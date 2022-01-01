Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nettie's House of Spaghetti

5119 Asbury Avenue

Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

$75 Prix Fixe

$75.00

$65pp Menu

$65.00

ST LAURENT

Cucumber & Melon

$16.00

Caprese

$18.00

Tuna Crudo

$20.00

Nettie's Sweet Italian Sausage

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nettie’s roots are a red sauce joint: simple food; ingredient-driven menu. Taking that concept and making sense of it in a modern context. It is a place where plant-focused and plant-based dishes will live, as equals, alongside our favorite Italian American classics.

5119 Asbury Avenue, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

