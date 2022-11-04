Restaurant header imageView gallery

New City Microcreamery - Sudbury

No reviews yet

534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A

Sudbury, MA 01776

Order Again

Popular Items

{1} Malted Milk Ball (GS)
{1} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)
{Q} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

Scoops

{1} Vanilla (E)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$5.25

{1} Strawberry

$5.25

{1} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$5.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$5.25

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$5.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$5.25

{1} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$5.25

{1} Huckleberry Dream (G)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate Covered Cherry

$5.25

{1} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$5.25

{1} Mexican Chocolate (S)

$5.25

{1} Peach Melba

$5.25

{1} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$5.25

{1} Apple Crisp (G)

$5.25

{1} Grasshopper (S)

$5.25

{1} Pumpkin Spice

$5.25

{1} Witchfinder (G)

$5.25

{1} Java The Heath

$5.25

{1} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$5.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$5.25

{1} P.B. Reeses (NGS)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate PB Mashup (SN)

$5.25

{1} Chocolate Almond Croissant (NESG)

$5.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$5.25

{1} Strawberry Guava

$5.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter

$5.25

{1} Mango Sorbet

$5.25

{1} Vegan Mounds

$5.25

Kiddie Scoops

{K} Vanilla (E)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate (S)

$4.25

{K} Strawberry

$4.25

{K} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$4.25

{K} Mint Chip (S)

$4.25

{K} Cookie Dough (GES)

$4.25

{K} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$4.25

{K} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$4.25

{K} Huckleberry Dream (G)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate Covered Cherry

$4.25

{K} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$4.25

{K} Mexican Chocolate (S)

$4.25

{K} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$4.25

{K} Apple Crisp (G)

$4.25

{K} Peach Melba

$4.25

{K} Grasshopper (S)

$4.25

{K} Pumpkin Spice

$4.25

{K} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$4.25

{K} Baklava (NGS)

$4.25

{K} P.B. Reeses (NGS)

$4.25

{K} Java The Heath (NCS)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate PB Mashup (NS)

$4.25

{K} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)

$4.25

{K} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$4.25

{K} Strawberry Guava

$4.25

{K} Vegan Peanut Butter

$4.25

{K} Mango Sorbet

$4.25

{K} Vegan Mounds

$4.25

Sundaes

{1} Vanilla (E)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry

$7.25

{1} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$7.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$7.25

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$7.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$7.25

{1} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$7.25

{1} Huckleberry Dream (G)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate Covered Cherry

$7.25

{1} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$7.25

{1} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$7.25

{1} Mexican Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Apple Crisp (G)

$7.25

{1} Peach Melba

$7.25

{1} Grasshopper (S)

$7.25

{1} Pumpkin Spice

$7.25

{1} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$7.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$7.25

{1} P.B. Reeses (NGS)

$7.25

{1} Java The Heath

$7.25

{1} Chocolate PB Mashup (SN)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate Almond Croissant (NESG)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry Guava

$7.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter

$7.25

{1} Mango Sorbet

$7.25

{1} Vegan Mounds

$7.25

Milkshakes

{M} Vanilla (E)

$9.50

{M} Chocolate (S)

$9.50

{M} Strawberry

$9.50

{M} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$9.50

{M} Mint Chip (S)

$9.50

{M} Cookie Dough (GES)

$9.50

{M} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$9.50

{M} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$9.50

{M} Hucklberry Dream (G)

$9.50

{M} Chocolate Covered Cherry

$9.50

{M} Grasshopper (S)

$9.50

{M} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$9.50

{M} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$9.50

{M} Mexican Chocolate (S)

$9.50

{M} Apple Crisp (G)

$9.50

{M} Peach Melba

$9.50

{M} Pumpkin Spice

$9.50

{M} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$9.50

{M} Baklava (NGS)

$9.50

{M} PB Reese's (NS)

$9.50

{M} Java The Heath (NCS)

$9.50

{M} Chocolate PB Mashup (NS)

$9.50

{M} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)

$9.50

{M} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$9.50

{M} Verry Berry Sorbet

$9.50

{M} Vegan Peanut Butter

$9.50

{M} Mango Sorbet

$9.50

{M} Vegan Mounds

$9.50

Pints

{P} Vanilla (E)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate (S)

$12.00

{P} Strawberry

$12.00

{P} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$12.00

{P} Mint Chip (S)

$12.00

{P} Cookie Dough (GES)

$12.00

{P} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$12.00

{P} Malted Milk Ball (SG)

$12.00

{P} Huckleberry Dream (G)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate Covered Cherry

$12.00

{P} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$12.00

{P} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$12.00

{P} Mexican Chocolate (S)

$12.00

{P} Apple Crisp (G)

$12.00

{P} Peach Melba

$12.00

{P} Grasshopper (S)

$12.00

{P} Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

{P} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$12.00

{P} Baklava (NGS)

$12.00

{P} PB Reese's (NSG)

$12.00

{P} Java The Heath (NCS)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate PB Mashup (NS)

$12.00

{P} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)

$12.00

{P} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$12.00

{P} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$12.00

{P} Strawberry Guava

$12.00

{P} Mango Sorbet

$10.00

{P} Vegan Mounds

$12.00

Quarts

{Q} Vanilla (E)

$18.00

{Q} Chocolate (S)

$18.00

{Q} Strawberry

$18.00

{Q} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$18.00

{Q} Mint Chip (S)

$18.00

{Q} Cookie Dough (GES)

$18.00

{Q} Pancakes W/ Syrup

$18.00

{Q} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$18.00

{Q} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$18.00

{Q} Mexican Choclate (S)

$18.00

{Q} Huckleberry Dream

$18.00

{Q} Apple Crisp (G)

$18.00

{Q} Peach Melba

$18.00

{Q} Choclate Covered Cherry (S)

$18.00

{Q} Sweet Corn Vanilla (E)

$18.00

{Q} Grasshopper

$18.00

{Q} Pumpkin Spice

$18.00

{Q} Baklava (NGS)

$18.00

{Q} Fennel Pistachio (N)

$18.00

{Q} Java The Heath (NCS)

$18.00

{Q} Chocolate PB Mashup (NS)

$18.00

{Q} PB Reese's (NS)

$18.00

{Q} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$18.00

{Q} Strawberry Guava Sorbet

$18.00

{Q} Mango Sorbet

$18.00

{Q} Vegan Mounds

$18.00

Floats

{1} Vanilla (E)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry

$7.25

{1} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$7.25

{1} Mint Chip (S)

$7.25

{1} Cookie Dough (GES)

$7.25

{1} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$7.25

{1} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$7.25

{1} Grasshopper (S)

$7.25

{F} Pumpkin Spice

$7.25

{1} Baklava (NGS)

$7.25

{1} Chocolate Almond Croissant (NESG)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$7.25

{1} Strawberry Guava

$7.25

{1} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$7.25

{1} Vegan Mounds

$7.25

Affogato

{K} Vanilla (E)

$6.00

{K} Chocolate (S)

$6.00

{K} Strawberry

$6.00

{K} Cookies N' Cream (GS)

$6.00

{K} Mint Chip (S)

$6.00

{K} Cookie Dough (GES)

$6.00

{K} Vanilla Bourbon (GEA)

$6.00

{K} Malted Milk Ball (GS)

$6.00

{K} Grasshopper (S)

$6.00

{K} Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

{K} Baklava (NGS)

$6.00

{K} Chocolate Almond Croissant (GENS)

$6.00

{K} Vegan Chocolate (S)

$6.00

{K} Strawberry Guava

$6.00

{K} Vegan Peanut Butter (NS)

$6.00

{K} Vegan Mounds

$6.00

Coffee & Other Drinks

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

MEM Tea

$3.00+

Hawt Chocolate (DS)

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Coffees are served Black by default. Please request milk and sugar.

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Thai Iced Tea (C)

$4.50+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

London Fog

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

534 Boston Post Rd Bldg 2 Ste A, Sudbury, MA 01776

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
New City Microcreamery - Sudbury image
New City Microcreamery - Sudbury image

