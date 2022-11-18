Restaurant header imageView gallery

N'Esperado

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1816 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704

Appetizers

Sm Chilli Con Queso

$4.00

Lg Chilli Con Queso

$7.00

Nachos

$9.00

Shrimp Poppers

$12.00

BBQ Wings

$9.00

Quesadillas

$9.00

Sm Guacamole

$4.00

Lg Guacamole

$7.00

Flautas

$9.00

Brunch

(V) Avo. Toast

$10.00

A La Carte Brunch

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Chila Cakes

$12.00

Chorizo con Huevos

$11.00

Egg & Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Huevos Divorc.

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Kid Breakfast

$5.00

Mexican Om.

$12.00

MICHELADA

$6.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Sopapilla

$5.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

a la mode

$1.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr pepper

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Sm OJ

$2.00

Topo Chico

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

LG OJ

$4.00

Fanta Bottle

$1.50

Enchiladas

Enchilada PLATE

$10.00

Kids

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE ENCH

$5.00

Grilled Chz

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sand

$13.00

Chicken B. Sand

$12.00

Eggplant Sand

$10.00

Sides & Tacos

BO BEAN

$2.50

BROWN RICE

$3.00

CORN TORT

$0.50

CORN TORT (copy)

$0.50

FLOUR TORT

$0.50

POTATOES

$2.50

RF BEAN

$2.50

RIBS

$18.00

Salsa TO GO

$5.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

SPANISH RICE

$2.50

TACO SOLO BRISKET

$5.00

TACO SOLO CHICKEN

$4.00

TACO SOLO COD

$6.00

TACO SOLO OKRA

$3.00

TACO SOLO SHRIMP

$6.00

TACO AL PASTOR

$5.00

TACO FAJ BEEF

$5.00

Soup & Salads

Large Tort Soup

$8.00

SM Tort Soup

$4.00

Small Salad

$4.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Spin Pecan Salad

$8.00

Sopa elote

$6.00

Specialties

Alambre Wraps

$14.00

Boracha Shrimp

$16.00

Carne Asada

$15.00

Carne Guisada

$16.00

Chile Relleno Beef

$15.00

Chile Relleno Chkn

$15.00

El Bistec

$25.00

Gringas

$15.00

Plato de Pescado

$25.00

TXBBQ Brisket

$19.00

Barb Chicken

$12.00

Barb Ribs

$21.00

Tamale Plate

$15.00

Vegan

Cauliflower "Steak"

$12.00

Eggplant BBQ

$12.00

Turmeric Okra Plate

$12.00

NEW lunch

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Eggplant BBQ

$9.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$8.00

Lunch Combo Enchilada

$10.00

Lunch Combo Taco

$10.00

Okra Lunch

$9.00

Soup and Salad

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
A mixed infusion of TX BBQ & Mexican, with a slight twist of Indian, comfort food, AMAZING drinks (OUR margaritas are made with FRESH LIME Juice) and a laid back atmosphere make for True Austin experience!

N'Esperado image
N'Esperado image
N'Esperado image

