NetShed No.9 3313 Harborview Drive

Free-ta-tas

$14.75

$1.00 DONATED TO BREAST CANCER RESEARCH – FOR JILL, DEBBIE AND MANY OTHERS FIGHTING THE FIGHT We have a secret to share ... We are obsessed with baked frittatas ... so simple and sooo gooood. We melt the leeks in butter and crisp some pancetta on the griddle. Take them to the pan, add eggs and stud the mixture with creamy goat cheese. A sprinkle of fresh cilantro leafs finish the plate. Amazing! Topped with our tomato jam and o’brien potatoes served on the side.