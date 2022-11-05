Dessert & Ice Cream
New City Microcreamery Cambridge
471 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch-made liquid-nitrogen ice cream using local milk and cream! Voted Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts!
Location
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
More near Cambridge