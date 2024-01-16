- Home
- Waynesboro
- New York Pizza Express
New York Pizza Express
5261 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
- 12 Wings
12 Ct. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan. Served With Celery and Ranch Or Blue Cheese$15.29
- Shrimp Basket W/ French Fries
Breaded and Battered Baby Shrimp With Crispy Fries$9.99
- Wing Dings W/ French Fries
Deep Fried Breaded Wings With Crispy Fries$9.99
- Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders With Crispy Fries$9.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pieces)
6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce$7.59
- Garlic Bread$2.59
- Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$4.69
- Jumbo French Fries$4.19
- Jumbo French Fries W/ Mozzarella Cheese$6.29
- Ultimate French Fries
Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch$8.39
- Crabby Fries$11.49
- Bread Sticks W/ Cheese
Served With a Cup Of Sauce$7.89
- Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers$6.29
- Calamari
Fried Calamari Served With a Cup Of Sauce, and a Freshly Sliced Lemon$11.49
- Onion Rings$6.89
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.89
- Sampler
4 Ct. Onion Rings, 3 Ct. Mozzarella Sticks, 5 Ct. Breaded Mushrooms, and French Fries$12.49
- Tortilla Chips and salsa
Chips Served With Salsa$6.29
- Homemade Cheese Sauce$2.99
- 6 Wings$7.99
- Dannys Special$10.39
- Pizza Fries$6.89
- 4 Meatballs W/ Cheese$7.99
- Cup Of Ranch$0.80
- Cup Of Sm Marinara$1.07
- Cup Of Lg Marinara Sauce$3.23
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.80
- Grandioso Garlic$0.80
- Boneless Wings (6)$7.64
- Boneless Wings (12)$15.29
- Salad Tray$20.00
- 8 Mini Tacos$5.79
- Large Bread Roll$1.75
- Homemade Chips$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- 10 Plates Napkins Forks$9.00
- Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers$6.29
- 7 Bread$7.50
Kids
Salads
- House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons$8.39
- Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Feta Cheese$10.39
- Chef Salad
House Salad With Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs$11.49
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons$10.39
- Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese$11.09
- Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese$10.39
- Chicken (Grilled or Steak Chicken) Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese$11.49
- Pittsburgh Salad
Steak, Mixed Greens, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese$11.49
- Danny's Salad$11.49
- Grilled Salmon Salad$11.49
- Salad Bar W/ Pizza$12.97
- Salad Bar Only$7.99
- Sm Side Salad$3.25
- Soup + Salad$7.99
- Small Salad Tray$20.00
- Large Salad Tray$35.00
Dinners
- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$11.49
- Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$11.49
- Spaghetti W/ Mushrooms$11.49
- Spaghetti W/ Marinara Sauce$11.49
- Shrimp Parmigiana Over Pasta
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$16.69
- Chicken Parmigiana W/ Spaghetti
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$14.59
- Chicken Alfredo
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$15.59
- Shrimp Alfredo
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$16.69
- Shrimp W/ Marinara Sauce
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$16.69
- Homemade Lasagna
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$13.59
- Baked Ziti
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$13.59
- Stuffed Shells
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread$13.59
- Trio
Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Chicken Parmigiana, and Spaghetti$16.49
- Shrimp Diavola$18.79
- Crab Ravioli$16.69
- Baked Manicotti$12.49
- Steak Alfredo$16.69
- Veal Parm W\ Spaghetti$16.69
- Chicken Cacciatore$17.69
- Seafood Arrabiata$18.79
- Eggplant Parm W\ Spaghetti$14.59
- Crabcake Fettuccine Alfredo$16.69
- Shrimp & Crab Alfredo$16.69
- Chicken Penne Vodka$15.99
Desserts
Beverages
Tour Of Mexico
- Taco Salad
Fried Crispy Tortilla Shell Filled With Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sour Cream$10.39
- Quesadilla (Chicken or Shrimp)
Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese With Sour Cream & Guacamole On The Side$10.99
- Quesadilla( Steak or Shrimp)$13.49
- Burrito ( Grilled Chicken)
Fajita Style Steak or Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Topped With Cheese Sauce$10.99
- Burrito ( Steak or Shrimp)$13.49
- Nachos
Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce$6.29
- Nachos W\ Meat
Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce$9.39
- Mega Nachos
Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce$12.99
- Crunchy Taco$2.09
- Danny's Mexican Style Tacos$10.39
- Soft Taco$2.09
Soups
PIZZA
Large New York Style Round Pizzas
Medium New York Style Round Pizza
Small New York Style Round Pizzas
Sicilian Square Pizzas
Small Gourmet Pizzas
- Small Arturos Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion$16.19
- Small White
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil$11.99
- Small Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon$13.59
- Small Chicken BBQ
Chicken Breast and Barbeque$14.59
- Small Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato$15.39
- Small Chicken Buffalo
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese$14.59
- Small Meat Lovers
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef$18.19
- Small Greek
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives$14.59
- Small Mexicana
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top$14.59
- Small Crab Pizza$15.59
- Small Chicken Alfredo$16.69
- Small Crab Alfredo Pizza$17.69
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
- Medium Arturos Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion$18.19
- Medium White
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil$14.09
- Medium Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon$15.59
- Medium Chicken BBQ
Chicken Breast and Barbeque$16.69
- Medium Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato$17.49
- Medium Chicken Buffalo
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese$16.69
- Medium Meat Lovers
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef$20.29
- Medium Greek
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives$16.69
- Medium Mexicana
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top$16.69
- Medium Crab Pizza$17.69
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.79
Large Gourmet Pizzas
Calzones
Small Strombolis
- Small Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella$12.49
- Small Chicken Special Stromboli
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella$12.49
- Small Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella$12.49
- Small Sausage Special Stromboli
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella$12.49
- Small Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli$13.59
- Small Meat Lovers Stromboli$12.49
- Small Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)$13.59
Large Strombolis
- Lg Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella$18.79
- Lg Chicken Special Stromboli
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella$19.79
- Lg Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella$19.79
- Lg Sausage Special Stromboli
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella$19.79
- Lg Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli$19.79
- Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli$19.79
- Lg Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)$19.79
Baby Stromboli
Bambino
2 large 20.99
SANDWICHES/SUBS
Small Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs
Small Hot Subs
- Small Cheese Steak$7.29
- Small Arturos Special Cheese Steak$7.29
- Small Pizza Steak
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese$7.29
- Small Pizza Burger Sub
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni$7.29
- Small Cheeseburger Sub$7.29
- Small Chicken Steak$7.29
- Small Chicken Pattie$7.29
- Small Grilled Vegetarian$7.89
- Small Grilled Chicken Sub$7.29
Large Hot Subs
- Large Cheese Steak$9.39
- Large Arturos Special Cheese Steak$9.39
- Large Pizza Steak
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese$10.39
- Large Pizza Burger Sub
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni$10.39
- Large Cheeseburger Sub$9.39
- Large Chicken Steak$9.39
- Large Chicken Pattie$9.39
- Large Grilled Vegetarian$10.39
- Large Grilled Chicken Sub$9.39
Italian Style Paninis
- Philly Panini
Chopped Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese$13.59
- Romano Panini
Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Crisp Bacon$13.59
- Turkey Club Panini
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Thousand Island Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes$13.59
- Grilled Steak Panini
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado$13.59
- Grilled Chicken Panini
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado$13.59
- Caballero Panini$13.59
Wraps
- Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo$11.49
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing$11.49
- Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise$11.49
- Italian Wrap
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise$11.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$11.49
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise$8.39
- Hawaiian Burger Sandwich
Pineapple, Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese$8.39
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise$8.39
- Pizza Burger Sandwich
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese$8.39
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion$8.39
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion$8.39
- Tuna and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion$8.39
- Gyro W Fries$9.99
Small Baked Subs
Large Baked Subs
COUPONS
2 Lasagna Dinners $18.99 w/ Salad and bread
Any two Spaghetti DInners $17.99 w/ Salad and bread
2 Large Pizza & 12 Wings Deal
2 pasta special for $20
2 Large - 1 Topping Each $24.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA 17268