NEVS Barbecue

Order Again

Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

USDA Prime Brisket Smoked for 18 hours

Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Bone In Pork Butts smoked for 12 hours and pulled

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Cracked Black Pepper Sausage smoked for 2 hours

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Breast tossed in our NEVS Original Barbecue Sauce

Platter

Brisket Platter

$10.00

Pork Platter

$7.00

Sausage Platter

$9.00

Chicken Platter

$9.00

Salad

Brisket Salad

$10.00

Pork Salad

$7.00

Sausage Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Salad Base

$6.00

Dessert

Cobbler

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

1/2 Tray Cobbler

$22.00

1/2 Tray Brownie

$22.00

Market - Meat (OO)

Brisket LB

$27.00

Pork LB

$18.00

Sausage LB

$21.00

Chicken LB

$21.00

Market - Sides (OO)

Coleslaw Pint

$6.00

Coleslaw QT

$10.00

Potato Salad Pint

$6.00

Potato Salad QT

$10.00

Nevs Original Pint

$14.00

Pickles Pint

$6.00

Pickles QT

$10.00

Mac n Cheese Pint

$7.00

Mac n Cheese QT

$12.00

Texas Hot Pint

$8.00

BBQ Bakes Beans Pint

$7.00

BBQ Baked Beans QT

$12.00

Chili Pint

$7.00

Chili QT

$12.00

Carolina Sauce Pint

$9.00

Corn Bread 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Corn Bread Dozen

$10.00

GOP Pint

$5.00

RRP Pint

$5.00

STV Pint

$5.00

MPV Pint

$5.00

Kids

KIDS Corn Dog

$7.00

KIDS Sandwich

$6.00

KIDS Platter

$6.00

KIDS Salad

$6.00

Specials

Turkey

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Spare Ribs

$21.00

Short Ribs

$21.00

Smoked Burger

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Corn Bread 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Corn Bread Dozen

$10.00

French Fries

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Pickles

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Al La Cart

Corn Dog

$5.00

Entree Salad

$7.00

Side GOP

$0.50

Side STOV

$0.50

Beverage

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Beer

Boulevard Brewing

$6.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Civil Society Fresh

$6.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Der Chancellor

$6.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50

Wicked Weed Coastel

$6.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merchandise

T SHIRT

$18.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$22.00

BUTTON DOWN BLACK SHIRT

$35.00

SUN HAT ROUND

$55.00

BLACK HAT

$30.00

WHITE HAT

$30.00

CIRLE LOGO HAT

$40.00

CAMO GREEN HAT

$30.00

CAMO WHITE HAT

$30.00

OLD SCHOOL HAT

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We’re always smoking! That’s our motto at NEVS Barbecue. The unmistakable aromas and tastes of wood smoke infused into our meats, the low temperature and proper time needed to reach the peak of deliciousness is the key to our cravable BBQ.

