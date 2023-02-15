Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neverland Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

17830 W Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beac, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Specials

Arayes Pixie Dust

$18.00

Beef stuffed in crispy pita. Served with tahini, olives, & pico

Camembert Challah

$13.00

Baked challah with melted camembert cheese, honey, & pumpkin seeds

Challah Burger

$18.00

Fontina cheese, avocado, egg, kosher-style bacon, arayes (meat) (Make a Combo +6)

Cheese Lovers Plate

$25.00

Assorted cheese platter with dips

Impossible Challah Burger

$18.00

Vegan Burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion (add Cheese optional), (Make a Combo +6)

Secret Pita

$18.00

Beef chorizo, sunny side up egg, tomato, cilantro, onion, & tahini. Served with side of Nutella treat

Soup of the day

$7.00

Served with a side of sourdough bread or gluten-free bread (+$1) *seasonal

Peter's Pan

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado, zaatar, sumac, olive oil, lemon, Onion & arugula. Recommended add-ons: egg, smoked salmon, kosher-style bacon

Caprese Toast

$11.00

Burrata cheese, tomato, arugula, pesto, basil & olive oil

Greek Toast

$11.00

Kefir, feta, arugula, zaatar, kalamata olives, red onions, cherry tomatoes, & olive oil. Recommended add-ons: turkey

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Smoked salmon, kefir, onions, & dill

Everlasting Brunch

Break The Fast

$16.00

2 eggs, avocado, tuna, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, kalamata olives, & quinoa. Served with gluten-free bread & house dressing

Brunch Croissant

$10.00

Scrambled egg, kosher-style bacon, fontina cheese, avocado, & chives

Farmers Breakfast

$19.00

2 eggs, avocado, tuna, kalamata olives, goat cheese, feta, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, jam, low-fat yogurt, & granola. Served with sourdough bread

Golden Tater Tots

$17.00

2 eggs, homemade tater tots, kosher-style bacon, avocado, arugula, & aioli

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon with mixed greens, quinoa, olives, avocado, cherry tomatoes, & house dressing

Neverland Lovers

$20.00

2 omelets, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, & variety of cheeses. Served with a bread basket, butter, & jam

Neverland Muffin

$10.00

Scrambled egg, kosher-style bacon, avocado, fontina cheese, & chives

Oatmeal

$7.00

Served with fresh fruits, sliced almonds, & cinnamon. Optional: add sweetener

Tinker Bell Waffle

$12.00

Homemade waffles. Served with fresh fruits, syrup, & a sprinkle of pixie dust. Optional: Nutella, whipped cream

Truffle Croissant

$12.00

Variety of mushrooms, sweet onions, truffle oil, & mozzarella

Capresse Croissant

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, mixed greens, & olive oil

Salads

E - Power Salad

$13.00

2 egg whites, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, avocado, tuna, feta, pumpkin seeds, & sunflower seeds.

Fresh Garden Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, beets, cherry tomatoes, green beans, chickpeas, & corn

Healthy Salad

$15.00

Apple, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, cilantro, feta, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, pine seeds, almonds, & tahini. Recommended add-ons: chicken.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, avocado, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, feta, balsamic vinegar, & olive oil.

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, almonds, cherry tomatoes, avocado, & quinoa. Served with our special homemade dressing.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, tuna, & a boiled egg.

Kids Menu

Kid's Special

$9.00

Sunny side up eggs, avocado mix, tuna mix, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, feta, greek yogurt, jam, & strawberries

Milkshake

$8.00

Indulgent chocolate milkshake, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with hot cholate syrup

Waffle & Eggs

$10.00

Waffle with scrambled eggs & syrup. Served with side of fresh fruit

Cheesy Pizza (Kids)

$13.00

8” classic mozzarella

Pizzetta

Caprese Ponte Pizzetta

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & pesto

Mozzarella Pizzetta

$13.00

Classic mozzarella

Santorini Pizzetta

$13.00

Kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, red onions, & cherry tomatoes

Soho Pizza

$13.00

Homemade Sauce, Kalamata olives, mozzarella, feta, & parmesan

Focaccia

Eggs Benedict Foccacia

$16.00

Eggs, arugula, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chives, & hollandaise sauce

Meat Lovers Focaccia

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, kosher style bacon, chorizo, beef, garlic & aioli sauce on the side

Nutella Focaccia

$16.00

Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, & bananas

Triple Mushroom Truffle Foccacia

$16.00

Variety of mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella, sweet onions, & arugula.

Sweet O'Clock

Acai

$14.00

Served with strawberries, blueberries, granola, coconut shavings, & honey

Affogato

$8.00

Coffee ice cream with a shot of espresso

Cake of the day

$4.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream

Grab & Go

$4.00

Granola Yogurt

$8.00

Low-fat yogurt, granola, & fresh fruits

Melted Brie Waffle

$12.00

Agave waffle, brie cheese, almonds, & honey

Nutella Croissant

$6.00

Optional: fresh fruits

Sides & Add-Ons

Homemade garlic tater tots served with arugula

Golden Tater Tots Side

$6.00
Freshly Baked Bread

Freshly Baked Bread

$5.00

Sourdough bread served with a side of butter, strawberry preserves, & honey

Fresh Fruits

Fresh Fruits

$5.00

Strawberries, bananas, & blueberries

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Chicken

$6.00

Arayes (Beef)

$6.00

Impossible Burger

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Kosher-Style Bacon

$4.00

Turkey

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Tuna

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

Quinoa

$5.00

2 Eggs

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Pico

$1.00

Drinks Menu

Neverland Creations

Americano

$4.00

Black Ice Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Golden Milk

$8.00

Iced Matcha

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Neverland Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Neverland Iced Coffee

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Golden Coffee

$8.00

Tea Time

Hot Blooming Tea

$5.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$5.00

Hot Mint tea

$5.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Miami Iced Tea

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Double Iced Latte

$5.00

FIJI Water

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonana

$8.00

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

San Pellegrino (Big)

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino (Small)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (Xtra Big)

$9.00

Smoothie Of The Day

$9.00

Sprite

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Our cafe and bar were created to give that has a hideaway feel. We offer breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as a wide selection of different coffees, teas beers, and wines. We attract an eclectic and creative crowd that likes its coffee and good conversations. A great place to sit and work, socialize, or enjoy a great meal. We also do events indoor/outdoor! With perfect attention to the small details, you will have the most magical experience.

Location

17830 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beac, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lolita Dessert Club -
orange starNo Reviews
17840 West Dixie Highway North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
La Estancia Argentina
orange starNo Reviews
17870 Biscayne Blvd AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
orange star4.4 • 476
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Aventura/Miami Gardens)
orange starNo Reviews
2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Perl Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive North Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Miami Beac

MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 784
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
orange star4.4 • 476
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Miami Beac
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston