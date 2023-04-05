Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Nestico's Too 4105 W GENESEE ST

947 Reviews

$

4105 W GENESEE ST

Syracuse, NY 13219

Popular Items

Burrito
Egg & Cheese
Omelette

Food

Waffles

Belgian

$7.49

Cinnamon Roll Belgian

$8.49

cinnomon topping baked inside and drizzled with icing

Berries & Cream

$8.99

Sweetened blueberries and strawberries topped with whip cream

Chicken & Waffles

$9.49

To tenders on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with honey

Strawberry Belgian

$8.99

Sweetened strawberries on top of a Belgian waffle

Parfait Belgian Waffle

$9.49

Greek yogurt with vanilla almond granola and fresh strawberries

Dutch Apple Belgian

$8.49

Warm apples with crumb topping

Lemon Blueberry Belgian

$8.49

Fresh blueberries cooked inside with a hint of lemon

Banana Split Belgian

$9.49

Pecans fresh strawberries banana and chocolate syrup over whipped cream

Classic

$5.99

Blueberry Belgian

$8.99

Sweetened blueberries on top of a Belgian waffle

Pancakes & French Toast

Salted Caramel Pancakes

$9.09

2 pancakes topped with warm apples, caramel and sea salt

Funfetti

$7.49

2 pancakes cooked with sprinkles and topped with icing

Oreo

$7.49

2 chocolate pancakes with Oreo baked inside and topped with icing

short stack

$6.09

2 plain pancakes

Big stack

$6.79

3 plain pancakes

ONE Pancake

$4.00

Just 1 plain pancake

Cannoli

$9.09

2 pancakes stuffed with our cannoli mix

Blueberry Ricotta

$9.09

2 pancakes cooked with blueberries and ricotta

Chunky Monkey

$8.49

2 pancakes baked with chocolate chips and bananas

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.09

2 pancakes with blueberries baked inside

French toast

$6.39

3 slices of your choice of bread dipped and grilled

1 slice french toast

$3.00

1 slice of your choice of bread dipped and grilled

Omelettes & Scramblers

Omelette

$10.49

Three egg omelette with first two fillings included in price. Each additional filling $.50. Choice of toast and served with home fries

Greek Scrambler

$10.99

Three eggs scrambled with spinach ,feta and seasoned tomatoes . Served with home fries and choice of toast

Denver Scrambler

$10.99

Three eggs scrambled with cheddar , onions and ham. Served with home fries and choice of toast

Club Scrambler

$11.49

Three scrambled eggs with turkey ,bacon,spinach and seasoned tomatoes. Served with home fries and choice of toast

Western Scrambler

$10.99

Three scrambled eggs with onions, peppers and ham served with home fries and choice of toast

Protein Scrambler

$11.49

Three scrambled eggs with sausage,ham,bacon served with home fries and choice of toast

Healthy Start Scrambler

$11.49

Three scrambled egg whites with turkey sausage,tomato,mushrooms and served with home fries and choice of toast

Utica scrambler

$10.99

Ala carte omelette

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Burrito

$9.09

Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Wheat toast topped with sliced avocado, seasoned tomato, spinach and 2 sunny up eggs

Egg White Ciabatta

$8.49

egg whites, turkey sausage, sliced avacado and cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bread

Egg & Cheese

$8.09

Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast

Egg & Cheese ala carte

$6.59

Bacon, sausage or ham on an english muffin or your choice of toast. Does not com with home fries.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brunch Burger

$11.49

Fried egg ,bacon and cheese. Comes with one side. Choice of lettuce,tomato,onion or mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Choice of one side

Patty Melt

$11.49

Grilled rye bread,sauteed onions,1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Choice of one side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

American cheese and bacon. Choice of one side

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Choice of cheese and one side

Hamburger

$9.99

Open Turkey

$9.29

Fresh roasted turkey served open face with gravy

Turkey Breast

$8.79

Oven roasted turkey with your choice of lettuce tomato mayo or onion

Turkey Club

$9.29

Roasted turkey tomato lettuce bacon and mayo

Turkey Melt

$9.79

Grilled turkey American cheese tomato bacon and mayo

BLT

$8.29

Bacon lettuce tomato mayo on your choice of toast

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.29

Swiss and American cheese and grilled wheat bread

Reuben

$9.29

Corn beef Swiss sauerkraut and thousand Island dressing and grill rye

Cali BLT

$9.79

Classic BLT with spinach instead of lettuce avocado and mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.79

Chicken tenders tomato bacon lettuce and ranch dressing and a flour tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$9.29

Buffalo chicken tenders tomato lettuce and blue cheese in a flour tortilla

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Sliced sirloin sautéed onions and peppers and cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Ciabatta

$9.29

Grilled chicken breast spinach pesto feta mozzarella and roasted red peppers

Soup & Sandwich

$9.29

Tuna Salad

$8.29

Grown up grilled cheese w/ tomato & bacon

$8.79

Swiss and American cheese and grilled wheat bread with tomato and bacon

Tuna melt

$7.99

Chicken salad

$8.29

Haddock Sand

$12.99

Combos & Specialty Breakfasts

Comes with 2 pancakes 2 bacon & 2 sausage & 2 eggs

#1 Pancake

$10.49

Two pancakes, two eggs, two bacon and two sausage

#2 Waffle

$10.49

Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and classic waffle

#3 Eggs

$10.49

Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage

#4 French Toast

$10.49

Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage Choice of french toast bread.

Meat & Eggs

$7.99

Comes with 2 eggs, choice of 1 meat and choice of toast

Two Eggs & Toast

$7.09

Comes with 2 eggs , homefries, and choice of toast

Three Eggs & Toast

$8.09

Comes with 3 eggs, homefries and choice of toast

Farm House

$11.49

Comes with 3 eggs, homefries, choice of toast and 2 bacon, 2 sausage, half of ham steak.

Country Steak

$11.49

Comes 2 eggs, homefries, choice of toast and country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy

Steak & Eggs

$13.49

Comes with 2 eggs , homefries, choice of toast and steak

Hash & Eggs

$9.29

Comes with cornbeef hash , 2 eggs and choice of toast

Grandmas Oatmeal

$6.99

Comes with oatmeal topped with apples, pecans, raisins and dried cranberries

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, 2 biscuits and a side of sausage gravy

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$7.49

Comes with Choboni yogurt, topped with blueberries, strawberries and granola. Choice of toast.

Skillet

$10.99

Oatmeal plain

$6.99

Entrees & Sides

Buffalo Tenders

$11.79

Chicken Riggies

$12.49

Chicken Tenders

$10.79

Utica Chicken

$12.49

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.29

Homefries

$3.50

Mashed

$3.50

applesauce

$3.50

mashed w/Gravy

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Veggies

$3.50

4 tenders

$7.49

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Two poached on an english muffin topped with ham and hollandaise sauce and served with home fries with a dash of paprika. Garnished with tomato slice. Served with home fries

Country Benedict

$10.49

Two poached eggs on an english muffin topped with cornbeef hash and smothered in sausage gravy then topped with diced tomatoes and served with home fries

Cali Benedict

$11.49

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, sauteed spinach, avacado and seasoned tomatoes over english muffin. Served with home fries

Sausage Biscuit Benedict

$11.49

Grilled biscuit topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, sausage gravy and served with home fries

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$10.49

English muffin topped with sauteed spinach poached eggs & hollandaise sauce with a dash of paprika. Served with home fries

Country biscuit

$10.49

Grilled biscuit with scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and topped with diced tomatoes served with home fries

Meat & Sides

Bacon

$4.49

Links

$4.49

Patties

$4.49

Turkey Sausage

$5.49

Hamsteak

$4.49

Toast

$2.79

Bagel

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$4.29

cup sausage gravy

$3.79

b/g ala carte

$5.99

gravy brown

$1.00

two eggs ala

$3.49

three eggs ala

$3.99

hash side

$5.50

cinnamon roll

$4.00

Egg ala

$2.00

Homefries

$3.50

Plain yogurt

$3.00

Turkey gravy

$1.00

Frittatas

Nesticos frittatas

$12.49

Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically includes homefries, onion, peppers,sausage,broccoli,pepperoni and mushrooms.

Meatlovers

$12.49

Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically comes with homefries ,sausage,bacon,pepperoni & ham

Veggie Frittata

$12.49

Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically comes with onions, peppers,mushroom,tomato,spinach, home fries & broccoli

Salads & Soups

Chicken,seasoned tomato,onions,cheddar,guacamole. Served in a shell with a side of salsa ranch

COBB Salad

$12.49

Lettuce,bacon,tomato,blue cheese,cheddar cheese, red onion, boiled egg and chicken breast. Choice of dressing

Apple Harvest Salad

$11.49

Lettuce topped with apples,cheddar cheese, pecans, dried cranberries and chicken. Choice of dressing

Greek salad

$11.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.49

Spinach,strawberries,blueberries,mandarin oranges, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing

Cup Soup

$2.99

Bowl Soup

$3.99

garlic bread side

$3.50

side flat bread

$3.50

Buffalo tender Salad

$11.49

Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese and buffalo style tenders. Choice of dressing

Side house salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomatoes and croutons. Choice of dressing

Loaded Chili w\ garlic toast

$6.99

Cup chili

$4.09

Not always available

Bowl Chili

$4.99

kids menu

k mini waffles

$6.00

Half of a Belgian waffle served with one bacon & one sausage. Topped with powdered sugar

k plain cakes

$6.00

Three small size pancakes plain served with one bacon & one sausage

k eggs and toast

$6.00

One egg , one slice of toast, one bacon & one sausage

k chocolate chip pancakes

$6.00

3 small sized chocolate chip pancakes served with one bacon and one sausage

k tenders

$7.00

Two chicken tenders with choice of side and sauce

k pasta

$7.00

Rigatoni pasta with choice of sauce or butter

k grilled cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese with choice of bread and a side

k combo

$7.00

One chicken tender & two mozzarella cheese sticks with choice of side and dipping sauce

k omlette

$6.00

Two egg cheese omelet with your choice of toast

k cakes and egg

$6.00

3 small sized plain pancakes served with two eggs any style

K French toast

$6.00

One slice of french toast on your choice of bread with one bacon & one sausage

K Mac & chz

$7.00

KRAFT mac & cheese

extras & misc

1000 Island

$0.75

Bleu Chs

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Buff Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Hny Mustard

$0.75

Sour Crm

$0.75

Avocado

$3.00

Marinara

$1.00

Feta

$0.75

Cheddar

$0.75

Hollandaise

$2.00

Mayo

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

cream cheese

$0.75

Peanut butter

$0.75

Pesto

$2.00

Strawberries

$2.00

Blueberries

$2.00

Apples

$2.00

Banana

$2.00

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Ice cream

$2.50

Balsamic

$0.75

Italian dressing

$0.75

Crumble blue

$1.50

Apple cider

$0.75

Turkey gravy

$1.00

Drinks

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Pepsi Products

$3.00

Milk/Juice

$3.00

Large Milk/Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

kids drink

$2.50

No beverage

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13219

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Nestico's Too image

Map
