-Brew

$4.25

Austin's original cold brew and 100% organic.

Coffee Box (8 12oz. Cups)

Coffee Box (8 12oz. Cups)

$20.00

Each coffee box holds 8 12oz cups of coffee. Included with each box will be cups, lids, sugar & cream, and stirrers.

Beverages

Natalie's Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

Natalie's Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Made with one ingredient: Florida oranges.

Natalie's *Mango* Orange Juice

Natalie's *Mango* Orange Juice

$4.00

Made with two ingredients: Florida oranges and fresh mangos.

Richard's Sparkling Water

Richard's Sparkling Water

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Dr. Browns Soda (Black Cherry)

Dr. Browns Soda (Black Cherry)

$2.75

Made from New York Mount Morency cherries.

Dr. Brown's Soda (Cream Soda)

Dr. Brown's Soda (Cream Soda)

$2.75

Older than the Statue of Liberty printed on its can.

Dr. Brown's Soda (Root Beer)

Dr. Brown's Soda (Root Beer)

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Texas Tea (Unsweet)

Texas Tea (Unsweet)

$3.25

All natural, preservative-free, and made with Texas water and organic black tea.

Yerba Mate (Bluephoria)

Yerba Mate (Bluephoria)

$4.25

Blueberry, elderberry, and yerba mate.

Yerba Mate (Enlighten Mint)

Yerba Mate (Enlighten Mint)

$4.25

Peppermint, yerba mate, and honey. And yes, it's kosher!

Yerba Mate (Revel Berry)

Yerba Mate (Revel Berry)

$4.25

Raspberry, blackberry, hibiscus, and yerba mate.

Add Ons

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$4.00
Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$3.00
2 oz. Lox

2 oz. Lox

$7.50

Acme lox straight from Brooklyn, NY. You're welcome.

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Two strips of bacon wrapped in foil.

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Sliced avocado in a baggie!

Side of Turkey (3 oz.)

$4.25

Side of Charlie's Hot Sauce

$0.50

*Contains Dairy*

Zapp's Salt and Vinegar Chips

Zapp's Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo Chips

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$2.00

These bad boys are vegan-friendly.

2 oz. Butter

$1.00

Lox Platter

Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$120.00+

Full Lox Platter: 10 Bagels, 16 oz Scallion CC, 20 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions Half Lox Platter: 5 Bagels, 8 oz Scallion CC, 10 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions

Merch

*NEW* Peace, Love, Dogs Shirt

*NEW* Peace, Love, Dogs Shirt

$30.00

HAND TIE DYED by our amazing team member, Kelsey. Each one will be slightly different but all will be dope. Limited run, never to be printed again Peace, Love, Dogs

3D Shirt

3D Shirt

$25.00
Original Shirt

Original Shirt

$20.00
Tank (Bae.Goals)

Tank (Bae.Goals)

$20.00
Nervous Hat

Nervous Hat

$30.00

Cotton Hat / Look Rad, Stay Nervous

Five Panel Hat

Five Panel Hat

$30.00

A Cool 5 Panel Hat for Cool People

Mug

Mug

$12.00
Coozie

Coozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE: Please be advised that Nervous Charlie's menu items may contain or come into contact with wheat, eggs, sesame, tree nuts, and/or soy. If you have any questions, or have a food allergy that requires special food handling, please call us at the shop (512-366-5305).

