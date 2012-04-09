Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Italian
American

Never on Sunday

934 Reviews

$

829 N Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Sub
Gyros on Pita Bread
Slice Cheese

Pizza

Slice Cheese

$2.99

Slice Meat Lover’s Dream Pizza

$4.99

Slice Veggie Pizza

$4.99

Slice Greek Delight Pizza

$4.99

Slice The Works Pizza

$5.99

Slice Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$3.99

Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$4.99

14 Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14 Veggie Pizza

$24.99

14 Greek Delight Pizza

$24.99

14 Meat Lover’s Dream Pizza

$24.99

14 The Works Pizza 6 Toppings

$24.99

14 White Pizza

$24.99

14 Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$24.99

14 Margherita Pizza

$24.99

14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99
18 Cheese Pizza

18 Cheese Pizza

$17.99

18 Veggie Pizza

$27.99

18 Greek Delight Pizza

$27.99

18 Meat Lover’s Dream Pizza

$27.99

18 The Works Pizza 6 Toppings

$28.99

18 White Pizza

$27.99

18 Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$24.99

18 Margherita Pizza

$27.99

18 Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.99

Apps

French Fries

$4.99

Pizza Fries

$8.99

Tzatziki App

$7.99

Calamari (Fried) With Marinara

$10.99

Fried Zucchini with Ranch

$8.99

Waffle Fries

$6.49

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.49
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.99+

Greek Fries

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.49

Quesadillas

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Potato Chips

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Clear Container

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Crab Cake( No Bread)

$14.99

Shrimp salad Bowl

$13.99

Potato skins

$9.49

Shrimp stick

$7.00

Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Shrimp Cheese Steak Sub

$11.99

Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Italian Chicken Sub

$11.99

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.99

Italian Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Fried Fish Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Crab Cake Sub

$17.99

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Hamburger Sub

$9.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Turkey burger sub

$9.99

Hamburger sub

$9.99

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

Veggie Cold Sub

$9.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.99

Shrimp Salad Sub

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

Raven Sub

$10.99

American Sub

$10.99

Tasty Sub

$10.99

Oriole Sub

$10.99

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Ham And Cheese Sub

$9.99

Greek Specials

Gyros on Pita Bread

Gyros on Pita Bread

$10.49

Chicken Souvlaki on Pita Bread

$10.49

Pork Souvlaki on Pita Bread

$10.49

Gyro Platter

$18.49

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$18.49

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$18.49

Dolmathes

$13.49

Spinach Pie

$11.99

Falafel on Pita

$10.49

Taste of Greece

$13.99

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$8.99

Pork Souvlaki Stick

$8.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Caeser Salad

$7.99+

Berry Nut

$12.99

Gratz

$11.99

Chef ’s Salad

$11.99

Chicken Avocado

$14.99

Chicken Fruit Delight

$14.99

Neptune Salad

$15.99

Strawberry Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Never on Sunday Salad

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Shrimp avocado salad

$16.99

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Chs Stk Wrap

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Breast Wrap

$9.99

Skinny Turkey Wrap

$10.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

The Greek Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$10.99

Smokey Mountain Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Italian Chicken Wrap

$10.99

The Mexican Wrap

$10.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.49

Italian Sausage Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicado Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Roma Sandwich

$10.99

Alpine Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Ridiculous Sandwich

$10.99

Burgers

Hamburger (8 oz.)

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Blue Cheese Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Ultimate Burger (1 lb)

$14.99

Clubs Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Club

$10.99
Turkey Club with Cheese

Turkey Club with Cheese

$10.99

Chicken Salad Club with Cheese

$10.99

Roast Beef with Cheese Club

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.99

Tuna Salad Club with Cheese

$10.99

Mt. Vernon Club

$11.99

Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$11.99

Texas BBQ Panini

$11.99

The Russian Panini

$11.99

The Italian Panini

$11.99

The American Panini

$11.99

Veggie Panini

$10.99

The Greek Panini

$11.99

Italian sausege Panini

$11.99

Pasta Dishes

Lasagna Pasta

$15.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.99
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti Meatballs Pasta

$15.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$17.99

Platters

Hot Turkey (open faced)

$14.99

Crab Cake Platter

$25.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$14.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$14.99

Fried Fish Platter

$14.99

Soup

Soup of the day

$5.49+

Maryland Crab Soup

$5.49+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.50+

Side dressing

Side Of Oil&Vin

$1.00

Side Of Hon Must

$1.00

Side Of Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Bl Chs

$1.00

Side Of Pepp Parm

$1.00

Side Of 1000 Island

$1.00

Side Of French

$1.00

Side Of Balsamic

$1.00

Side Of Raspberry

$1.00

Side Of Tartar

$1.00

Side Of Cocktail

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

Side Of Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Of BBQ

$1.00

Side Of Caesar

$1.00

Side Of Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side Of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Side Of Crushed Pep

$1.00

Side Of Pickle

$1.00

Side Of Chicado Sauce

$1.00

2oz Marinara

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Atomic Cake

$6.99

Choc Cake

$5.99

Oreo Cake

$6.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Coconut Pie

$5.99

Lemon Meringue

$5.99

STS

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Baklava

$5.99

Beverages

Reg Fountain Soda

$2.49

Lg Fountain Soda

$2.99

2L Soda

$3.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Small Everfresh

$2.25

Large Everfresh

$2.75

Calypso

$2.75

Boylan

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Med Ice

$1.00

Lg Ice

$1.50

Snapple

$2.75

Gold Peak

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$1.95
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.

Location

829 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

