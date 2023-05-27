Catcher's Fish House 301 Woodcleft avenue
301 Woodcleft avenue
Freeport, NY 11520
Main Menu
Raw Bar
Appetizers
Pasta
Soup & Salad
Lobster
Land
Sides
Dinner Specials
Seafood Fra Diavolo
$59.00
Paella
$65.00
Halibut Special
$48.00
Scallop Special
$52.00
Ravioli Special
$34.00
Veal Chop
$56.00
45 oz . Porterhouse
$140.00
36 oz. Tomahawk
$145.00
Whole Red Snapper
$44.00
Oreganata Filet of Sole
$47.00
Surf n Turf
$62.00
King crab leg over long oreganato
$64.00
Stuffed filet of sole
$48.00
14 oz NY Strip Steak
$75.00
Special Mussels
$24.00
Filet Mignon pizzaiola
$44.00
Happy Hour
Happy Hour New
Premium Drinks
$10.00
Wines
$8.00
Draft/Bottle Beer
$6.00
HH Pink Frose
$12.00
HH Milagro Margarita
$12.00
White Claw Buckets
$42.00
High Noon Bucket
$42.00
Chido Bucket
$42.00
Fishers island Bucket
$40.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Tito’s
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Bacardi Rum
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Chardonnay
$8.00
Riesling
$8.00
Sauv Blanc
$8.00
Prosecco
$8.00
Cabernet
$8.00
Pinot Noir
$8.00
Merlot
$8.00
Modelo HH
$6.00
Sam Adams Seasonal HH
$6.00
Bluepoint HH
$6.00
Drinks
NA Beverages
Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Gingerale
$4.00
Club Soda
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Unsweetened Tea
$5.00
Iced Tea
$5.00
Cranberry
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00
OJ
$5.00
Grapefruit
$5.00
Apple juice
$5.00
Tomato Juice
$5.00
Panna Water
$10.00
Sparkling Water
$10.00
Decaf Coffee
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Tea
$4.00
Espresso
$6.00
Cappuccino
$8.00
Milk
$5.00
DBL Espresso
$8.00
Diet coke
$4.00
Shirley temple
$4.00
Beer
Fishers
$12.00
Coors light
$7.00
Miller lite
$7.00
Budweiser
$7.00
Mich Ultra
$7.00
Corona
$8.00
Heineken
$8.00
Heineken ZERO
$7.00
Guiness
$8.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$9.00
Blue Pointe
$9.00
Stella Artois
$9.00
Modello
$9.00
Mango Cart
$9.00
Montauk
$9.00
Kona Wave
$9.00
Montauk Summer
$10.00
Montauk Watermelon
$10.00
White Claw Blk Cherry
$10.00
White Claw Watermelon
$10.00
White Claw mango
$10.00
High Noon Black Cherry
$10.00
High Noon Pineapple
$10.00
High Noon Peach
$10.00
CHIDO watermelon wave
$11.00
CHIDO mango mood
$11.00
CHIDO Miami vice
$11.00
Fishers Island Lemonade
$12.00
Fishers half n half
$12.00
Fishers Blueberry Wave
$12.00
Fishers Nude Peach
$12.00
Fishers Spirit POP
$6.00
Wine
Gls Champagne
$10.00
Gls Prosecco
$14.00
Gls Sparkling Rose
$16.00
Gls Pinot Grigio Vicolo
$14.00
Gls Sauvignon Blanc Oyster Bay
$15.00
Gls Chardonnay Prophecy
$15.00
Gls Riesling Pacific Rim
$14.00
Gls Moscato Stella Rosa
$15.00
Gls Merlot William Hill
$15.00
Gls Pinot Noir Knotty Vines
$15.00
Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Sterling
$15.00
Gls Red Blend Locations
$17.00
Gls Rose Notorious Pink
$16.00
BTL Victorious Pink
$46.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$140.00
BTL Stella Rosa "Gold VS"
$60.00
BTL Vivolo Pinot Grigio
$43.00
BTL Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio
$65.00
BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
$55.00
BTL Prophecy Chard
$43.00
BTL La Crema Chard
$60.00
BTL Pacific Rim Riesling
$43.00
BTL Stella Rose Moscato
$45.00
BTL Roscato Peach Moscato
$45.00
BTL William Hill Merlot
$45.00
BTL Knotty Vines Pinot Noir
$43.00
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
$65.00
BTL UNO Malbec
$60.00
BTL Banfi Classico Chianti
$60.00
BTL Sterling Cab Sauv
$43.00
BTL BV Napa Cab Sauv
$70.00
BTL Stag's Leap Cab Sauv
$145.00
BTL Silver Oak Cab Sauv
$160.00
BTL Caymus Cab Sauv
$190.00
BTL The Prisoner Red Blend
$125.00
BTL Notorious Pink Rose
$55.00
GL White Peach
$17.00
GL Red Passion fruit
$17.00
Pitcher White Peach
$42.00
Pitcher Red Passion fruit
$42.00
Liquor
House Vodka
$12.00
Titos
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Ciroc
$16.00
Grey Goose
$16.00
Stoli
$14.00
Absolut
$14.00
Stoli Elite
$17.00
Stoli Cucumber
$14.00
Stoli O
$14.00
Stoli Vanilla
$14.00
Stoli Raspberry
$14.00
Stole Blueberry
$14.00
Figenza Vodka
$16.00
Ciroc Red berry
$16.00
Ciroc Coconut
$16.00
Ciroc Mano
$16.00
Ciroc Peach
$16.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$16.00
Ciroc White Grape
$16.00
Ciroc Watermelon
$16.00
House Gin
$12.00
Hendricks
$16.00
Bombay Saphire
$14.00
Tanqueray
$16.00
Empress
$16.00
House Rum
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$14.00
Malibu
$14.00
Meyers Dark
$14.00
Cruzan Pineapple
$14.00
Cruzan Coconut
$14.00
Bacardi
$14.00
Bacardi Limon
$10.00
Bacardi 151
$10.00
House Tequila
$12.00
Milagro Blanco
$15.00
Milagro Reposado
$17.00
Milagro Anejo
$19.00
Teremana Reposado
$16.00
Tonte Jalapeno
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Casamigos Anejo
$21.00
Don Julio 1942
$42.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$42.00
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
$16.00
Patron Anejo
1800 Coconut
$16.00
Remy
$18.00
Hennessy
$16.00
Courvoisier
$16.00
House Whiskey
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$14.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$14.00
JW Black
$16.00
Dewars
$15.00
Seagram 7
$14.00
Crown Royal
$16.00
Canadian Club
$15.00
Jameson
$15.00
Hibiki Japanese
$16.00
Glenlivet 12 yr
$16.00
Macallan 12 yr
$17.00
House Bourbon
$12.00
Makers Mark
$16.00
Jim Beam
$14.00
Bulliet
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Balvenle 12 yr
$17.00
Knob Creek
$16.00
Angels Envy
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$15.00
Pama Pomegrante
$16.00
Campari
$16.00
Aperol
$16.00
Couintreau
$16.00
Sambuca
$16.00
Sambuca Blk
$16.00
Gran Marnier
$16.00
Drambuie
$16.00
Frangelico
$15.00
Chambord
$15.00
Rumchata
$15.00
Rumchata Coconut
$15.00
Amaretto di Saronno
$16.00
Limoncello
$14.00
Baileys
$14.00
Fireball
$14.00
Kahlua
$14.00
St Germaine
$16.00
Luxurdo Apricot
$16.00
Southern Comfort
$14.00
Midori
$14.00
Marie Brizard
$14.00
Tia Maria
$14.00
Galliano
$16.00
Specialty cocktails
Mojito
$16.00
Margarita
$16.00
Tiki Tai
$18.00
Stoli Blueberry Mule
$18.00
Trade Winds
$18.00
Smash Bourbon
$18.00
Island Treasure
$18.00
Summer Cafe tini
$18.00
Ginger Melon
$18.00
Passion Fruit Martini
$18.00
Beachcomber
$18.00
Skinny Violet
$18.00
Catcher’s Fig Sour
$18.00
FROSE
$18.00
ICE POP Cocktail Margarita LIME
$21.00
ICE POP Cocktail Margarita COCONUT
$21.00
WINE POP Cocktail Strawberry Rose
$21.00
WINE POP Cocktail Mango White Wine
$21.00
Classic Cocktails
Brunch
Brunch
Sides
Cocktails
Marg & Mussel Monday
Three Course Dinner Tuesday
Tuesdays
Surf n Turf Wednesday
Surf and Turf Wednesday
Kids Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 Woodcleft avenue, Freeport, NY 11520
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
