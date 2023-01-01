  • Home
New Center Grill - Mike 3031 West Grand Boulevard STE#202

review star

No reviews yet

3031 West Grand Boulevard STE#202

Detroit, MI 48202

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SIDES

TOAST

$1.99

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$3.99+

BAGEL W CREAM CHEESE

$2.50

HASHBROWN

$3.50

GRITS

$3.50

SIDE OF MEAT

$3.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.99

TWO EGGS & HASH BROWN & TOAST

$4.99

TWO EGGS & MEAT & TOAST

$4.99

TWO EGGS & TOAST

$3.99

FRENCH TOAST

$5.49

PANCAKES

$5.49

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$6.99

STRAWBERRY PANCAKES

$6.99

CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.49

HUNGRY MAN BREAKFAST

$7.49

SIDE OF EGG

$1.50

SIDE OF GRAVY

$3.49

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.99

BURGER PATTY

$4.25

OMELETTES

SPINACH OMELET

$7.99

STEAK OMELET

$8.99

NEW CENTER OMELET

$8.99

WESTERN OMELET

$7.99

CHEESE OMELET

$7.49

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$7.75

VEGETARIAN OMELET

$7.75

CHICKEN & SWISS OMELET

$8.99

FARMERS OMELET

$8.99

TACO OMELET

$8.49

BACON CHEESE OMELET

$7.75

SAUSAGE CHEESE OMELET

$7.75

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE

$3.49

ONE EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.49

TWO EGGS BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

GRAB & GO

BEVERAGES

ALOE GRANADA

$3.00

ALOE KIWI

$3.00

ALOE MANGO

$3.00

ALOE ORIGINAL

$3.00

ALOE PINEAPPLE

$3.00

ALOE RASPBERRY

$3.00

ALOE STRAWBERRY

$3.00

ALOE WATERMELON

$3.00

ARIZONA CAN ENERGY

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN FRUIT PUNCH

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN GREEN TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN GREEN TEA CUCUMBER

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN GREEN TEA W GINSENG

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN HALF & HALF LITE

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN ICED TEA RASBERRY

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN ICED TEA W LEMON

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN KIWI STRAWBERRY

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN LEMONADE

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN MANGO $1.00

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN STRAWBERRY HALF & HALF

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN SWEET TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN WATERMELON

$1.00

ARIZONA CAN XTRA SWEET GREEN TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA COLD BREW $2.25

$2.25

ARIZONA COLD BREW ARNOLD PALMER

$2.25

ARIZONA COLD BREW GREEN TEA

$2.25

ARIZONA COLD BREW LEMON TEA

$2.25

ARIZONA COLD BREW SWEET TEA

$2.25

ARIZONA TALL BOY BLUEBERRY WHITE TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY FRUIT PUNCH

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY GREEN TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY HALF & HALF LITE

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY KIWI STRAWBERRY

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY MANGO

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY PINEAPPLE $1.00

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY SWEET TEA

$1.00

ARIZONA TALL BOY WATERMELON

$1.00

ARROW WATER 25oz. $3.89

$3.89

BANG RAINBOW UNICORN $3.25

$3.25

BETTERMADE CHIPS $1.99

$1.99

BLUE FALLS SPRING WATER 24oz. $1.50

$1.50

BLUE FALLS SPRING WATER 33.8oz. $2.00

$2.00

BOOM BLUE VALOR

$3.25

BOOM VICTORY $3.25

$3.25

CALYPSO CORAL BLAST

$2.50

CALYPSO ISLAND WAVE

$2.50

CALYPSO KIWI

$2.50

CALYPSO LEMONADE $2.50

$2.50

CALYPSO OCEAN BLUE

$2.50

CHIPS $2.29

$2.29

CHIPS $2.49

$2.49

CLEAR FRUIT BERRY

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT BERRY DELIGHT

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT GRAPE

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT GRAPE

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT GREEN APPLE

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT ISLAND BREEZE

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT ORANGE $2.00

$2.00

CLEAR FRUIT PEACH FLING

$2.00

DELIGHT MOCHA $3.50

$3.50

DELIGHT VANILLA

$3.50

ELECROLIT BERRY BLISS

$3.25

ELECROLIT FRUIT PUNCH

$3.25

ELECROLIT ORANGE $3.25

$3.25

ESSENTIA WATER 23.7oz. $2.99

$2.99

ESSENTIA WATER 33.8oz $3.89

$3.89

ESSENTIA WATER 40oz $4.89

$4.89

EVERFRESH APPLE

$2.25

EVERFRESH CRAN APPLE

$2.25

EVERFRESH CRAN APPLE

$2.25

EVERFRESH CRANBERRY

$2.25

EVERFRESH ORANGE $2.25

$2.25

FAYGO 60/40

$1.39

FAYGO CHERRY COLA

$1.39

FAYGO COLA $1.39

$1.39

FAYGO DIET COLA

$1.39

FAYGO DIET ORANGE

$1.39

FAYGO FIREWORK

$1.39

FAYGO GINGER ALE

$1.39

FAYGO GRAPE

$1.39

FAYGO MOON MIST

$1.39

FAYGO ORANGE

$1.39

FAYGO RED POP

$1.39

FAYGO ROCK & RYE

$1.39

FAYGO ROOT BEER

$1.39

FRESH PURE APPLE

$2.00

FRESH PURE BLUE RASPBERRY $2.OO

$2.00

FRESH PURE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.00

FRESH PURE MANGO CARROT

$2.00

FRESH PURE ORANGE

$2.00

FRESH PURE STRAWBERRY BANANA

$2.00

LANGERS BLUE RASPBERRY FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

LANGERS CRANBERRY

$2.25

LANGERS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

LANGERS GRAPE $2.25

$2.25

LARGE CUP OF ICE $1.00

$1.00

LARGE DRINK

$3.00

LARGE DRINK $3.00

$3.00

LARGE ICE CUP

$1.00

MED CUP OF ICE $0.75

$0.75

MEDIUM DRINK

$2.75

MEDIUM DRINK $2.75

$2.75

MEDIUM ICE CUP

$0.75

NANTUCKET $2.25

$2.25

NANTUCKET BIG CRAN

$2.25

NANTUCKET ISLAND ORANGE

$2.25

NANTUCKET ORANGE MANGO

$2.25

NANTUCKET ORCHARD APPLE

$2.25

NANTUCKET PEACH ORANGE

$2.25

NANTUCKET PINE ORANGE GUAVA

$2.25

NANTUCKET SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$2.25

NAYA WATER 1L

$3.00

NAYA WATER 600 ML

$2.00

NAYA WATER 750 ML

$2.50

NAYA WATER SMALL

$1.50

NESQUIK STRAWBERRY $2.50

$2.50

NESTLE WATER 16.9 oz $1.00

$1.00

OKF SMOOTHIE GREEN

$3.00

OKF SMOOTHIE MIX BERRY

$3.00

OKF SMOOTHIE ORANGE $3.00

$3.00

OKF SMOOTHIE TROPICAL

$3.00

OKF SMOOTHIE YELLOW

$3.00

OKF WATERMELON W ALOE

$3.00

POCAS GINGER BREW $3.00

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIE $3.00

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIES GREEN APPLE KIWI PINEAPPLE

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIES MANGO CARROT

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIES ORANGE MANGO BANANA

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIES TROPICAL CARROT

$3.00

SIMPLY APPLE

$2.25

SIMPLY CRANBERRY

$2.25

SIMPLY FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

SIMPLY LEMONADE $2.25

$2.25

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.25

SIMPLY RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$2.25

SIMPLY WATERMELON

$2.25

SMALL CUP OF ICE $0.50

$0.50

SMALL DRINK

$2.25

SMALL DRINK $2.25

$2.25

SMALL ICE CUP

$0.50

SNAPPLE AIR

$2.25

SNAPPLE BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE

$2.25

SNAPPLE FIRE

$2.25

SNAPPLE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY

$2.25

SNAPPLE LEMON TEA

$2.25

SNAPPLE MANGO

$2.25

SNAPPLE MANGO TEA

$2.25

SNAPPLE PEACH $2.25

$2.25

SNAPPLE RAIN

$2.25

SNAPPLE RASPBERRY TEA

$2.25

SNAPPLE STRAW PINE LEMONADE

$2.25

SNAPPLE WATERMELON

$2.25

SNAPPLE ZERO

$2.25

SUREOX BLUEBERRY

$3.50

SUREOX COCONUT

$3.50

SUREOX GRAPE

$3.50

SUREOX ORANGE

$3.50

SUREOX STRAWBERRY KIWI $3.50

$3.50

TOWNECLUB BLUE CREAM SODA

$2.25

TOWNECLUB GRAPE

$2.25

TOWNECLUB MICHIGAN CHERRY

$2.25

TOWNECLUB ORANGE $2.25

$2.25

TOWNECLUB ROOT BEER

$2.25

TOWNECLUB STRAWBERRY

$2.25

TOWNECLUB STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.25

TOWNECLUB STRAWBERRY MELON

$2.25

TOWNECLUB TROPICAL PUNCH

$2.25

TOWNECLUB VANILLA CREAM

$2.25

TROPICAL FANTASY BLUE LEMONADE

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY GREEN LEMONADE

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY KIWI STRAWBERRY

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY MANGO $1.00

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY RASBERRY

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.00

TROPICAL FANTASY WATERMELON

$1.00

TROPICANA APPLE $2.25

$2.25

TROPICANA NO PULP

$2.25

TROPICANA SOME PULP

$2.25

WAIAKEA ALUMINUM STILL $3.50

$3.50

WAIAKEA WATER 16.9oz $2.75

$2.75

WAIAKEA WATER 23.6oz $3.50

$3.50

WAIAKEA WATER 33.8oz $4.50

$4.50

WAIAKEA WATER 50.7oz $4.99

$4.99

WELCHS ORANGE $2.25

$2.25

SIMPLY ORANGE WITH MANGO

$2.25

CHIPS

BETTERMADE CHEDDAR CHEESE POPCORN

$2.29

BETTERMADE WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN

$2.29

CHEETOS CHEDDAR JALAPENO

$2.49

CHIPS BETTERMADE BBQ

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE BBQ CHEDDAR POPCORN

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE CARAMEL & CHEESE POPCORN

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE HOT BBQ $2.29

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE HOT CHEESE PUFFS

$2.49

CHIPS BETTERMADE JALAPENO CHEDDAR PUFFS

$2.49

CHIPS BETTERMADE MOVIE POPCORN

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE ORIGINAL

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE POTATO STICKS ORIGINAL

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE POTATO STICKS SOUR CREAM & ONION

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE RED HOT CHEESE POPCORN

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE SALT & VINEGAR

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE SOUR CREAM & ONION

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE SWEET BBQ

$2.29

CHIPS BETTERMADE SWEET HEAT BBQ

$2.29

DORITOS COOL RANCH

$2.49

DORITOS DINAMITA CHILE LIMON

$2.49

DORITOS FLAMAS

$2.49

DORITOS NACHO CHEESE

$2.49

DORITOS SPICY NACHO

$2.49

DORITOS SPICY SWEET CHILI

$2.49

FUNYUNS

$2.49

FUNYUNS FLAMING HOT

$2.49

RUFFLES FLAMIN' HOT BBQ

$2.49

RUFFLES QUESO

$2.49

COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$1.50

LARGE COFFEE

$2.00

SMALL CAPPUCCINO

$2.00

LARGE CAPPUCCINO

$2.50

DRESSINGS

DRESSING OPTIONS

RANCH

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

ITALIAN

$1.00

CAESAR

$1.00

GREEK

$1.00

GARLIC

$1.00

SALSA

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

FATTOUSH DRESSING

$1.00

FRENCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$1.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$1.00

STEAK SAUCE

$1.00

TAHINI

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

SQUEEZE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF FETA

$1.50

SIDE OF STRAWBERRY

$1.99

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$9.49

BEEF SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PITA

$10.49

CHICKEN GREEK SALAD

$9.50

TUESDAY

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WRAP

$10.49

SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

LAMB GYRO

$10.49

CHICKEN GYRO

$10.49

WEDNESDAY

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$10.99

STEAK QUESADILLAS

$10.99

FRIES

COMBO WITH SALAD

THURSDAY

PATTY MELT SANDWICH

$10.59

PHILLY STEAK HOAGIE SUB

$10.59

CHICKEN PHILLY HOAGIE SUB

$10.59

FRIDAY

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$9.49

FRIED CHICKEN BURGER

$9.49

TUNA MELT SANDWICH

$10.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

3031 West Grand Boulevard STE#202, Detroit, MI 48202

