Neutral Ground Coffeehouse 45 Schoen Place

review star

No reviews yet

45 Schoen Place

Pittsford, NY 14534

Order Again

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.25

The Liftbridge

$8.50

Ham, Egg, Cheddar

The Towpath

$9.00

Bacon, Egg, Brie with Jam

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Granola, Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.75

Seasonal Fruit

Toast

$4.25

Oatmeal - One Size

$4.50

Steel Cut Oatmeal (includes Raisins and Brown Sugar)

Breakfast Chowder - One Size

$8.00

Served with sliced baguette

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.50

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Barge Burrito

$9.50

Erie Egg Salad

$8.50

Side of bacon (4 pieces)

$3.50

Side of Scrambled Eggs (2 eggs)

$2.75

Add Avocado to any sandwich

$2.00

Baked Goods

Croissant, plain

$4.75

Plain Croissant

Mini Salt Bread

$2.75

The most addicting bread on earth...

Flavored Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant

Cronut

$5.50

Is it a donut? Is it a croissant?

Scone

$5.50

Cookie

$3.75

Muffin Top

$4.75

Rice Crispy Square

$3.50

Choc Peanut Butter Rice Krispy Square

$4.25

Muffin

$4.50

Sticky Bun

$5.75

Cinn. Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.75

Ice Cream

Milkshake

$7.00+

The creamiest all natural milkshakes made from hard ice cream!

Cone-Small

$4.75

Cone-Large

$6.25

Dish-Small

$4.75

Dish-Large

$6.25

Cone - Pup

$2.00

Pint

$11.00

Coffee/Tea

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Just a regular cuppa Joe.....

Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Espresso & creamy steamed milk with a layer of foam, or cold with whole or skim milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso and creamy steamed milk with mostly foam for a light feel and significant coffee flavor, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, chocolate or nutmeg.

Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)

$4.00+

Spiced Tea with Molasses and steamed milk

Americano (Hot or Iced)

$3.75+

A shot of espresso with additional hot water added.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Coffee brewed overnight

Ice Tea

$3.50+

Hot Tea (Tea Bags)

$3.00+

Steamer

$4.00+

Creamy steamed milk with your choice of flavoring, mocha, vanilla, maple, caramel.

Machiatto

$3.75

Equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Espresso

$3.25

Double shot espresso

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso with a dollop of steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.00+

Coffee poured over a shot of espresso, adds a boost of caffeine to your cuppa joe...

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Breve

$4.25+

Cider

$3.75+

Affogato

$4.75

Nitro Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew with nitro

Hot Water Only

$1.50

Macha Latte

$4.25+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Bottled Drinks

Canned Soft Drink

$2.25

EverFresh Cranberry Juice

$3.25

EverFresh Orange Juice

$3.25

Red Jacket Juice

$3.75

Katboocha

$5.50

Karma Water

$4.50

Pelligrino

$3.00

Poland Spring water bottle

$2.25

Vitamin water

$3.25

Kids size Apple/Cranberry/Orange

$2.50

Alcohol

Day Owl Rose - 2 serving

$15.00

Line 39 Chardonnay - 2 Serving

$15.00

Line 39 Cabernet - 2 serving

$15.00

Zonin Prosecco

$16.00

Line 39 Savignon Blanc Spritzer

$7.00

Line 39 Rose Spritzer

$7.00

Gloria Peach Margarita

$8.50

Gloria Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Gloria Margarita

$8.50

Rootstock Dry Cider

$6.50

Sam Adams October Fest

$5.50

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Wine by glass

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona

$5.00

K2 Mosaic IPA

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 9:00 pm
Coffee and Ice Cream with breakfast and lunch items.

45 Schoen Place, Pittsford, NY 14534

