Nevera Juice Bar
93 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.
Location
2311 Kern St, Fresno, CA 93721
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sequoia Brewing Company- Tower District - 777 E Olive Ave
No Reviews
777 E Olive Ave Fresno, CA 93728
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fresno
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurant