Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

Salmon Ginger Salad (df, gf)
Rewild Bison Burger (df, gf)
Root to Rise Smoothie (vg)

Thanksgiving Sides + Pie (Pick-Up: 11.23)

3 Sides + Pie // Bundle + Earn a $25 Gift Card to Nest or Rewild. Gift Card will be included in the pick-up package to treat yourself or to gift during the holiday season!
Golden Root Sweet Potatoes (v, gf)

Golden Root Sweet Potatoes (v, gf)

$32.00

Colorado yams, dairy free butter, Golden Root blend (black pepper) turmeric root, ginger root, cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut sugar), crispy oats + Himalayan salt. Serves 4 people.

Green Bean Casserole w/ Hazel Dell Mushrooms (v, gf)

Green Bean Casserole w/ Hazel Dell Mushrooms (v, gf)

$32.00

Green beans, Hazel Dell Shiitake mushroom, white wine reduction, umami broth, cashew cream + crispy shallots. Serves 4 people.

Havenly Stuffing (v, gf)

Havenly Stuffing (v, gf)

$32.00

Havenly Rustic Loaf (Boulder, CO), celery, onion, shiitake mushroom, umami broth, EVOO, rosemary + thyme

Pumpkin Pecan Pie (v, gf)

Pumpkin Pecan Pie (v, gf)

$48.00

Organic pumpkin, cashew, maple, coconut sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg + toasted pecans. Serves 4-6 people.

3 Sides + Pie // Bundle + Earn a $25 Gift Card to Nest or Rewild

3 Sides + Pie // Bundle + Earn a $25 Gift Card to Nest or Rewild

$144.00

This bundle includes (v, gf) // Golden Root Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Reunion Sourdough Stuffing + Pumpkin Pecan Pie. Save $14!

Cleanse

Daily Cleanse includes the following in the sequence below // Upon your purchase, you'll receive the FULL schedule (smoothies and soup flavors rotate for 1+ day cleanses). 1. Onyx Juice | Activated charcoal, ginger + lavender. 2. Clean + Green Smoothies | Kale, spinach, arugula, celery, ginger, avocado, hemp seeds + spirulina 3. Soup (V, GF) Seasonal Selection 4. Ruby Juice | Beet, turmeric, orange, pear + lemon 5. Malachite Juice | Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lime + salt. 6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
Cleanse

Cleanse

$59.99+

The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie selection. PLEASE PLACE ORDER 48HRS IN ADVANCE OF DESIRED PICK-UP TIME. See website for more information. 1. Onyx Juice 2. Clean + Green Smoothie 3. Detox Soup (V, GF) 4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice 6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie

Coffee + Lattes + Tea

Batch Brew

$3.00+

Nest Nectar Blend by Unravel Coffee - Denver, CO

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.25

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Whole Leaf Tea

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$6.00

Mocha

$5.00

moringA-wakening Iced Latte

$6.00

Wild foraged chaga, organic Peruvian cacao, organic ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit, vanilla, espresso + milk. Served iced.

Stress Support Latte

$6.00

Unravel espresso, maca, ashwagandha + lions mane, cinnamon + maple (milk of choice).

Spicy Chai Latte

$5.00+

Sherpa Chai from Boulder, CO + milk of choice.

Superfood Steamer

$6.00

Collagen, blue spirulina, vanilla bean + monk fruit.

Golden Root Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Turmeric root, ginger root, black pepper, cayenne, coconut palm sugar, coconut milk powder + pink salt.

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Herbal Coffee

$4.75

Naturally caffeine-free, rich, nutty + robust

Cacao Service

$9.00

MOR Orchard Spice

$6.00+

Baked Goods

Lemon Blueberry Scone (v, gf)

$6.00

Topped with a lemon maple glaze and fresh blueberries.

Reishi Coffee Cake (v, gf)

$6.00

Topped with espresso creme.

Seasonal Cookie (v, gf)

$3.00

Raw Energy Bites (v, gf)

$2.00

Pecans, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, maple syrup, almond extract, goji berries, unsweetened coconut flakes, maca, cacao, turkey tail

Seasonal Muffin (v, gf)

$4.00

Seasonal Slice Cake (v,gf)

$6.00

Reunion Loaf

$9.00

Donut

$5.25

Broth Bar + Soup

Umami Veggie Broth (V, GF)

$7.00

Shitake mushrooms, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, garlic, miso + fresh herbs Toppings (included) fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper

Chicken Bone Broth (GF)

$9.00

Organic roasted chicken, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, celery, garlic + fresh herbs. Toppings (included) fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper

Bowl of Detox Soup (v, gf)

$8.00

asparagus, leek, cabbage, kale, parsley + thyme

Soup + Salad

$12.00

soup or broth of choice served with mixed greens and reunion sourdough

Tartines

Eggy Mess (vg, df)

$14.00

Organic herbed soft egg scramble, arugula, roasted tomato garlic aioli, micro-greens + chives. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.

Salmon Lox*

Salmon Lox*

$15.00

Monk fruit cured salmon, house labneh, caper, red onion + microgreens. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.

Not Another Avocado Toast (v)

Not Another Avocado Toast (v)

$11.00

Smashed avocado, pickled red onion, microgreens + hemp seeds. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.

Smoothies

Clean + Green Smoothie (v, gf)

$11.00

Kale, spinach, arugula, fresh ginger, celery, coconut milk, monk fruit, avocado + spirulina.

Berry Beauty Smoothie (df)

$12.00

Strawberries, raspberries, dark cherries, blackberries, blueberries, coconut cream, raw honey, camu camu, pearl powder, urva ursi, rose oil, collagen + goji berries.

Root to Rise Smoothie (vg)

$11.00

Carrots, fresh turmeric, ginger root, raw honey, coconut cream, banana, black pepper, lemon, avocado, bee pollen + hemp seeds.

Blue Pearl Smoothie (df, gf)

$12.00

Arugula, avocado, banana, jicama, coconut milk, pearl powder, shilajit + blue majik.

Purple Crush (v, gf)

$12.00

berries, banana, spinach, hibiscus, camu camu, ashwaganda, chia seeds, sun warrior protein powder, peanut butter + salt

Salads

Salmon Ginger Salad (df, gf)

$17.00

Sustainable seared salmon, fresh slivered ginger, marinated red cabbage, arugula, baby carrots, black sesame + spicy sesame dressing

Delicata Squash Salad (v, gf)

$16.00

Roasted delicata squash, arugula, muhammara, red onion, pomegranate seed, toasted walnut + chili flake.

Winter Citrus Poppyseed (v, gf)

$16.00

Mixed greens, navel orange, blood orange, shaved fennel, hemp + poppyseed dressing + almond crumbled feta cheese.

Seasonal Dishes

Green Mojo Chicken Dosa (df, gf)

$18.00

Organic roasted chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions + arugula

Green Mojo Mushroom Dosa (v, gf)

$17.00

Hazel Dell organic Shiitake mushroom, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions + arugula

Spanish Pimiento Pasta (v, gf)

$18.00

Organic brown rice fusilli, fennel, mushroom, tomato, sweet potatoes, wine redux, cashew cream, crispy sage + arugula.

Rewild Bison Burger (df, gf)

$20.00

Organic Grass-fed Bison patty, fennel cabbage-cranberry slaw, bison cashew gravy + pepitas.

Free Spirits

Feelin' Dandy Shandy

$7.00

Rule 42

$8.00

Beer + Hard 'Bucha

Gruvi IPA

$7.00

Gruve Prosecco

$7.00

Gruve Lager

$7.00

JuneShine | Midnight Painkiller

$8.00+

JuneShine | Blood Orange Mint

$8.00+

JuneShine | Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00+

Tree Hugger Amber

$8.00

Green Lantern Kolsch

$8.00

Green Bullet IPA

$8.00

Wine BY THE BOTTLE

Bico Amarelo Vinho Verde 2020

$28.00

Painted Wolf Pinotage The Den 2019

$28.00

Zoe Rosè 2021

$36.00

DINNER

COURSE 1 BURRATA

COURSE 2 SQUASH

COURSE 3 SHRIMP

COURSE 4 CHICKEN

COURSE 5 CAKE

DRINKS

WELCOME DRINK

COURSE 1 BECKER

COURSE 2 PINOT

COURSE 3 FREE SPIRIT

COURSE 4 BARBIE

COURSE 5 MARTINI

Food

Crispy Sweet Potatoes

$11.00

Roasted Brussels

$11.00

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Citrus Burrata

$16.00

Bison Burger

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nest is committed to supporting your optimal well being, today and everyday.

Website

Location

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Nest at Nurture image

