ROCKIN' CHICKEN SHACK ROCKIN' CHICKEN SHACK

31 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

MAIN

CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$8.99

HOUSE SPECIALTY

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN TENDERS. (3)

$9.49

HOUSE SPECIALTY

ROCKIN TENDER SANDWICH

$8.99

HOUSE SPECIALTY

NASHVILLE HOT TENDER SANDWICH

$9.49

HOUSE SPECIALTY

SMOKED CHICKEN SAMMY

$9.49

GRILLED TENDER SANDWICH

$8.99

BONELESS WINGS (12)

$11.99

BONE IN WING (8)

$13.99

MAC & SALAD

BONELESS WING SALAD (6 Wings)

$12.99

SMOKED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

SALAD

$8.99

BONELESS WING MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

SMOKED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

MAC & CHEESE

$8.99

SIDES/STARTERS

FRENCH FRY

$3.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$3.99

(6) FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

(3) BISCUITS

$6.99

PARTY PACKS

25 WINGS

$45.00

50 WINGS

$90.00

25 TENDERS

$50.00

HOUSE SPECIALTY

50 TENDERS

$50.00

HOUSE SPECIALTY

FRENCH FRY

$15.00

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

COLE SLAW

$15.00

BISCUITS

$15.00

COMBO'S

TENDER COMBO

$13.99

TENDER COMBO NASHVILLE

$13.99

ROCKIN CHIKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$13.99

NASHVILLE TENDER SANDWICH COMBO

$13.99

SMOKED CHICKEN SAMMY

$14.49

GRILLED TENDER SANDWICH COMBO

$13.99

KIDS

LITTLE ROOSTER COMBO (6 Boneless)

$8.99

SODA

SODA

$2.99

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

MT DEW

$2.99

DIET DEW

$2.99

STARRY

$2.99

DOC

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.99

ICE TEA

$2.99

DESERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

$2.99

SAUCES

RCS SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

FAMILY MEALS

8 PC TENDER

$24.99

12 PC TENDER

$34.99

16 PC TENDER

$42.99

16 WINGS

$35.99

24 WINGS

$45.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

