Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Brew City Burgers - 1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101

review star

No reviews yet

1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101

GILROY, CA 95020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

GARLIC BURGER

$7.00

CERTIFIED VEGAN BURGER

$7.00

DOGGIE TREAT

$1.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.50

BURGER PATTY ONLY

$1.50

GRILLED CHEESE WITH ADD PRODUCE

$4.25

CHARLEEN CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$7.00

FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GILROY GARLIC FRIES

$5.00

WINGS

SPICY WINGS

$9.00

SWEET WINGS

$9.00

SMOKEY WINGS

$9.00

PLAIN WINGS

$9.00

BYO SALAD

A BYO SALAD

$9.00

Ahnna's Salad

$8.50

Alexis's Salad

$9.25

Amanda's B Salad

$8.50

Andres A Salad

$8.50

Becca Carroll

$7.50

Bobby M.'s Salad

$9.00

Brett Salad

$9.00

Brian Carroll

$9.00

Brianna's R Salad

$9.00

Carol's Salad

$8.50

Christina Costa Salad #1

$13.00

Christina Costa Salad #2

$13.00

Christina W Salad

$9.00

Clarie B Salad

$9.00

Colleen E Salad

$9.00

Courtney's Salad

$9.00

Dan D.'s Salad

$9.25

Debbi D's Salad

$8.50

DJ Speed Salad

$7.75

Donna's Salad

$9.00

Dwane's Salad

$9.00

Ed L's Salad

$8.50

Edna's Salad

$9.00

Eric Lujan Salad

$8.50

Eric's Salad

$9.00

Freddy's Salad

$9.00

Gabby's Salad

$9.00

Garrett's Salad

$9.00

Harvey's Salad

$8.50

Heather B.'s Salad

$9.00

Jackie's Dad Salad

$9.00

Jaiven's Salad

$11.00

Jake L Salad

$8.50

Jane Soloman Salad

$7.50

Jared's Salad

$9.00

Jernell Escobar Salad

$7.50

Jessica S. Salad

$8.00

John Holder Salad

Joni's Salad

$9.00

Julin S Salad

$9.00

Justin O Salad

$9.00

Karen J's Salad

$8.50

Kat Krause Salad

$8.25

Kevin K.'s Salad

$9.00

Kevin R Salad

$8.00

Kristi Holder Salad

$9.00

Kt's Salad

$9.00

Laura L's Salad

$8.50

Leila W Salad

$9.00

Lelannie M Salad

$9.00

Leo A Salad

$9.00

Linda V Salad

$8.50

Lory H Salad

$9.00

Madison W Salad 1

$9.00

Madison W Salad 2

$9.00

Maelynn C.'s Salad

$9.00

Mara's Salad

$8.50

Marie K. Salad

$8.00

Marie Komara

$9.00

Mark J Salad

$6.25

Mark Simanovsky Salad

$9.00

Mellissa's Salad

$8.50

Micheal's Salad

$8.50

Michele M Salad

$8.50

Mike M salad

$8.00

Nanet's Salad

$8.00

Natialia Carroll

$9.00

Neal's Salad

$9.00

Nicks Salad

$9.00

O.T.F. Salad

$8.50

Ricardo J Salad

$9.00

Robert S Salad

$9.00

Roberta's Salad

$9.00

Roy Sandoval Salad

$20.50

Sam Nijmeh Salad

Sammy Holder Salad

Sharon B.'s Salad

$9.00

Sima's Salad

$8.50

Stephanie L.'s Salad

$9.00

Stephanie's Salad

$9.00

Syliva B Salad

$9.00

Tara B's Salad

$8.50

Tari's Salad

$8.50

Theresa Carroll

$9.00

Theresa Monsour Salad

$9.00

Tina K.'s Salad

$9.00

Tom's Salad

$9.00

Toni Greene Salad

$9.00

Trent Mason's Salad

$9.00

Vanessa's Salad

$9.00

WES P Salad

$9.00

Zack Buffum's Salad

$8.50

TACO

TACO

$3.00

SAUCES

APPLE VIN

$0.25

BLEU CHEESE

$0.25

BREW CITY SAUCE

$0.25

CHAMPAGNE VIN

$0.25

CHILE LIME

$0.25

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.25

GREEN GODDESS

$0.25

MAYO

MUSTARD

KETCHUP

RANCH

$0.25

SMOKEY BBQ

$0.25

SPICY SAUCE

$0.25

SWEET SAUCE

$0.25

TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.25

UPGRADES

FF to GARLIC FRY

$1.00

SOFT DRINK to SHAKE

$1.00

ADD BACON

$1.50

ADD AVOCADO

$1.00

DBL PATTY

$3.00

CRISPY CHICKEN CUT INTO STRIPS

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CUT INTO STRIPS

$4.00

CRIPSY CHICKEN ONLY

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN ONLY

$4.00

VEGAN PATTY ONLY

$4.00Out of stock

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$1.00

SIDE OF BEETS

$0.50

SIDE OF CRUNCHY QUINOA

$0.50

SIDE OF CUCUMBER

$0.50

SIDE OF CHERRY TOMATO

$0.50

SIDE OF PICKLES

$0.75

NON-ALCOHOLIC

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

CUP OF ICE ONLY ICE

CUP OF MILK

$2.50

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brew City Burgers is a fast casual, counter service restaurant serving burgers, wings, ice cream, milkshakes, and craft beer.

Website

Location

1425 FIRST STREET SUITE 101, GILROY, CA 95020

Directions

Brew City Burgers image
Brew City Burgers image

