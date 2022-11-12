Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nettie B's - Sparta

review star

No reviews yet

Main Event Lane

Sparta, IL 62286

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Starters

Crab Cakes

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Wings

$8.99+

Fried Salmon Bites

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Sandwich

All American Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Fish Po'Boy

$14.99

Salmon Po'Boy

$16.99

Tacos

Beef Taco

$13.99

Fish Taco

$15.99

Salad

House Salad

$4.00+

Cesar

$4.00+

Strawberry Fields

$10.99

Entrees

Southern Fried Fish

$15.99

Pork Chop

$16.99

Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Fried Snapper

$22.99

Hawaiian Chicken & Pasta

$16.99

10oz Ribeye

$24.99

8oz NY Strip

$22.99

Sides

French Fries

Green Beans

Rice

Broccoli

Sweet Potato Fries

Mashed Potatoes

Asparagus

Brussel Sprouts

$0.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Main Event Lane, Sparta, IL 62286

Directions

