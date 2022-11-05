Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier

11743 Whittier Blvd.

Whittier, CA 90601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Meal Replacement
Green Juice
Peanut Butter Banana

Classic Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Strawberry, banana, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Berry Antioxidant

Berry Antioxidant

$6.99

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, protein, cranberry juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.99

Peanut butter, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Kiwi

$6.99

Strawberry, kiwi, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Banana Pineapple

Banana Pineapple

$6.99

Banana, pineapple, orange juice, ice, protein, choice of sweetener.

Choco Banana

Choco Banana

$6.99

Chocolate powder, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Mucho Mango

Mucho Mango

$6.99

Mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Papaya Almond

Papaya Almond

$6.99

Papaya, almond, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Melon Papaya

Melon Papaya

$6.99

Melon, papaya, protein, ice, orange juice, choice of sweetener.

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$6.99

Pineapple, mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Cafrio

Cafrio

$6.99

Our Cafrio blend, soy milk, ice, protein, sugar.

Poderoso (Powerful)

Poderoso (Powerful)

$6.99

Strawberry, Granola, Protein, Ice, Choice of Milk, Choice of Sweetener

Specialties Smoothies

Meal Replacement

Meal Replacement

$7.49

Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Performance

Performance

$7.49

Strawberry, banana, multi-vitamins, protein, orange juice, choice of sweetener.

Slim Trim

Slim Trim

$7.49

Strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Volumizer

Volumizer

$7.49

Strawberry, banana, amino- acids, chocolate, protein, ice, choice of sweetener, choice of milk.

Melt Down

Melt Down

$7.49

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, fat burner, protein, ice, water, choice of sweetener.

Almond- Berry

Almond- Berry

$7.49

Organic almond butter, strawberries, chocolate powder, pink himalayan sea salt, protein, choice of milk, organic agave nectar.

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$7.49

Dragon fruit blend, pineapple, mango protein, ice, orange juice, choice of sweetener.

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$7.49

Acai blend, protein, ice, choice of sweetener, cranberry juice.

Natural Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.49

Fresh OJ

Mediado- Half & Half Juice

Mediado- Half & Half Juice

$7.49

Orange, carrot.

Vampiro

Vampiro

$7.49

Orange, carrot, beets.

Diet X

Diet X

$7.49

Orange, celery, cucumber, apple.

Fat Burner

Fat Burner

$7.49

Grapefruit, pineapple, cucumber.

30-30 (Super Juice)

30-30 (Super Juice)

$7.99

Orange, apple, carrot, beets, celery, cucumber, pineapple.

Anti Aging

Anti Aging

$7.49

Orange, carrot, beets, celery, apple.

Six Pack

Six Pack

$7.49

Apple, carrots, almonds.

Stress Relief

Stress Relief

$7.49

Apple, lettuce, kiwi, lime.

Digestion Detox

Digestion Detox

$7.49

Apple, carrot, lime, celery, pineapple.

Super Immunity

Super Immunity

$7.49

Orange, apple, carrot, tomato, cucumber.

Anti Cholesterol

Anti Cholesterol

$7.49

Orange, celery, carrot, tomato, lime, cucumber.

Super Juice Shooter

Super Juice Shooter

$7.99

Ginger, kale, orange, apple, beets, carrot.

Green Juice

Green Juice

$7.99

Apple, celery, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.

Energizer

Energizer

$7.49

Carrot, Apple, Ginger

Citrus- Ginger

Citrus- Ginger

$7.49

Apple, Lime, Mint, Pineapple, Ginger

Green Blend

Green Blend

$7.99

Blended - orange, pineapple, spinach, kale, lime, agave, ice, water.

Tropical Chia Blend

Tropical Chia Blend

$7.99

Spinach, Pineapple, Cucumber, Chia Seeds, Organic Agave Nectar, Coconut Water

Sandwiches and Wraps

Spinach Wrap

Spinach Wrap

$7.99

Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.

Whole Wheat Sandwich

Whole Wheat Sandwich

$7.99

Wheat bread, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Grilled Panini

Grilled Panini

$7.99

French roll, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Croissant

Croissant

$7.99

Toasted croissant, lettuce, white american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Salads

Premium Salad

Premium Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, choice of protein.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.

Vinaigrette Salad

Vinaigrette Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.99

Kale mix, house-made vinaigrette, onion, craisins, pecans, hemp hearts, choice of protein.

Wellness Shots

Wheatgrass Shot

Wheatgrass Shot

$3.49

Slow pressed wheatgrass

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.49

Ginger

Fresh-Start Shot

Fresh-Start Shot

$3.99

Ginger, lemon juice, honey, apple cider vinegar.

Ginger Lemon Honey Shot

Ginger Lemon Honey Shot

$3.99

Ginger, lemon juice, honey.

Superfood Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$8.49

Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.

Amazon Bowl

Amazon Bowl

$8.49

Organic Sambazon acai, banana, and organic hemp granola. Drizzled with Nutella and peanut butter.

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$8.49

Organic pitaya, strawberry, banana, organic hemp granola, coconut, honey.

Sunset Bowl

Sunset Bowl

$8.49

Organic Sambazon acai, mango, kiwi, organic chia seeds, goji berries

Fruit Classics

Bionico Parfait

Bionico Parfait

$7.49

Melon, papaya, mango, banana, apple, strawberry, granola, coconut, almonds, raisins, house- cream.

Tropical Fruit Bowl

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$6.49

Mango, pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, orange, jicama, chili, chamoy, lime.

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$7.49

Strawberries, house-made cream, granola, coconut, raisins, almonds.

Pico Chamoy

Pico Chamoy

$5.49

Cucumber, jicama, chile, lime, Chamoy.

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$4.49

Fruit blended together with sweetner and ice.

Nutritous Snacks

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.99

Oats, strawberry, banana, granola, raisins, honey.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Whole wheat tortilla, egg whites, provolone cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle.

Banana Peanut Butter Sandwich

Banana Peanut Butter Sandwich

$4.99

Whole wheat bread, peanut butter, banana, honey.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

For over 10 years, our family-owned and operated juice bar has promised to serve the highest quality ingredients at the best value. Our goal is to educate the community about the benefits of consuming healthy alternatives while offering affordable foods that taste delicious and nourish your body & mind.

Location

11743 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90601

Directions

Main pic

