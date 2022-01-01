Nettie's House of Spaghetti
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nettie’s roots are a red sauce joint: simple food; ingredient-driven menu. Taking that concept and making sense of it in a modern context. It is a place where plant-focused and plant-based dishes will live, as equals, alongside our favorite Italian American classics.
5119 Asbury Avenue, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
