Full Menu

Alburtis Broths

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Our secret savory recipe is topped with croutons and melted Gruyère cheese, then baked in an oven

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Ask your server about the flavors that have been whipped up today

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

A sweet and creamy bisque sure to please

Alburtis Tavern Chill

$6.00

Come see what everyone is talking about

Chill Supreme

$10.00

Chili, diced onion, jalapeños, Cheddar Jack cheese, and sour cream tortilla chips

Burgers

Alburtis House Burger

$13.00

Spicy Mack Fire Truck Burger

$17.00

Our seasoned beef burger topped with fried onion, ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapeño rings, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Swiss Bliss

$15.00

Our seasoned beef burger piled high with sautéed mushrooms and finished with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

The Reuben Burger

$17.00

Our seasoned beef burger piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Grilled quinoa bulgur black bean roasted corn burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun

Desserts

Butter Cake with Toffee Sauce

$7.00

Moist butter cake topped with decadent toffee sauce

Choco Mousse Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Tres Leche Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00

Side Ice Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Pizzas/ Flat Breads

12" Bar Pie

$11.00

Sauce and mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

12" German Pizza

$15.00

Steak meat, onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese blend

Chicken Apple Arugula Brie

$15.00

Spreadable brie, grilled chicken, thin sliced Granny Smiths, red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze/reduction

Beef & Blue Flat Bread

$16.00

Shredded beef, garlic aioli, roasted tomatoes, sliced blue cheese, arugula, and balsamic glaze/reduction

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Specialty Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.00

Quesadillas

Classic Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Blend of Cheddar Jack cheese with seasoning grilled between a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Shredded seasoned chicken breast stuffed between flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream

German Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Chopped steak meat, onions, and banana peppers stuffed between a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara

Salads

Small American House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Iceberg mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and crisp croutons

Large American House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and crisp croutons

Small Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Farmers Cobb Salad

$16.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, sliced grilled chicken and crispy bacon. Choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, chopped bacon, red onion, cucumbers, Cheddar Jack cheese and crispy chopped chicken tossed in choice of sauce

Napa Valley Salad

$13.00

A bed of spring mix topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, and sliced red onion

Sandwiches and Wraps

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Beefsteak with onions, American cheese, and topped with sauce and banana peppers

Cheesesteak Wrap

$14.00

Beefsteak with onions, American cheese, and topped with sauce and banana peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Our classic chicken steak with onions and American cheese topped with sauce and banana peppers

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken topped with vegetable slaw tossed in pub sauce with pickles, on brioche roll

Reuben

$15.00

This sandwich is poled with warm corned beef in between two toasted slices of rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1000 Island dressing

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce topped on ciabatta roll with coleslaw

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella cheese with a pesto mayo on ciabatta roll. (Not allergy)

French Dip Classic

$15.00

Slow-roasted sliced thing prime rib soaked in au jus piled high on ciabatta roll, served with au jus and horseradish

The Classic Hot Ham and Cheese

$13.00

Warm ham piled high on a brioche roll with your choice of cheese, a slice of red onion

The Cuban

$16.00

Latin-seasoned pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and spicy brown, mustard on a pressed ciabatta roll

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Shredded chicken tossed in our signature mild sauce mixed with blend of creamy cheeses served with tortilla chips

Loco Nachos

$14.00

Warm crunchy tortilla chips, choice of shredded cheddar jack cheese or cheddar cheese sauce topped with chili, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos and black olives. Sour cream and salsa served on side

Crispy Thai Shrimp

$16.00

Pei Mussels in Coconut Curry Broth

$17.00

Tender prince Edward island mussels cooked in a coconut curry broth served with grilled ciabatta bread

Tavern Steamed Clams

$14.00

One pound of our tender clams steamed and served with clarified butter, lemon, and grilled garlic bread

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Warm baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with Cheddar or ale dipping sauce

Tavern Onion Rings

$10.00

Battered inion rings deep fried golden brown served with housemade Texas pedal sauce

5 Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Tender jumbo shrimp cooked and chilled to perfection for that crisp bite and served with cocktail sauce and lemon served in martini glass

Sweet Tots

$7.00

Sweet potato tots fried to golden then tossed in maple cinnamon sugar

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pierogies

$6.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.00Out of stock

Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Steaks

Hand Cut Filet 6 oz

$27.00

Angus petit alet grilled to order

Hand Cut Filet 8 Oz

$35.00

Angus steak grilled to order

Ribeye

$38.00

16 oz cowboy's steak

Black Diamond Steak

$22.00

This is what everybody is talking about. 8 oz sirloin steak marinated in teriyaki and herbs

The Main Event

Salmon

$25.00

8 oz filet of salmon pan-seared, blackened, Cajun or grilled. Served with mashed potato and vegetables of day

Beer Batter Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Tender shrimp dipped in a white ale beer batter, then deep-fried to perfection, served with your of cocktail or tarter

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with salt and pepper. of starch served with the vegetable of day

Cajun Pasta

$23.00

Chicken and sausage cooked with peppers, onions, Cajun seasoning, cream, and Parmesan cheese

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Grilled chicken sauteed bruschetta mixed with olive oil tossed with fresh mozzarella

Beer Battered Cod

$19.00

Two of our fresh house cod filets in a family secret batter fried to perfection served with potato curls, tartar, cocktail, and malt vinegar

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Pa Dutch style pulled chicken and gravy over a Belgian waffle and our fresh country mashed potatoes

PORK CHOP SPECIAL

$18.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$22.00

Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.99

Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch one pound per order

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$9.99

Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$15.99

Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course

25 Pieces Chicken Wings

$26.99

Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course

Sides!

2 oz Sauce

$0.75

4 oz Sauce

$1.50

Cheese Sauce Side

$1.50

Veg of Day

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

3 Olives Berry

$7.50

3 Olives Berry DBL

$14.00

3 Olives Cherry DBL

$14.00

3 Olives Grape

$7.50

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One DBL

$13.00

Skyy

$5.25

Skyy DBL

$9.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Berry

$6.00

Stoli Berry DBL

$10.00

Stoli DBL

$10.00

Stoli Grape

$6.00

Stoli Grape DBL

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$6.00

Stoli Orange DBL

$10.00

Tito's

$6.00

Tito's DBL

$10.50

Well Vodka

$4.25

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00

Beefeater DBL

$9.50

Bombay

$4.75

Bombay DBL

$9.00

Gordon's DBL

$7.50

Gordon's Dry

$4.25

New Amsterdam

$5.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Well Gin

$4.25

Well Gin DBL

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.50

Gosling's

$5.50

Gosling's DBL

$9.75

Malibu

$5.25

Malibu Black

$5.50

Malibu DBL

$9.50

Seagram's Rum

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.25

Well Rum DBL

$7.50

Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$7.25

Chivas Regal DBL

$13.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Apple DBL

$13.00

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Peach DBL

$13.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal DBL

$13.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.50

Crown Salted Caramel DBL

$13.00

Fireball

$8.00

Fireball DBL

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson DBL

$14.50

JD Winter Jack Cider

$5.00

JD Winter Jack Cider DBL

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$14.50

O.F.C.

$6.00

OFC DBL

$10.00

Russell's Reserve Bourbon

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$4.25

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam DBL

$13.00

Screwball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Scotch / Brandy / Cordials

Dewar's

$6.50

Dewar's DBL

$11.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

J Walker Black DBL

$12.75

J Walker Red DBL

$13.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.25

1800

$6.75

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Patron

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Well Tequila DBL

$7.50

1800 DBL

$11.50

Cuervo Silver DBL

$9.50

Cuervo Gold DBL

$9.50

Patron DBL

$16.00

Call Shots

Rumplemintz

Out of stock

Sambuca

$5.00

Green Tea

Out of stock

White Tea

Out of stock

Fireball

Out of stock

Jager

Out of stock

American Honey

Out of stock

Wine

White Wine

GL-Hook and Crook

$9.00

GL-Italian Dreams

$9.00

GL WDBG PINO GRIG

$7.00

GL WDBG SAUV BLANC

$7.00

GL WDBG CHARD

$7.00

GL Rose

$8.00

Red Wine

Red Sangria

$6.50

GL-Crianza

$9.00

GL-Apothic Pino

$9.00

GL-Dark horse

$7.50

GL Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$6.00

GL WDBG Cab

$7.00

GL WDBG Merlot

$7.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$8.50

Cocktails

Cocktails

Margarita Single

$7.00

Margarita DBL

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

French Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.50

Dirty Martini

$8.00

House Vodka Martini

$8.00

House Gin Martini

$8.00

Moscow Mule Single

$7.00

Moscow Mule DBL

$9.50

Long Island

$8.00

Malibu Bay Breeze Small

$6.00

Malibu Bay Breeze DBL

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Signature Cocktails

Reese's Martini

$12.00

Trainwreck

$10.00

Citrus Vodka, Bacardi, Tanqueray, Lemonade and splash of sprite Garnish W a Lemon

Derailed

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini

$14.00

Spiked Cider

$10.00

Apple Spritz

$14.00Out of stock

Witch Please

$8.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashioned

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Shandy

$9.00

Kids

Lil' Engineers

Hot Dog

$8.99

Train Station Flat Bread

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Choo Choo Chicken Fingers

$8.99

"Diesel # 10" Mac and Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Dessert

of Flavor Scoop Ice Cream

Out of stock

Kid Brownie Sundae

Out of stock

Kid Cookie Sundae

Out of stock

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Sweet Gold Peak

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kids

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Tonic

$2.00