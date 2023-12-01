Restaurant info

Nettare is a bar, restaurant, and market open now in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago founded by restaurateur Conner O’Byrne. Under his leadership and the leadership of executive chef John Dahlstrom (BLVD; Table, Donkey, and Stick), Nettare’s fresh and regional menu takes inspiration from Italian and Mediterranean food cultures but is decidedly rooted in Midwest sensibilities with a focus on local producers from the Great Lakes region. After being greeted by the boutique market with a focus on local spirits, the 45-seat, sun-filled restaurant welcomes you with tea, coffee, pastries and sandwiches by day – and an immersive dinner experience by night (with a coveted 5-seat chef’s counter) that values sustainability, seasonality and regionality.