Nessun Dorma

513 Reviews

$$

2778 N Weil St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Order Again

Bruschetta

Traditional

$8.50

diced roma tomato, fresh basil & garlic served with grilled tuscan bread and parmesan cheese

Pesto

$9.50

fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan and olive oil on grilled tuscan bread

Olive Tapenade

$9.50

kalamata & greek olive tapenades on grilled tuscan bread

Crostini Pizzaiola

$9.50

roma tomato, fresh basil & garlic on thick-sliced seeded deli loaf with melted fresh mozzarella cheese

Antipasti

Ciccio

$14.00

generous arrangement of genoa salami, capicola, fontinella, provolone, greek & sicilian olives, peperoncini, cherry peppers and grilled seeded deli loaf

Artichoke Dip

$10.50

creamy garlic artichoke spread with melted fontinella cheese served with grilled tuscan bread and pepperoncini

Olives

$5.50+

blend of mediterranean olives and peppers with tuscan bread

Caprese

$6.00+

fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato with a balsamic reduction

Soup Du Jour

Cup Soup

$5.00

please see facebook for daily selections & specify selection in special instructions

Bowl Soup

$7.00

please see facebook for daily selections & specify selection in special instructions

Insalata

House Salad

$8.50

fresh veggies over mixed greens with house croutons & balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.50

chopped romaine, romano and fontinella cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, & tomato over mixed greens with balsamic reduction

Side Salad

$3.50

mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, pepperoncini & a couple olives

Panini

Puccini

$13.50

beef tenderloin, capicola, roasted green bell pepper, roasted onion, provolone, & kalamata tapenade pressed on tuscan bread

Portobello Philly

$11.00

balsamic marinated portabello mushroom, roasted green bell peppers, roasted onion, provolone & pesto aioli pressed on asiago ciabatta bread

Formaggio

$10.50

fresh mozzarella, provolone, fontinella, roasted red bell peppers & pesto aioli on asiago ciabatta bread

Italian Beef

$13.00

sliced italian beef, provolone & your choice of hot or mild giardiniera on a seeded deli loaf with a side of au jus

Italian Deli

$12.00

genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, roasted red bell peppers, provolone, mild giardiniera & house balsamic vinaigrette on a seeded deli loaf

Chicken Caesar

$11.50

sliced chicken breast, romano & fontinella cheese, romaine & house caesar dressing on asiago ciabatta bread

Spicy Steak

$13.00

beef tenderloin, hot giardiniera, provolone, spring mix & garlic pepper aioli on asiago ciabatta bread

Artichoke Melt

$11.50

marinated artichoke hearts, green olives, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & provolone on asiago ciabatta bread

Dessert

Dessert

$5.00

please see facebook for daily selections & specify selection in special instructions

Brunch Food

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

two buttermilk biscuits smothered in country style sausage gravy topped with two fried eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

your choice of egg or tofu with sauteed green pepper & onion, black beans & cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo & sour cream served with roasted red potatoes

Breakfast Burrito with Chorizo

$14.00

your choice of egg or tofu with chorizo, sauteed green pepper & onion, black beans & cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo & sour cream served with roasted red potatoes

Stuffed Hash Browns

$13.00

crispy hash brown potatoes layered with a cheesy center of sauteed green pepper, onion, two fried eggs & crispy bacon served with a side of fruit

Steak & Egg Panini

$14.00

beef tenderloin, roasted onion, provolone cheese & garlic pepper aioli topped with fried egg on asiago ciabatta served with a side salad

Portobello & Egg Panini

$14.00

marinated portobello mushroom, roasted onion, provolone cheese & garlic pepper aioli topped with fried egg on asiago ciabatta served with a side salad

Waffle of the Weekend

$12.50

please see facebook for specialty waffle of the weekend flavor

Build Your Own Brunch

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Toasted Tuscan Bread

$2.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast Sausage Links

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Valentine

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Juice

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Directions

