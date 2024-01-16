Restaurant info

Neva Hangry is the perfect place to enjoy a fine dining experience. When rebranding from Red Carpet to Neva Hangry the owner wanted to create an environment that was breathtaking from the moment of entering to existing while separating the catering aspect from the dining experience . To offer an atmosphere with amazing live music, food worthy of every picture and most important every bite. A place where you can feel good and receive good service. A great mix of fine cuisines for Vegans and no Vegans can come enjoy high-end dining, brunch hand crafted cocktails and great vibes. Our restaurant warm and inviting atmosphere restaurant is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a mealCome in and enjoy!