NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

537 Reviews

$$

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd

Newport News, VA 23602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes
"Break Fast" Quesadilla
"BIG-SCUITS" & Gravy

Brunch Specials!

Peach Coffee Cake with Salted Caramel Drizzle

Peach Coffee Cake with Salted Caramel Drizzle

$5.00Out of stock

add a slice of peach coffee cake with a caramel salted drizzle to your take out order / made fresh daily by our resident Pastry Chef Sam

Sams Donuts

$8.00

Chefs Select Tuna Salad Sandwich

$19.00

Soup De Tour- Chefs Select

$8.00+

#BurgeroftheWeek[Brunch]

$19.00

Breakfast Hand Helds

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat

"Break Fast" Quesadilla

$9.00

two six-inch tortillas / scrambled eggs* / peppers / onions / american cheese / choice of bacon, breakfast sausage -or- turkey sausage / a dash of cholula hot sauce

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

two breakfast tacos / scrambled eggs* / cheddar cheese / mojo pork / green tomato & pineapple salsa / papas fritas / micro cilantro / blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side

Duck Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$19.00

over easy egg* / duck breast bacon / mixed greens / pepper relish / cheddar cheese / baconaise / toasted baguette / choice of side

Bowls

Breakfast Poutine

$15.00

sweet potato waffle fries / cheese curds / two local cage-free eggs* your way / veggie -OR- sausage gravy / scallion / choice of biscuit -or- toast

Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$20.00

seared marinated grass fed beef* tips / saffron rice / peppers / onions / tomatoes / cheddar / cumin dusted fried eggs* / green tomato salsa / chimichurri / Tajin® dusted blue corn chips / micro cilantro

Étouffée & Grits

Étouffée & Grits

$16.00

stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast

Plates | Griddles

The Tradition

$15.00

two local cage-free eggs* your way / choice of meat, side & biscuit -or- toast

"BIG-SCUITS" & Gravy

$19.00

three buttermilk biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy / two scrambled local cage-free eggs* / seasoned home fries / choice of sausage

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

two fluffy pancakes / whipped butter / maple syrup // choice of meat & side // gluten free option available // add chocolate chips, berries or nuts for an additional $2

Cherry Lime-Aid Stuffed French Toast

Cherry Lime-Aid Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

sourdough bread / cherry vanilla jam / key lime cream cheese spread / sweet citrus egg batter / choice of meat & side

Classic French Toast

$14.00

sourdough / powdered sugar / maple syrup / choice of meat & side

Campfire Benedict

$27.00

two poached in shell eggs* / buttermilk biscuits / smokey brunswick rabbit stewed beans / mini fried crab cakes / citrus poppy slaw / carolina bbq hollandaise / seasoned home fries

Omelets

Mile High Omelet

Mile High Omelet

$15.00

three local, cage-free eggs* / ham / cheddar / tri colored finger potatoes / mixed pepper relish / choice of side / biscuit -or- toast with whipped butter & house-made jam

Omelet Ducks-Elle

Omelet Ducks-Elle

$18.00

three local, cage-free eggs* / duck breast bacon / mushroom duxelles / gouda / pickled red onion / choice of side / choice of biscuit -or- toast / whipped butter & house-made jam

Starters

A-1 Sliders

$14.00

add an order of a-1 sliders to your take out order / three sliders / Brasstown grass-fed beef / a-1 mayo / swiss / caramelized onions / toasted brioche buns

Buttermilk Boneless Pork "Wings"

$12.00+

served with celery salad / choice of bleu cheese -or- ranch / choice of sauce: house buffalo / sweet chili teriyaki / stout bbq / voodoo dust / fermented habañero hot / korean seoul

Cherry Smoked Bone-In Wings

Cherry Smoked Bone-In Wings

$14.00+

add an order of cherry smoked bone-in wings to your take out order / served with celery salad choice of bleu cheese -or- ranch choice of sauce: house buffalo / sweet chili teriyaki / stout bbq / voodoo dust / fermented habañero hot / korean seoul

Cilantro Lime Hummus & Tajin® Corn Chips

$14.00

add an order of cilantro lime hummus & tajin® corn chips to your take out order / chickpea hummus / black tahini / preserved lime oil / cracked black pepper / Tajin® blue corn chips

Cracklin' Nachos

Cracklin' Nachos

$16.00

add an order of cracklin' nachos to your take out order / crispy pork rinds / mojo pulled pork / white cheddar sauce / pickled jalapeños / roasted corn / pepper relish / pickled red onion / lime crema / micro cilantro

Fried Pickles with Black Garlic Aioli

$11.00

add an order of fried pickles to your take out order / deep fried hearty hand breaded kosher sandwich chips / served with black garlic aioli

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$15.00

add an order of vegan buffalo cauliflower bites to your take out order / oat milk marinated / breaded & fried / house vegan buffalo / vegan mozzarella / scallions

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

add a charcuterie board to your take out order / rotational assortment of seasonal items / house cured duck bacon / housemade sausage / deviled egg / house pimento cheese spread / crackers / pickled fruits & vegetables / bread & butter pickles

NEST Cheese Board

NEST Cheese Board

$26.00

add a nest cheese board to your take out order / five artisanal cheeses: cantal aop / irish cheddar / sage derby / galbani bel paese semi-soft italian / tangy buttermilk bleu / assorted crackers / pickled vegetables / pepperoni / prosciutto crisp / seasonal jam / herb toast points

Soups | Salads

NEST Cowboy Chili

$11.00

add a bowl of nest cowboy chili to your take out order / Brasstown grass fed ground beef / kidney & black beans / stewed tomatoes / shredded tomatoes / corn / shredded cheddar / red onions / sour cream

Side House Garden Salad

Side House Garden Salad

$6.00

add a small side garden salad to your take out order / mixed greens / heirloom tomatoes / cucumbers / red onion / rustic crouton / choice of dressing

Side House Caesar Salad

$6.00

add a side house caesar salad to your take out order / romaine / parmesan / rustic crouton / housemade caesar

House Garden Salad

House Garden Salad

$10.00

add a house garden salad to your take out order / mixed greens / heirloom tomatoes / cucumbers / red onion / rustic crouton / choice of dressing

House Caesar Salad

$10.00

add a house caesar salad to your take out order / romaine / parmesan / rustic crouton / housemade caesar

W. G. W.

$17.00

try the **NEW! W. G. W. SALAD** / wedge salad of iceberg lettuce / tomato / cucumber / bacon dust / smoked almond slivers / white balsamic & raspberry goat cheese vinaigrette

Clean Eats

No Meat Loaf Sandwich

$15.00

baked loaf of Beyond™ "meat" seared & served open faced on housemade gluten free bread / mashed sweet potatoes / vegan oat milk gravy / caramelized onions / vegan mozzarella

Thai Chili Burger

$20.00

7oz. beyond burger patty / pickled pepper, carrot & jicama / micro greens / sunbutter-sriracha sauce / house made gluten free bread / choice of side

Vegan Cherry Lemonade French Toast

$17.00

crispy coconut-pineapple infused french toast / preserved citrus agave syrup / scrambled JUST egg "made from plants" / Beyond breakfast sausage

Lunch Hand Helds

Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos

$15.00

try the **NEW! Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos** / two tacos / mild dry rubbed jerk chicken thigh / poppy & lime cabbage slaw / green tomato & pineapple salsa / micro cilantro / blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side

NEST Niblick

$16.00

house smoked turkey / ham / lettuce / tomato / onion / gouda / roasted chili baconaise / sourdough -OR- rustic wheat // choice of side

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$16.00

7 oz Brasstown grass fed beef* patty / american cheese / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / brioche bun / choice of side

Jammy Melt

$18.00

7 oz Brasstown™ grass fed beef* patty / swiss / caramelized onions / cherry, vanilla jam / applewood bacon / mayo / rustic wheat / choice of side

Sam's Sweets

Vegan Cherry Lemonade Bread Pudding

$9.00

SIDES

Blood Orange Cranberry sauce (QT)

$30.00

Mushroom & Oyster Stuffing (QT)

$20.00

Robuchon Mashed Potatoes (QT)

$12.00

Baked Black & Cheese (1/2 PAN)

$35.00

Classic Cornbread (1/2 PAN)

$16.00

Country Style Collard Greens (QT)

$12.00

Sweet Yam Salad

$11.00+

Sage Brussel Sprouts with Giblets (QT)

$13.00

MEATS

Whole spiral Honey Ham

$140.00

Cajun Smoked Turkey

$160.00+

PIES

Vegan Chocolate Sweet Potato

$32.00

Bruleed Bourbon Pumpkin

$35.00

Entrees

Honey Glazed Ham

$26.00

Smoked Turkey

$29.00

The Gobbler

$40.00

Sides (AL A Carte)

Blood Orange Cranberry sauce

$4.00

Mushroom & Oyster Stuffing

$7.00

Robuchon Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Black & Cheese

$6.00

Classic Cornbread

$4.00

Country Style Collard Greens

$5.00

Sweet Yam Salad

$7.00

Sage Brussel Sprouts with Giblets

$7.00

Pies

Vegan Chocolate Sweet Potato (SLICE)

$7.00

Bruleed Bourbon Pumpkin (SLICE)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our menu changes with the seasons, ingredient availability, and the innovative vision of our culinary team. Only when a dish intrigues us and exceeds our high standards do we share it here with you. Taste it now because change is the only constant at NEST.

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News, VA 23602

