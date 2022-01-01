NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
537 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our menu changes with the seasons, ingredient availability, and the innovative vision of our culinary team. Only when a dish intrigues us and exceeds our high standards do we share it here with you. Taste it now because change is the only constant at NEST.
Location
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN
4.4 • 2,057
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy Yorktown, VA 23693
View restaurant
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News - 561 Bland Blvd
No Reviews
561 Bland Blvd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport News
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
More near Newport News