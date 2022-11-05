Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

New City Microcreamery Cambridge

471 Reviews

$$

403 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

{P} Cookies N' Cream (GS)
{P} PB Reese's (NS)
{M} Chocolate (S)

Scoops

{1} Vanilla (E)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$5.25

{1} Strawberry

$5.25

{1} Coffee (C)

$5.25

{1} Cake Batter (GE)

$5.25Out of stock

{1} Chocolate Chip (S)

$5.25Out of stock

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$5.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$5.25

{1} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$5.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$5.25

{1} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$5.25

{1} Pumpkin Spice

$5.25

{1} Grasshopper (SA)

$5.25

{1} Carrot Cake (EGS)

$5.25

{1} Lemon Meringue Pie (EGS)

$5.25

{1} Don't Be Salty (S)

$5.25

{1} Apple Crisp (G)

$5.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$5.25

{1} PB Reese's (NS)

$5.25

{1} Java The Heath (NSC)

$5.25

{1} Maple Walnut (NA)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate Almond Croissant (NGES)

$5.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$5.25

{1} Vegan Vanilla

$5.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$5.25

{1} Mango Sorbet

$5.25

Kiddie Scoops

{K} Vanilla (E)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate (S)

$4.25

{K} Strawberry

$4.25

{K} Coffee (C)

$4.25

{K} Cake Batter (GE)

$4.25Out of stock

{K} Chocolate Chip (S)

$4.25Out of stock

{K} Cookie Dough (GES)

$4.25

{K} Mint Chip (S)

$4.25

{K} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$4.25

{K} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$4.25

{K} Don't Be Salty (S)

$4.25

{K} Apple Crisp (G)

$4.25

{K} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$4.25

{K} Carrot Cake (EGS)

$4.25

{K} Pumpkin Spice

$4.25

{K} Lemon Meringue Pie (EGS)

$4.25

{K} Grasshopper (SA)

$4.25

{K} PB Reese's (NS)

$4.25

{K} Baklava (NGS)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate Almond Croissant (NGES)

$4.25

{K} Java The Heath (NCG)

$4.25

{K} Maple Walnut (NA)

$4.25

{K} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$4.25

{K} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$4.25

{K} Vegan Vanilla

$4.25

{K} Mango Sorbet

$4.25

Sundaes

{1} Vanilla (E)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry

$7.25

{1} Coffee (C)

$7.25

{1} Cake Batter (GE)

$7.25Out of stock

{1} Chocolate Chip (S)

$7.25Out of stock

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$7.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$7.25

{1} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$7.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$7.25

{1} Grasshopper (SA)

$7.25

{1} Pumpkin Spice

$7.25

{1} Lemon Meringue Pie (EGS)

$7.25

{1} Apple Crisp (G)

$7.25

{1} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$7.25

{1} PB Reese's (NS)

$7.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$7.25

{1} Java The Heath (NSC)

$7.25

{1} Maple Walnut (NA)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Vanilla

$7.25

{1} Mango Sorbet

$7.25

Milkshakes

{M} Vanilla (E)

$9.50

{M} Chocolate (S)

$9.50

{M} Strawberry

$9.50

{M} Coffee (C)

$9.50

{M} Cake Batter (GE)

$9.50Out of stock

{M} Chocolate Chip (S)

$9.50Out of stock

{M} Cookie Dough (GES)

$9.50

{M} Mint Chip (S)

$9.50

{M} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$9.50

{M} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$9.50

{M} Grasshopper (SA)

$9.50

{M} Apple Crisp (G)

$9.50

{M} Pumpkin Spice

$9.50

{M} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$9.50

{M} Baklava (NGS)

$9.50

{M} Maple Walnut (N)

$9.50

{M} PB Reese's (NS)

$9.50

{M} Java The Heath (NSC)

$9.50

{M} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$9.50

{M} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$9.50

{M} Vegan Vanilla

$9.50

Pints

{P} Vanilla (E)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate (S)

$12.00

{P} Strawberry

$12.00

{P} Coffee (C)

$12.00

{P} Cake Batter (GE)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate Chip (S)

$12.00Out of stock

{P} Cookie Dough (GES)

$12.00

{P} Mint Chip (S)

$12.00

{P} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$12.00

{P} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$12.00

{P} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$12.00

{P} Apple Crisp (G)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$12.00

{P} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$12.00

{P} Carrot Cake (EGS)

$12.00

{P} Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

{P} Grasshopper (SA)

$12.00

{P} Lemon Meringue Pie (EGS)

$12.00

{P} Ruthless (NS)

$12.00

{P} PB Reese's (NS)

$12.00

{P} Baklava (NGS)

$12.00

{P} Maple Walnut (NA)

$12.00

{P} Java The Heath (NSC)

$12.00

{P} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$12.00

{P} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$12.00

{P} Vegan Vanilla

$12.00

{P} Mango Sorbet

$12.00

Quarts

{Q} Vanilla (E)

$18.00

{Q} Chocolate (S)

$18.00

{Q} Strawberry

$18.00

{Q} Coffee (C)

$18.00

{Q} Cake Batter (GE)

$18.00Out of stock

{Q} Chocolate Chip (S)

$18.00Out of stock

{Q} Cookie Dough (GES)

$18.00

{Q} Mint Chip (S)

$18.00

{Q} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$18.00

{Q} Sweet Corn Vanilla with Blackberry

$18.00

{Q} Apple Crisp (G)

$18.00

{Q} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$18.00

{Q} Carrot Cake (EGS)

$18.00

{Q} Pumpkin Spice

$18.00

{Q} Java The Heath (NSC)

$18.00

{Q} Maple Walnut (NA)

$18.00

{Q} PB Reese's (NS)

$18.00

{Q} Baklava (NGS)

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Vanilla

$18.00

{Q} Mango Sorbet

$18.00

Floats

{1} Vanilla (E)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry

$7.25

{1} Coffee (C)

$7.25

{1} Cake Batter (GE)

$7.25Out of stock

{1} Chocolate Chip (S)

$7.25Out of stock

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$7.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$7.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$7.25

{1} Salted Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$7.25

{1} Pumpkin Spice

$7.25

{1} Mocha Chip (SC)

$7.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$7.25

Affogato

{K} Vanilla (E)

$6.00

{K} Chocolate (S)

$6.00

{K} Strawberry

$6.00

{K} Coffee (C)

$6.00

{K} Cake Batter (GE)

$6.00Out of stock

{K} Chocolate Chip (S)

$6.00Out of stock

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$6.00

{K} Mint Chip (S)

$6.00

{K} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$6.00

{K} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$6.00

{K} Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

{K} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$6.00

{K} Baklava (NGS)

$6.00

{1} Java The Heath (NSC)

$6.00

{K} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$6.00

Coffee & Other Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

MEM Tea

$3.00+

Hawt Chocolate (DS)

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Thai Iced Tea (C)

$4.50+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Fall Drink Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-made liquid-nitrogen ice cream using local milk and cream! Voted Best Ice Cream in Massachusetts!

Website

Location

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

