New Braunfels Tortilleria 1681 Spur Street

Main Menu

Tacos

Bean & Cheese

$2.95

Bean & Egg

$2.95

Egg & Cheese

$2.95

Egg a la Mexicana

$2.95

Weenie & Egg

$2.95

Bacon & Bean

$2.95

Sausage & Egg

$2.95

Bacon & Egg

$2.95

Potato & Egg

$2.95

Papas a la Mex

$2.95

Papas Rancheras

$2.95

Chorizo & Egg

$2.95

Chorizo & Bean

$2.95

Chorizo & Potato

$2.95

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$3.50

Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Migas Taco

$3.50

Picadillo Taco

$3.50

Birria Taco

$3.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.65

Al Pastor Taco

$3.65

Asada Taco

$3.65

Chicharron Taco

$3.75

Nopales & Egg

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Bacon Taco

$2.95

Rice and Beans

$2.95

Potato Taco

$2.95

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Machacado Taco

$4.25

Pork Chop Taco

$4.99

Tripa Taco

$4.99

Super Kono - Choose 4 Items

$7.75

Super Kono - One Meat

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Flaming Guapo

$9.99

La Licha

$4.90

Johnnys Marrano

$7.25

California Rich

$12.95

Pizza Birria

$27.99

_______________________________________

Appetizers

Small Queso Dip

$4.75

Large Queso Dip

$5.75

1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Full Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.25

Bean, Cheese, and Picadillo Nachos

$8.75

Bean, Cheese, and Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Quesadilla

$6.99

Breakfast Plates

#1 Huevos Rancheros

$7.75

#2 Chorizo & Egg

$8.99

#3 Country Sausage & Egg

$9.99

#4 Sausage & Egg

$8.99

#5 Migas

$8.99

#6 Pancake Breakfast

$10.50

#7 Migas & Chorizo

$9.99

#8 Egg a la Mexicana

$8.99

#9 Pork Chop Ranchero Plate

$12.25

#10 Omelette

$10.99

#11 A - Plato Loco

$18.25

#11 B - Barbacoa Plate

$16.99

#11 C - Chilaquiles

$9.99

#11 M - Machacado Plate

$12.99

Lunch Plates

#12 Two Enchiladas

$9.25

#13 Enchiladas Verdes

$10.50

#14 Two Pork Chop Ranchero Plate

$13.99

#15 Steak Ranchero Plate

$15.99

#16 Barbacoa Plate

$13.99

#17 Carne Guisada Plate

$12.25

#18 Fajita Plate

$14.99

#18 Fajitas for Two

$29.99

#19 Two Chalupas

$9.99

#20 Two Crispy Tacos

$9.99

#21 Puffy Tacos

$11.99

#22 Two Soft Tacos

$9.99

#23 Quesadillas

$9.99

#24 Street Tacos

$13.99

#25 Mexican Plate

$13.50

#26 Taco Salad

$10.99

#27 Flauta Plate

$14.50

#28 Birria Plate

$14.99

#29 Quesabirria

$13.99

#30 Asada Fries

$9.99

#31 Gordita Plate

$14.85

#32 Queso Chicken

$14.99

Birthday # Mini Tacos

$89.99

Heart Platter - 1 Dozen

$23.99

Heart Platter - 2 Dozen

$59.99

By the Pound

Barbacoa 1/2lb

$8.75

Barbacoa 1lb

$16.75

Barbacoa Combo #1

$25.99

Barbacoa Combo #2

$39.99

Soups

Fideo Loco

$8.25

Caldo de Res

$9.99

Small Menudo

$7.99

Medium Menudo

$9.99

Large Menudo

$11.99

Ramen Birria

$10.99

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Sides & Extras

Extra Egg

$1.99

Bacon

$2.35

Sausage

$2.35

Chalupa

$3.50

Crispy Taco

$3.50

Enchilada

$3.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Potatoes

$2.50

Pint Rice

$6.50

Pint Beans

$6.50

Quart Rice

$9.50

Quart Beans

$9.50

Toast

$1.50

Pancake

$2.99

Cheese

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Half Avocado

$2.75

Guacamole

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Consommé

$2.00

Extra Limes

$0.50

Puffy Taco

$3.50

Gordita

$3.50

Ranchero Sauce

Jalapeños

$0.75

Chips & Salsa

Red Salsa

$4.75

Green Salsa

$4.75

Tortillas

Flour Tort

$0.50

Flour Half Doz

$3.25

Flour Dozen

$5.99

Corn Tort

$0.35

Corn Half Doz

$1.99

Corn Dozen

$3.99

Kids Plates

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.99

Kids Chalupa Plate

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$5.99

Don Deli

Conchas

$9.99

Butter Flavored Cookies

$6.50

Wedding Cookies

$6.50

Cinnamon Cookies

$6.50

Sweet Griddle Cakes

$6.50

Caramel Pecan Turnover

$6.50

Pineapple Turnover

$6.50

Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Canned Soda

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mexican Soda

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.50

Michelada

$8.50

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Imported Beer

Dos Equis

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Pacifico Clara

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Tecate Light

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1681 Spur Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

