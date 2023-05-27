Catcher's Fish House 301 Woodcleft avenue

A map showing the location of Catcher's Fish House 301 Woodcleft avenueView gallery

Main Menu

Raw Bar

Little Neck Clams

$10.00+

Blue Point Oysters

$18.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Crab Cocktail

$26.00

Lobster Cocktail

$32.00

Seafood Tower

$59.00+

Appetizers

Calamari

$19.00

Clams Oreganata

$19.00

Clams Casino

$21.00

Mussels

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Tuna Tartar

$25.00

Coconut Shrimp

$26.00

Charred Octopus

$24.00

Burrata

$21.00

Baked Oysters

$24.00

Pasta

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

$27.00

Linguini & Clams

$31.00

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

Shrimp Linguini

$34.00

Rotini Primavera Pasta

$24.00

Catcher's Pasta

$30.00

Crab Bucatini

$31.00

Jewel of the Sea Linguini

$46.00

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Mesclun Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Apple Pomegranate Salad

$19.00

Calamari Salad

$23.00

Shrimp Mediterranean

$27.00

Cucumber Avocado Salad

$19.00

Lobster

Steamed Lobster

Lobster Bake

$80.00

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Surf N Turf Tacos

$26.00

Twin Lobster tail 6 oz

$65.00

Sea

Halibut

$42.00

Salmon

$36.00

Branzino

$38.00

Scallops

$42.00

King Crab Legs

Land

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Short Ribs

$35.00

Skirt Steak

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Burger

$26.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Seafood Risotto

$14.00

Lobster Mashed

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Corn

$7.00

Spinach

$10.00

Asparagus

$14.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Regular fries

$10.00

Dinner Specials

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$59.00

Paella

$65.00

Halibut Special

$48.00

Scallop Special

$52.00

Ravioli Special

$34.00

Veal Chop

$56.00

45 oz . Porterhouse

$140.00

36 oz. Tomahawk

$145.00

Whole Red Snapper

$44.00

Oreganata Filet of Sole

$47.00

Surf n Turf

$62.00

King crab leg over long oreganato

$64.00

Stuffed filet of sole

$48.00

14 oz NY Strip Steak

$75.00

Special Mussels

$24.00

Filet Mignon pizzaiola

$44.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour New

Premium Drinks

$10.00

Wines

$8.00

Draft/Bottle Beer

$6.00

HH Pink Frose

$12.00

HH Milagro Margarita

$12.00

White Claw Buckets

$42.00

High Noon Bucket

$42.00

Chido Bucket

$42.00

Fishers island Bucket

$40.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Modelo HH

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal HH

$6.00

Bluepoint HH

$6.00

Bar Menu

MAC Dog

$21.00

Catcher's Fries

$15.00

Chicken & Sausage Quesadilla

$21.00

Slab Bacon

$19.00

Wings

$24.00

Chicken Tenders

$21.00

Ladies Half Price Drink

$8.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Apple juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Panna Water

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$10.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Milk

$5.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Shirley temple

$4.00

Beer

Fishers

$12.00

Coors light

$7.00

Miller lite

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken ZERO

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.00

Blue Pointe

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Modello

$9.00

Mango Cart

$9.00

Montauk

$9.00

Kona Wave

$9.00

Montauk Summer

$10.00

Montauk Watermelon

$10.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$10.00

White Claw Watermelon

$10.00

White Claw mango

$10.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$10.00

CHIDO watermelon wave

$11.00

CHIDO mango mood

$11.00

CHIDO Miami vice

$11.00

Fishers Island Lemonade

$12.00

Fishers half n half

$12.00

Fishers Blueberry Wave

$12.00

Fishers Nude Peach

$12.00

Fishers Spirit POP

$6.00

Wine

Gls Champagne

$10.00

Gls Prosecco

$14.00

Gls Sparkling Rose

$16.00

Gls Pinot Grigio Vicolo

$14.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc Oyster Bay

$15.00

Gls Chardonnay Prophecy

$15.00

Gls Riesling Pacific Rim

$14.00

Gls Moscato Stella Rosa

$15.00

Gls Merlot William Hill

$15.00

Gls Pinot Noir Knotty Vines

$15.00

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Sterling

$15.00

Gls Red Blend Locations

$17.00

Gls Rose Notorious Pink

$16.00

BTL Victorious Pink

$46.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$140.00

BTL Stella Rosa "Gold VS"

$60.00

BTL Vivolo Pinot Grigio

$43.00

BTL Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio

$65.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$55.00

BTL Prophecy Chard

$43.00

BTL La Crema Chard

$60.00

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling

$43.00

BTL Stella Rose Moscato

$45.00

BTL Roscato Peach Moscato

$45.00

BTL William Hill Merlot

$45.00

BTL Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL UNO Malbec

$60.00

BTL Banfi Classico Chianti

$60.00

BTL Sterling Cab Sauv

$43.00

BTL BV Napa Cab Sauv

$70.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cab Sauv

$145.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab Sauv

$160.00

BTL Caymus Cab Sauv

$190.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$125.00

BTL Notorious Pink Rose

$55.00

GL White Peach

$17.00

GL Red Passion fruit

$17.00

Pitcher White Peach

$42.00

Pitcher Red Passion fruit

$42.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Stoli

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Stoli Elite

$17.00

Stoli Cucumber

$14.00

Stoli O

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

Stole Blueberry

$14.00

Figenza Vodka

$16.00

Ciroc Red berry

$16.00

Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

Ciroc Mano

$16.00

Ciroc Peach

$16.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$16.00

Ciroc White Grape

$16.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$16.00

House Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Empress

$16.00

House Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Meyers Dark

$14.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$14.00

Cruzan Coconut

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Bacardi 151

$10.00

House Tequila

$12.00

Milagro Blanco

$15.00

Milagro Reposado

$17.00

Milagro Anejo

$19.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

Tonte Jalapeno

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Reposado

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Anejo

1800 Coconut

$16.00

Remy

$18.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

House Whiskey

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$14.00

JW Black

$16.00

Dewars

$15.00

Seagram 7

$14.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Canadian Club

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Hibiki Japanese

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$16.00

Macallan 12 yr

$17.00

House Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Bulliet

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Balvenle 12 yr

$17.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Pama Pomegrante

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Aperol

$16.00

Couintreau

$16.00

Sambuca

$16.00

Sambuca Blk

$16.00

Gran Marnier

$16.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Chambord

$15.00

Rumchata

$15.00

Rumchata Coconut

$15.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$16.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Baileys

$14.00

Fireball

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

St Germaine

$16.00

Luxurdo Apricot

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Midori

$14.00

Marie Brizard

$14.00

Tia Maria

$14.00

Galliano

$16.00

Specialty cocktails

Mojito

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Tiki Tai

$18.00

Stoli Blueberry Mule

$18.00

Trade Winds

$18.00

Smash Bourbon

$18.00

Island Treasure

$18.00

Summer Cafe tini

$18.00

Ginger Melon

$18.00

Passion Fruit Martini

$18.00

Beachcomber

$18.00

Skinny Violet

$18.00

Catcher’s Fig Sour

$18.00

FROSE

$18.00

ICE POP Cocktail Margarita LIME

$21.00

ICE POP Cocktail Margarita COCONUT

$21.00

WINE POP Cocktail Strawberry Rose

$21.00

WINE POP Cocktail Mango White Wine

$21.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol spritz

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French Martini

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Spicy Margarita

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$17.00

Ultimate Bloody

$22.00

Manhattan

$16.00

LIT

$18.00

Mocktails

Blue Shark

$10.00

Catcher’s Sunset

$10.00

Pink Colada

$10.00

5 de mayo

Pineapple spicy marg

$14.00

Tequila passion fruit shot

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Fish Sandwich

$24.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$27.00

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Short Rib SANDWICH

$24.00

Turkey Burger

$24.00

Burger

$26.00

Fish Basket

$34.00

Chicken Wrap

$24.00

Shrimp Wrap

$26.00

Italian Chicken Panini

$25.00

Brunch

Brunch

2 Eggs

$18.00

Omelet

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$37.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00

Lobster Benedict

$28.00

B.E.L.T

$17.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Hangover Burger

$24.00

Sides

Applewood Bacon

$10.00

Slab Bacon

$15.00

Breakfast Sausage

$10.00

Home Fries

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Fruit

$12.00

English Muffin

$10.00

Toast

$5.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$14.00

Bellini

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$17.00

Ultimate bloody

$22.00

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Mango & Guava Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$12.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Tres Leches

$11.00

Gelato

$10.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Marg & Mussel Monday

Monday

HH Mussels

$10.50

HH Milagro Margarita

$8.00

Three Course Dinner Tuesday

Tuesdays

Three Course Dinner

$44.95

Surf n Turf Wednesday

Surf and Turf Wednesday

Surf and Turf Wednesday

$48.95

2 for 1 Thursday

2 for 1

2 for 1 Raw Clams

$19.00

2 for 1 Baked Clams

$19.00

2 for 1 Oysters

$36.00

2 for 1 1.5 LB Lobster

$48.00

2 for 1 2 LB Lobster

$68.00

2 for 1 3 LB Lobster

$88.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Chicken Fiingers/FF

$14.00

Mac Cheese/FF

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Lils Hot Dog

$14.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$14.00

Penne W/ Butter Or Marinara

Kids Drinks

Kids

Blue shark

$10.00

Pink colada

$10.00

Lavender

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Woodcleft avenue, Freeport, NY 11520

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

