New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay 1000a 3rd St

BIERE DE QUEER ALE - 5.1% ABV - 16 oz

$10.00 + Out of stock

This Belgian-Style Ale is brewed with hints of apricot, cinnamon and black carrot. A special brew for the Pride Month by Lead R&D Brewer Kelly McKnight, BIERE de Queer celebrates all LGBTQ+ individuals who voluntarily and bravely share who they are with the world each day, while acknowledging those who can’t.