Breakfast & Brunch
American

NetShed No.9 3313 Harborview Drive

review star

No reviews yet

3313 Harborview Drive

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Popular Items

Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls
Triple Berry French Toast
Ricotta & Sourdough Pancake

Silverware

In an effort to be environmentally friendly, please let us know if you need silverware by selecting this option. No charge.

Mimosa Kit

Buck's Fizz Kit

$22.00

21+ Champagne bottle and OJ kit

Sweets

Skillet of Warm Cinnamon Rolls

$10.25

No raisins, a powdered sugar glaze, and a dough that is a buttery thing of beauty, filled with layer upon layer of cinnamon and sugar.

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Waffle

$12.50

No rolling pin required! Apples, sautéed in brown sugar and butter, topped with waffles from our 100 year old cast iron waffle makers. Topped with whipped cream a magnificent crunchy and sweet almond streusel topping.

Triple Berry French Toast

$13.50

French baguette slices soaked in a rich and creamy vanilla custard. Macerated berries, fresh from the field. Perfectly airy whipped ricotta. These are the parts that make the magic. Then we griddle the baguette, drizzle it with maple syrup, scoop on the berries and top it with the creamy ricotta for French Toast perfection.

Ricotta & Sourdough Pancake

$14.20

Sublime. That is the word for this pancake. It is moist, creamy with a fleck of cornmeal to keep it sturdy enough for the syrup. Topped with sea-salt whipped butter and a side of vanilla-bourbon maple syrup. Comes with a side of bacon and potatoes too.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

This one is spicy. Our chicken is salt, peppered and spiced, and then seared up in a pan. Next, it’s topped with our ghost pepper hot honey; that’ll make you sweat! Laid on a house made bun and topped with frisee, crystal mayo & pickle chips.

Burgers

Sausage Breakfast Burger

$14.75

Turn a regular burger into a breakfast burger...ditch the hamburger and put on the sausage ... add a fried egg, bacon, and cheese. Happily laying on a housemade English muffin with a smear of our own tomato jam.

Salads/Soup

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00

We can say traditional, but based on who’s tradition? So, we guess this is our tradition ... clams, bacon, onion, potato, and cream, chunky and smart (not too thick). With addictive rustic croutons scattered around.

Chicken Chop Chop Salad

$14.50

A mound of equal-size bits of crisp iceberg lettuce, spring greens, chickpeas, green onions, tomatoes, salami, cheese curds, oregonzola bleu cheese and herbs, surrounded by crispy chicken thighs tossed in our green goddess dressing and a drizzle of hazelnut vinaigrette.

Eggs

Chilaquiles

$12.75

Chee-lah-KEE-less. Break-fast-na-chos. This is true Mexican comfort food, what your mom made you for breakfast when she had some stale tortillas that needed to get used up. Ours aren't stale, but the perfect thickness and crunch to hold up the spicy chorizo, scrambled eggs, cheese, olives & black beans. Then we drizzle the entire ensemble with a spicy salsa verde & crema. These will cure what ails you.

Free-ta-tas

$14.75

$1.00 DONATED TO BREAST CANCER RESEARCH – FOR JILL, DEBBIE AND MANY OTHERS FIGHTING THE FIGHT We have a secret to share ... We are obsessed with baked frittatas ... so simple and sooo gooood. We melt the leeks in butter and crisp some pancetta on the griddle. Take them to the pan, add eggs and stud the mixture with creamy goat cheese. A sprinkle of fresh cilantro leafs finish the plate. Amazing! Topped with our tomato jam and o’brien potatoes served on the side.

Rio Grande Scramble

$12.75

4 (strike that, make it 5) eggs, scrambled with sautéed spicy chorizo, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Heaped on a plate and topped with melted cheddar, fresh molcajete guacamole, black beans, chimichurri and untraditional crema.

Sandwich

Bam Bam Bon Mi

$14.75

Banh Mi sandwiches are CRAZY delicious. The sandwich, with a nod to two cultures (french & vietnamese) is a tasty treat. Our crunchy roll is slathered in siracha butter then stuffed with soy-garlic marinated short ribs that were smashed on the griddle, a drizzle of GG sauce, pickled chiles, cilantro & daikon-carrot slaw.

BLT

$14.25

Often bantered about in our kitchen is the age-old debate. Which ingredient in a BLT is the most important: the B, the L or the T? Which has given rise to endless bickering (and one DELICIOUS sandwich). A triple decker; stacked with crisp bacon, tomato jam, herbed mayonnaise, lettuce, and roasted tomatoes.

Pantheon Sandwich

$13.00

Our temple dedicated to the lowly vegetable. Housemade hummus spread on a cheesy crusted roll, with artichoke caponata (eggplants, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, onion, garlic). Bundled together inside the fluffy bread. Want to pretend you are vegetarian but really love meat, order this with sliced salami. Either version served with a chop green salad or chips or o’brien potatoes.

Pantheon Sandwich with Salami

$14.50

Our temple dedicated to the lowly vegetable. Housemade hummus spread on a cheesy crusted roll, with artichoke caponata (eggplants, artichokes, tomatoes, olives, onion, garlic). Bundled together inside the fluffy bread. Want to pretend you are vegetarian but really love meat, order this with sliced salami. Either version served with a chop green salad or chips or o’brien potatoes.

Rubenesque Panini

$13.50

This one is plump in a pleasing way. Mounds of thinly sliced, custom cured pastrami, beecher’s cheese curds, pickles, crystal mayo, marinated tomatoes on a delicious rye. And then we let the melting magic begin as we press the mound into a luscious sandwich. Served with a chop green salad or chips or o’brien potatoes.

The Sandwich de Monte Cristo

$14.20

Just as Dantes found his treasure on an island called Monte Cristo, you can find your treasure here with our version of a sandwich called Monte Cristo. Crisp and extra-cheesy with caramelized cheese on the outside, cheese, basil, tomatoes, salami and chimichuri sauce on the inside.

Meats

Menage a Meat

$16.70

A plate of ham (seriously the ham is the plate), layered with sausage and bacon. Topped with two eggs (fried, scrambled, over easy??? – you choose) and o’brien potatoes.

Smothered Mission Burrito

$13.50

We cram Chile Rubbed Pork Shoulder, a little garlic, a little lime, and a lot of smoke into our tortilla and then add black beans, some scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Wrap it and smother it with our smokey chipotle tomatillo salsa and top it with melty cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Stuffed Biscuit

$12.90

Once you are a regular here, then you will know that we have a bit of an addiction when it comes to stuffed buttermilk biscuits. This version has a whole portuguese sausage and chunks of beecher’s flagship cheese wrapped and baked into our buttermilk biscuit. Generously topped with our red Sunday gravy.

The Passion of the Hash

$12.45

Cook the pork, smoke the pork and cook it again, sautéing it this time with oven dried tomatoes, cheese curds, crispy potatoes, peppers and jalapenos. And of course, put an egg on it (2 sunny side). Drizzle the whole thing with a creamy lemon béchamel sauce. And EAT!

BYO

Build Your Own Meal

Children's Menu

Pancakes, Pancakes

$6.50

A small stack (stackette?) of our fluffy (yet sturdy) pancakes. Whipped butter and syrup on the side.

Waffle

$5.25

Can you imagine how many children have enjoyed waffles from our 100 year old waffle irons? Let's add another to the list. Our cast iron waffle, with whip cream and maple syrup on the side for dipping.

Egg & Bacon

$6.75

A classic: 1 egg your way, served with two slices of bacon and a side of toast.

Simple Scramble

$6.75

Sometimes you just want to mix your food altogether. We are sure you parents wouldn't like that so we did it for you. Scrambled eggs, small cubes of potatoes, cheddar cheese, and sausage. All scrambled together and ready to eat.

French Toast

$6.50

AKA: Syrup bread. Sometimes known as just a vessel to get more sticky goodness - this plate has three pieces, stacked like little logs. Served with whipped cream and maple syrup if you are a fan of the syrup bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Easy-peasy cheddar cheesy. Served on white bread with a side of fruit.

Sides

O'Brien Potatoes (side)

$2.75

Molcajete Guacamole (side)

$2.50

Toast (side)

$2.45

Avocado (side)

$3.00

Eggs (side)

$3.50

Bacon (side)

$4.00

Fruit (side)

$4.00

Sausage Links (side)

$4.00

Sausage Patty (side)

$5.00

Wine

N/A Beverages

Coffee - Regular

$3.50

Coffee - Decaf

$3.50

Iced Coffee - Reg

$4.25

Iced Coffee - Decaf

$4.25

Espresso

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Buffalo Milk

$5.50

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Jolt

$6.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Spicy Tom. Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Food

Green Monster Hot Sauce Bottle

Green Monster Hot Sauce Bottle

$9.50

This one is really popular; crafted & bottled by hand. Subtle heat of this addictive apple & jalapeno mixture is always the top seller.

Hell Yeah! Hot Sauce Bottle

Hell Yeah! Hot Sauce Bottle

$9.50Out of stock

Crafted & bottled by hand; our “hell yeah” ghost pepper sauce.

Tomato Jam Jar

Tomato Jam Jar

$6.00

That delectable topping on the frittata, the spread on the juicy breakfast burger. This is the amazing tomato jam. Amazing how? Amazing how many tomatoes and how much time it takes to make a batch but every hour of love we put into makes it that much better!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfy cafe with patio & water views serving breakfast and lunch Thursday - Monday and open Friday and Saturday nights for dinner.

Website

Location

3313 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Directions

