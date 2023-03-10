A map showing the location of NEW CENTER GRILL View gallery

NEW CENTER GRILL

3031 West Grand Boulevard #202

Detroit, MI 48202

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SIDE

TOAST

$1.99

BISCUIT&GRAVY

$3.99+

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$2.50

HASH BROWN

$3.50

GRITS

$3.50

SIDE OF MEAT

$3.75

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$5.99

TWO EGGS & HASH BROWN & TOAST

$4.99

TWO EEGS & TOAST

$3.99

FRENCH TOAST

$5.49

PANCAKES

$5.49

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$6.99

STRAWBERRY PANCAKES

$6.99

CORNED BEEF HASH

$7.49

HUNGRY MAN BREAKFAST

$7.49

SIDE OF EGG

$1.50

SIDE OF GRAVY

$3.49

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.99

OMLETTES

SPINACH OMLETE

$7.99

STEAK OMLETE

$8.99

NEW CENTER OMLETE

$8.99

WESTERN OMLETE

$7.99

CHEESE OMLETE

$7.49

HAM & CHEESE OMLETE

$7.75

VEGGIE OMLETE

$7.75

GREEK OMLETE

$7.99

CHICKEN & SWISS OMLETE

$8.99

FARMERS OMLETE

$8.99

TACO OMLETE

$8.49

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE

$3.49

ONE EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.49

TWO EGGS BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

FOOD

PITAS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PITA

$7.99

FRIED CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$7.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$7.99

LAMB GYRO

$7.99

STEAK PITA

$7.99

TUNA PITA

$7.99

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE PITA

$7.99

GRILLED TURKEY & CHEESE PITA

$7.99

HEALTHY WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WRAP

$7.99

CHICKEN FINGER WRAP

$7.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$8.49

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$7.99

HAMBURGER WRAP

$7.99

SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$7.99

TUNA WRAP

$7.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.49

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$5.25

CHEESEBURGER

$5.75

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.49

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.75

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$6.25

MEXICAN BURGER

$6.25

FRIED CHICKEN BURGER

$6.25

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$6.25

VEGGIE BURGER

$5.49

TURKEY BURGER

$6.25

SALMON BURGER

$6.49

SALMON BURGER PATTY ONLY

$4.99

MEDITERRANEAN SALADS & SIDES

FATTOUSH SALAD

$6.99

FATTOUSH SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$10.99

HUMMUS

$5.49

GRAPE LEAVES

$4.99

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$4.50

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$4.25

MEDITERRANEAN PLATTERS

CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER

$9.99

BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER

$9.99

CHICKEN KABOB PLATTER

$9.99

CHICKEN TAWOOK PLATTER

$9.99

FALAFEL PLATTER

$9.99

MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$6.49

BEEF SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$6.49

CHICKEN KABOB SANDWICH

$6.49

SANDWICH MODIFICATION

$6.49

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$6.25

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$8.49

STEAK QUESADILLAS

$8.49

SHRIMP QUESADILLAS

$8.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLAS

$7.49

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$6.49

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

GREEK SALAD

$6.99

FATTOUSH SALAD

$6.99

TACO SALAD

$8.99

DINNER SALAD

$4.79

DINNERS

8 PCS WING DING DINNER

$9.99

5 PCS CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$9.99

FISH & CHIPS DINNER

$9.99

21 PCS SHRIMP BASKET DINNER

$9.99

JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER

$10.49

RIB EYE STEAK DINNER

$10.99

RIB EYE STEAK & JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER

$11.99

SUBS

ITALIAN SUB

$7.99

PHILLY STEAK HOAGIE SUB

$7.99

CHICKEN PHILLY HOAGIE SUB

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB SUB

$8.49

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SUB

$7.99

VEGGIE SUB

$7.49

SIDE ORDERS

CHILI

$3.75+

FRIES

$3.75

CHILI FRIES

$4.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

5 WAY FRIES

$6.49

GRILLED PITA BREAD

$1.50

ONION RINGS

$4.25

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.49

MOZARRELLA STICKS

$5.49

CHICKEN STRIPS SNACK

$6.99

WING DING SNACK

$6.99

SHRIMP BASKET SNACK

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

BLT

$5.99

PATTY MELT SANDWICH

$7.99

TUNA MELT SANDWICH

$7.99

CUP OF TUNA

$4.99

BOWL OF TUNA

$5.99

TURKEY CLUB

$8.99

HAM CLUB

$8.99

SIDE OF Gravy

$3.00

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$7.99

GRILLED TURKEY HAM AND CHEESE

$7.99

LO-CAL HEALTHY CHOICE SALADS

TUNA LO-CAL PLATE

$8.99

HAMBURGER LO-CAL PLATE

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN LO-CAL PLATE

$8.99

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

SMALL DRINK $2.25

$2.25

MEDIUM DRINK $2.75

$2.75

LARGE DRINK $3.00

$3.00

SMALL CUP OF ICE $0.50

$0.50

MEDIUM CUP OF ICE $0.75

$0.75

LARGE CUP OF ICE $1.00

$1.00

ALOE KING $3.00

$3.00

ARIZONA CAN $1.00

$1.00

ARIZONA COLD BREW $2.25

$2.25

ARIZONA TALL BOY $1.00

$1.00

ARROW WATER 25oz $3.89

$3.89

BANG $3.25

$3.25

BOOM $3.25

$3.25

BLUE FALLS SPRING WATER 20oz $1.25

$1.25

BLUE FALLS SPRING WATER 24oz $1.50

$1.50

BLUE FALLS SPRING WATER 33.8oz $2.00

$2.00

CALYPSO $2.50

$2.50

CHPS $2.29

$2.29

CHIPS $2.49

$2.49

CLEAR FRUIT $2.00

$2.00

DELIGHT $3.50

$3.50

ELECTROLIT $3.25

$3.25

ESSENTIA WATER 23.7oz $2.99

$2.99

ESSENTIA WATER 33.8oz $3.89

$3.89

ESSENTIA WATER 40oz $4.89

$4.89

EVERFRESH $2.25

$2.25

FAYGO $1.39

$1.39

FRESH PURE $2.00

$2.00

LANGERS $2.25

$2.25

NANTUCKET $2.25

$2.25

NESTLE WATER 16.9oz $1.00

$1.00

NESQUIK CHOCOLATE $2.50

$2.50

OKF SMOOTHIES $3.00

$3.00

POCAS GINGER BREW $3.00

$3.00

RALPH & CHARLIE $3.00

$3.00

SIMPLY JUICE $2.25

$2.25

SNAPPLE $2.25

$2.25

SUREOX $3.50

$3.50

TOWNECLUB $2.25

$2.25

TROPICAL FANTASY $1.00

$1.00

TROPICANA JUICE $2.25

$2.25

WAIAKEA WATER 16.9oz $2.75

$2.75

WAIAKEA WATER 23.6oz $3.50

$3.50

WAIAKEA WATER 33.8oz $4.50

$4.50

WAIAKEA WATER 50.7oz $4.99

$4.99

WAIAKEA ALUMINUM STILL $3.50

$3.50

WELCHS ORANGE $2.25

$2.25

BETTERMADE CHIPS $1.99

$1.99

COFFEE

SMALL COFFEE

$1.50

LARGE COFFEE

$2.00

SMALL CAPPUCINO

$2.00

LARGE CAPUCCINO

$2.50

DRESSINGS

DRESSING OPTIONS

RANCH

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

ITALIAN

$1.00

CAESAR

$1.00

GREEK

$1.00

GARLIC

$1.00

SALSA

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

FATTOUSH DRESSING

$1.00

FRENCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$1.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$1.00

STEAK SAUCE

$1.00

TAHINI

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

SQUEEZE CHEESE

$1.00

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY

CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$9.49

BEEF SHAWARMA SANDWICH

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PITA

$9.99

TUESDAY

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WRAP

$10.59

SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$10.59

LAMB GYRO

$10.59

CHICKEN GYRO

$10.59

WEDNESDAY

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$10.99

STEAK QUESADILLAS

$10.99

THURSDAY

PATTY MELT SANDWICH

$10.59

PHILLY STEAK HOAGIE SUB

$10.59

CHICKEN PHILLY HOAGIE SUB

$10.59

FRIDAY

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$9.49

FRIED CHICKEN BURGER

$9.49

TUNA MELT SANDWICH

$10.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
3031 West Grand Boulevard #202, Detroit, MI 48202

