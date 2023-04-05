- Home
Nestico's Too 4105 W GENESEE ST
947 Reviews
$
4105 W GENESEE ST
Syracuse, NY 13219
Popular Items
Food
Waffles
Belgian
Cinnamon Roll Belgian
cinnomon topping baked inside and drizzled with icing
Berries & Cream
Sweetened blueberries and strawberries topped with whip cream
Chicken & Waffles
To tenders on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with honey
Strawberry Belgian
Sweetened strawberries on top of a Belgian waffle
Parfait Belgian Waffle
Greek yogurt with vanilla almond granola and fresh strawberries
Dutch Apple Belgian
Warm apples with crumb topping
Lemon Blueberry Belgian
Fresh blueberries cooked inside with a hint of lemon
Banana Split Belgian
Pecans fresh strawberries banana and chocolate syrup over whipped cream
Classic
Blueberry Belgian
Sweetened blueberries on top of a Belgian waffle
Pancakes & French Toast
Salted Caramel Pancakes
2 pancakes topped with warm apples, caramel and sea salt
Funfetti
2 pancakes cooked with sprinkles and topped with icing
Oreo
2 chocolate pancakes with Oreo baked inside and topped with icing
short stack
2 plain pancakes
Big stack
3 plain pancakes
ONE Pancake
Just 1 plain pancake
Cannoli
2 pancakes stuffed with our cannoli mix
Blueberry Ricotta
2 pancakes cooked with blueberries and ricotta
Chunky Monkey
2 pancakes baked with chocolate chips and bananas
Blueberry Pancakes
2 pancakes with blueberries baked inside
French toast
3 slices of your choice of bread dipped and grilled
1 slice french toast
1 slice of your choice of bread dipped and grilled
Omelettes & Scramblers
Omelette
Three egg omelette with first two fillings included in price. Each additional filling $.50. Choice of toast and served with home fries
Greek Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled with spinach ,feta and seasoned tomatoes . Served with home fries and choice of toast
Denver Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled with cheddar , onions and ham. Served with home fries and choice of toast
Club Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with turkey ,bacon,spinach and seasoned tomatoes. Served with home fries and choice of toast
Western Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with onions, peppers and ham served with home fries and choice of toast
Protein Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with sausage,ham,bacon served with home fries and choice of toast
Healthy Start Scrambler
Three scrambled egg whites with turkey sausage,tomato,mushrooms and served with home fries and choice of toast
Utica scrambler
Ala carte omelette
Breakfast Sandwiches
Burrito
Eggs,bacon,sausage,home fries and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla
Avocado Toast
Wheat toast topped with sliced avocado, seasoned tomato, spinach and 2 sunny up eggs
Egg White Ciabatta
egg whites, turkey sausage, sliced avacado and cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bread
Egg & Cheese
Bacon,ham or sausage, with home fries on an english muffin or choice of toast
Egg & Cheese ala carte
Bacon, sausage or ham on an english muffin or your choice of toast. Does not com with home fries.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Brunch Burger
Fried egg ,bacon and cheese. Comes with one side. Choice of lettuce,tomato,onion or mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Choice of one side
Patty Melt
Grilled rye bread,sauteed onions,1000 island dressing and swiss cheese. Choice of one side
Bacon Cheeseburger
American cheese and bacon. Choice of one side
Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese and one side
Hamburger
Open Turkey
Fresh roasted turkey served open face with gravy
Turkey Breast
Oven roasted turkey with your choice of lettuce tomato mayo or onion
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey tomato lettuce bacon and mayo
Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey American cheese tomato bacon and mayo
BLT
Bacon lettuce tomato mayo on your choice of toast
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Swiss and American cheese and grilled wheat bread
Reuben
Corn beef Swiss sauerkraut and thousand Island dressing and grill rye
Cali BLT
Classic BLT with spinach instead of lettuce avocado and mayonnaise on your choice of bread
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Chicken tenders tomato bacon lettuce and ranch dressing and a flour tortilla
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo chicken tenders tomato lettuce and blue cheese in a flour tortilla
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced sirloin sautéed onions and peppers and cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Ciabatta
Grilled chicken breast spinach pesto feta mozzarella and roasted red peppers
Soup & Sandwich
Tuna Salad
Grown up grilled cheese w/ tomato & bacon
Swiss and American cheese and grilled wheat bread with tomato and bacon
Tuna melt
Chicken salad
Haddock Sand
Combos & Specialty Breakfasts
#1 Pancake
Two pancakes, two eggs, two bacon and two sausage
#2 Waffle
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and classic waffle
#3 Eggs
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, toast and choice of bacon,ham or sausage
#4 French Toast
Comes with 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage Choice of french toast bread.
Meat & Eggs
Comes with 2 eggs, choice of 1 meat and choice of toast
Two Eggs & Toast
Comes with 2 eggs , homefries, and choice of toast
Three Eggs & Toast
Comes with 3 eggs, homefries and choice of toast
Farm House
Comes with 3 eggs, homefries, choice of toast and 2 bacon, 2 sausage, half of ham steak.
Country Steak
Comes 2 eggs, homefries, choice of toast and country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy
Steak & Eggs
Comes with 2 eggs , homefries, choice of toast and steak
Hash & Eggs
Comes with cornbeef hash , 2 eggs and choice of toast
Grandmas Oatmeal
Comes with oatmeal topped with apples, pecans, raisins and dried cranberries
Biscuits & Gravy
Comes with 2 eggs, homefries, 2 biscuits and a side of sausage gravy
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Comes with Choboni yogurt, topped with blueberries, strawberries and granola. Choice of toast.
Skillet
Oatmeal plain
Entrees & Sides
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two poached on an english muffin topped with ham and hollandaise sauce and served with home fries with a dash of paprika. Garnished with tomato slice. Served with home fries
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs on an english muffin topped with cornbeef hash and smothered in sausage gravy then topped with diced tomatoes and served with home fries
Cali Benedict
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, sauteed spinach, avacado and seasoned tomatoes over english muffin. Served with home fries
Sausage Biscuit Benedict
Grilled biscuit topped with sausage patties, poached eggs, sausage gravy and served with home fries
Eggs Florentine Benedict
English muffin topped with sauteed spinach poached eggs & hollandaise sauce with a dash of paprika. Served with home fries
Country biscuit
Grilled biscuit with scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese and topped with diced tomatoes served with home fries
Meat & Sides
Frittatas
Nesticos frittatas
Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically includes homefries, onion, peppers,sausage,broccoli,pepperoni and mushrooms.
Meatlovers
Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically comes with homefries ,sausage,bacon,pepperoni & ham
Veggie Frittata
Comes with 4 eggs, choice of cheese & toast. Automatically comes with onions, peppers,mushroom,tomato,spinach, home fries & broccoli
Salads & Soups
COBB Salad
Lettuce,bacon,tomato,blue cheese,cheddar cheese, red onion, boiled egg and chicken breast. Choice of dressing
Apple Harvest Salad
Lettuce topped with apples,cheddar cheese, pecans, dried cranberries and chicken. Choice of dressing
Greek salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach,strawberries,blueberries,mandarin oranges, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and grilled chicken. Choice of dressing
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
garlic bread side
side flat bread
Buffalo tender Salad
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese and buffalo style tenders. Choice of dressing
Side house salad
Lettuce, tomatoes and croutons. Choice of dressing
Loaded Chili w\ garlic toast
Cup chili
Not always available
Bowl Chili
kids menu
k mini waffles
Half of a Belgian waffle served with one bacon & one sausage. Topped with powdered sugar
k plain cakes
Three small size pancakes plain served with one bacon & one sausage
k eggs and toast
One egg , one slice of toast, one bacon & one sausage
k chocolate chip pancakes
3 small sized chocolate chip pancakes served with one bacon and one sausage
k tenders
Two chicken tenders with choice of side and sauce
k pasta
Rigatoni pasta with choice of sauce or butter
k grilled cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of bread and a side
k combo
One chicken tender & two mozzarella cheese sticks with choice of side and dipping sauce
k omlette
Two egg cheese omelet with your choice of toast
k cakes and egg
3 small sized plain pancakes served with two eggs any style
K French toast
One slice of french toast on your choice of bread with one bacon & one sausage
K Mac & chz
KRAFT mac & cheese
extras & misc
1000 Island
Bleu Chs
Ranch
Buff Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Hny Mustard
Sour Crm
Avocado
Marinara
Feta
Cheddar
Hollandaise
Mayo
Tomato
Salsa
cream cheese
Peanut butter
Pesto
Strawberries
Blueberries
Apples
Banana
Brown Gravy
Ice cream
Balsamic
Italian dressing
Crumble blue
Apple cider
Turkey gravy
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13219