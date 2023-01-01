New Alburtis Tavern-** 106 South Main Street
106 South Main Street
Alburtis, PA 18011
Full Menu
Alburtis Broths
French Onion Soup
Our secret savory recipe is topped with croutons and melted Gruyère cheese, then baked in an oven
Soup of the Day
Ask your server about the flavors that have been whipped up today
Lobster Bisque
A sweet and creamy bisque sure to please
Alburtis Tavern Chill
Come see what everyone is talking about
Chill Supreme
Chili, diced onion, jalapeños, Cheddar Jack cheese, and sour cream tortilla chips
Burgers
Alburtis House Burger
Spicy Mack Fire Truck Burger
Our seasoned beef burger topped with fried onion, ghost pepper cheese, fried jalapeño rings, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Swiss Bliss
Our seasoned beef burger piled high with sautéed mushrooms and finished with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
The Reuben Burger
Our seasoned beef burger piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing
Veggie Burger
Grilled quinoa bulgur black bean roasted corn burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun
Desserts
Pizzas/ Flat Breads
12" Bar Pie
Sauce and mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
12" German Pizza
Steak meat, onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce, mozzarella and crumbled blue cheese blend
Chicken Apple Arugula Brie
Spreadable brie, grilled chicken, thin sliced Granny Smiths, red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze/reduction
Beef & Blue Flat Bread
Shredded beef, garlic aioli, roasted tomatoes, sliced blue cheese, arugula, and balsamic glaze/reduction
Margarita Pizza
Margarita Flatbread
Specialty Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Quesadillas
Classic Cheese Quesadilla
Blend of Cheddar Jack cheese with seasoning grilled between a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded seasoned chicken breast stuffed between flour tortilla with Cheddar Jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream
German Steak Quesadilla
Chopped steak meat, onions, and banana peppers stuffed between a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara
Salads
Small American House Salad
Iceberg mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and crisp croutons
Large American House Salad
Iceberg mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple cabbage, carrots, sliced red onion, and crisp croutons
Small Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese with croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Farmers Cobb Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, sliced grilled chicken and crispy bacon. Choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, chopped bacon, red onion, cucumbers, Cheddar Jack cheese and crispy chopped chicken tossed in choice of sauce
Napa Valley Salad
A bed of spring mix topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, and sliced red onion
Sandwiches and Wraps
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Beefsteak with onions, American cheese, and topped with sauce and banana peppers
Cheesesteak Wrap
Beefsteak with onions, American cheese, and topped with sauce and banana peppers
Chicken Cheesesteak
Our classic chicken steak with onions and American cheese topped with sauce and banana peppers
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken topped with vegetable slaw tossed in pub sauce with pickles, on brioche roll
Reuben
This sandwich is poled with warm corned beef in between two toasted slices of rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1000 Island dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce topped on ciabatta roll with coleslaw
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella cheese with a pesto mayo on ciabatta roll. (Not allergy)
French Dip Classic
Slow-roasted sliced thing prime rib soaked in au jus piled high on ciabatta roll, served with au jus and horseradish
The Classic Hot Ham and Cheese
Warm ham piled high on a brioche roll with your choice of cheese, a slice of red onion
The Cuban
Latin-seasoned pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, and spicy brown, mustard on a pressed ciabatta roll
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken tossed in our signature mild sauce mixed with blend of creamy cheeses served with tortilla chips
Loco Nachos
Warm crunchy tortilla chips, choice of shredded cheddar jack cheese or cheddar cheese sauce topped with chili, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos and black olives. Sour cream and salsa served on side
Crispy Thai Shrimp
Pei Mussels in Coconut Curry Broth
Tender prince Edward island mussels cooked in a coconut curry broth served with grilled ciabatta bread
Tavern Steamed Clams
One pound of our tender clams steamed and served with clarified butter, lemon, and grilled garlic bread
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Warm baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with Cheddar or ale dipping sauce
Tavern Onion Rings
Battered inion rings deep fried golden brown served with housemade Texas pedal sauce
5 Shrimp Cocktail
Tender jumbo shrimp cooked and chilled to perfection for that crisp bite and served with cocktail sauce and lemon served in martini glass
Sweet Tots
Sweet potato tots fried to golden then tossed in maple cinnamon sugar
French Fries
Cheese Curds
Pierogies
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip
Steaks
The Main Event
Salmon
8 oz filet of salmon pan-seared, blackened, Cajun or grilled. Served with mashed potato and vegetables of day
Beer Batter Shrimp Basket
Tender shrimp dipped in a white ale beer batter, then deep-fried to perfection, served with your of cocktail or tarter
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with salt and pepper. of starch served with the vegetable of day
Cajun Pasta
Chicken and sausage cooked with peppers, onions, Cajun seasoning, cream, and Parmesan cheese
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken sauteed bruschetta mixed with olive oil tossed with fresh mozzarella
Beer Battered Cod
Two of our fresh house cod filets in a family secret batter fried to perfection served with potato curls, tartar, cocktail, and malt vinegar
Chicken and Waffles
Pa Dutch style pulled chicken and gravy over a Belgian waffle and our fresh country mashed potatoes
PORK CHOP SPECIAL
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch one pound per order
6 Pieces Chicken Wings
Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course
12 Pieces Chicken Wings
Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course
25 Pieces Chicken Wings
Those aren't your little league wings. Large wings breaded and fried crisp and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery of course
Sides!
Liquor
Vodka
3 Olives Berry
3 Olives Berry DBL
3 Olives Cherry DBL
3 Olives Grape
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut DBL
Grey Goose
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One
Ketel One DBL
Skyy
Skyy DBL
Stoli
Stoli Berry
Stoli Berry DBL
Stoli DBL
Stoli Grape
Stoli Grape DBL
Stoli Orange
Stoli Orange DBL
Tito's
Tito's DBL
Well Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal DBL
Crown Apple
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Peach
Crown Peach DBL
Crown Royal
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Salted Caramel
Crown Salted Caramel DBL
Fireball
Fireball DBL
Gentleman Jack
Gentleman Jack DBL
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson
Jameson DBL
JD Winter Jack Cider
JD Winter Jack Cider DBL
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark DBL
O.F.C.
OFC DBL
Russell's Reserve Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey DBL
Woodford Reserve
Jim Beam
Jim Beam DBL
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Bulliet
Scotch / Brandy / Cordials
Tequila
Call Shots
Cocktails
Cocktails
Margarita Single
Margarita DBL
Cosmopolitan
French Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Chocolate Martini
Dirty Martini
House Vodka Martini
House Gin Martini
Moscow Mule Single
Moscow Mule DBL
Long Island
Malibu Bay Breeze Small
Malibu Bay Breeze DBL
White Russian
Bloody Mary
Signature Cocktails
Reese's Martini
Trainwreck
Citrus Vodka, Bacardi, Tanqueray, Lemonade and splash of sprite Garnish W a Lemon
Derailed
Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini
Spiked Cider
Apple Spritz
Witch Please
Brown Sugar Old Fashioned
Espresso Martini
Pumpkin Shandy
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
106 South Main Street, Alburtis, PA 18011
