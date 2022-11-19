Main picView gallery

Neutral Ground- SLC 2110 W North Temple

2110 W North Temple

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

green tomatoes served with red pepper jelly and spicy mayo

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

3 blackened and pan seared shrimp tacos. avocado, queso fresco, cabbage slaw, salsa and freshly sliced jalapeños. With a side of corn relish, house salsa and lime wedges

Catfish Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$20.00

3 blackened and pan seared catfish tacos. avocado, queso fresco, cabbage slaw, salsa and freshly sliced jalapeños. With a side of corn relish, house salsa and lime wedges

Crawfish Cakes

Crawfish Cakes

$14.00

lightly breaded, orange peel puree, creole mustard aioli and pickled root veggies.

Smoked Beets

Smoked Beets

$12.00

roasted then smoked and served hot with herb & honey whipped goat cheese. Sprinkled with cajun spices

Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac

$14.00

open flame baked 5 cheese Mac with crawfish, with herbed brioche bread crumb crust.

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

Arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, champagne vinaigrette

1/2 Ceasar Salad

$8.00

House Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, herbed brioche croutons

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$29.00

Sautéed shrimp, sausage, chicken and trinity vegetables in a creamy cajun sauce served with fettuccini pasta.

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$17.00

red beans and trinity vegetables, Andouille sausage, smoked pork belly, tasso ham and white rice

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$19.00

Shrimp, crab, crawfish, sausage and okra. Traditional gumbo over white rice

Southern Carbonara

Southern Carbonara

$22.00

blackened airline chicken, thick cut bacon bits and cherry tomatoes, linguini pasta in a traditional egg carbonara. Lightly drizzled with truffle oil.

Mussel Arrabbiata

Mussel Arrabbiata

$24.00

Fresh mussels, shrimp and andouille sausage, house made arrabbiata sauce, penne pasta and parmesan cheese

Slow Burn Burger

Slow Burn Burger

$19.00

Wagyu beef patty cooked to order and topped with a spicy bbq sauce, fresh cut jalapeños, cheddar cheese, chow chow slaw, and maple candied bacon. Served with a side of herb fingerlings.

Wagyu Filet Oscar

Wagyu Filet Oscar

$58.00

8oz Snake River Farms American Wagyu filet. Espresso blackened seasoning and topped with jumbo shrimp, hollandaise, and asparagus. Served with a side of herb fingerling potatoes.

Flatbread/Salads

Steak Gorgonzola Flatbread

Steak Gorgonzola Flatbread

$21.00

Hanger steak, 5 cheese sauce, gorgonzola crumbles, blistered cherry tomatoes, drizzle of truffle oil. Topped with fresh arugula with champagne vinaigrette.

Roasted Cauliflower Flatbread

Roasted Cauliflower Flatbread

$15.00

fire roasted cauliflower tossed in our southern cajun seasoning, blistered cherry tomatoes, trinity blend vegetables and our house arrabbiata sauce.

Andouille White

Andouille White

$22.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, 5 cheese sauce, sautéed trinity blend and shaved fontina cheese.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine hearts, house Caesar dressing, herbed brioche croutons and Parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$14.00

Arugula, blistered Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, herbed brioche croutons. Champagne Vinaigrette

Cajun Cobb

Cajun Cobb

$17.00

House Cajun Ranch, gorgonzola crumbles, roasted cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, sautéed trinity vegetable and sprinkled with cajun spices. Pick your choice of protein.

Dessert

Seasonal Cobbler

Seasonal Cobbler

$15.00

spiced rum poached apples and fresh blueberries. Baked to order and served with a vanilla ice cream and apple whiskey and blueberry sauce

Beignets

Beignets

$12.00

3 house made beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of lemon curd and vanilla glaze.

Kids

Kid Mac

$10.00

Penne with cheese sauce

Kid Cheese pizza

$10.00

Kid Peperoni Pizza

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thank you for supporting Neutral Ground!

2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

