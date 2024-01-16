Casita RD
866 Merrick Road
Baldwin, NY 11510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Special
Apps
- Mofonguitos$12.00
Fried green plantain cups, creamy alfredo sauce
- Dominican Pizza$19.00
Green plantain crust, chicken alla vodka, mozzarella, longaniza bits, salami & queso frito, drizzled with papi’s sauce
- Empanadas$9.00
Stuffed fried pastry dough
- Crab Croquette$16.00
Yuca Mash, Mozzarella, Pineapple Pico
- Grilled Spanish Octopus$25.00
Sweet Corn Puree, Chimichurri Sauce
- Chimi Tacos$18.00
Crisp plantain shell, mango habanero pulled pork, chimichurri slaw, cilantro. 3 tacos.
Carajitos (Kids Menu)
Casita Sides
Entrees
- Sajoma Sushi Roll$17.00
Skirt steak, queso frito, bacon, cream cheese, topped with platano maduro
- Jarabacoa Sushi Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, salami & queso frito, topped with platano maduro
- Chofan (fried rice)$15.00
Fried rice, eggs, market veggies, topped with crispy pork skin & sweet plantain bits
- Churrasco Chimichurri$30.00
Grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, served with side of choice & salad
- Camarones al ajillo$26.00
Sauteed garlic shrimp, served with side of choice & salad
- Mofongo$20.00
smashed double fried plantains, sharp cheddar, creamy alfredo sauce
- Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Creamy pink tomato basil sauce, parmesan
- Salmon al Coco$30.00
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, coconut creole sauce, served with side of choice and salad
- Lasagna$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Entree$19.00
- Boca Chica$32.00
Deep fried red snapper (pargo rojo), served with side of choice & salad
Brunch Menu
Entrees
- Dominican Pizza$19.00
Green plantain crust, chicken alla vodka, mozzarella, longaniza bits, salami & queso frito, drizzled with papi’s sauce
- Mofongo$20.00
smashed double fried plantains, sharp cheddar, creamy alfredo sauce
- Sancoho$14.00
served with arroze y agucate
- Steak & Eggs$26.00
Churrasco Chimichurri, Huevos, Moro y Ensalda
- Confle Crusted 3 Leches French Toast$15.00
Brioche, Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup
- 3 Golpes$15.00
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Wine By The Glass
Wine By The Bottle
- Josh Chardony by the bottle$60.00
- Blue Canyon Chardony by the bottle$60.00
- Santa Margherita Pinto Grigio by the bottle$60.00
- King Maui Sauvignon Blanc by the bottle$40.00
- Cote De Rose Rose by the Bottle$60.00
- Caymus by bottle$200.00
- Ed mundo by the bottle$60.00
- Mionetto by the bottle$60.00
- La Marca Procesco by the bottle$60.00
Liquor by 2 oz
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Alto Tequlia$14.00
- Milagros Tequlia$12.00
- Clase Aluz Tequlia$60.00
- Titos Vodka$14.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Barcelo$20.00
- Brugal Anejo$20.00
- Brugal Extra Vejo$22.00
- Boodles Gin$14.00
- Ford Gin$16.00
- Gold Label$20.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
866 Merrick Road, Baldwin, NY 11510