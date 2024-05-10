- Home
New Day Eatery
102 West Front Street
Port Angeles, WA 98362
Coffee
- Americano$5.00
2 shots of espresso, hot water, and with 1/2 & 1/2, or alternative milk (extra charge), or just black in a 12 oz cup
- Cappuccino$6.00
2 shots of espresso, steamed milk of your choice, and foam in an 8 oz cup
- Dopio$5.00
2 shots of espresso with 1/2 &1/2 or alternative milk on the side (extra charge) in a 4 oz cup
- Drip$4.50
Cup of drip coffee, decaf or regular, with 1/2 & 1/2 or alternative milk (extra charge) in a 12 oz cup with free refills
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Iced Honey Oat Lavender Latte$7.50
Two shots of espresso mixed with honey and lavender flavor, in oat milk over ice in a 16 oz cup
- Latte$6.00
Steamed milk of your choice and 2 shots of espresso served in a 12 oz cup
- Mocha$7.00
Steamed milk of your choice with chocolate sauce and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup
- Orange Creamsicle Mocha$7.50
Steamed milk of your choice, fresh orange peel, house made white chocolate, and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup
- Orange Mocha$7.50
Steamed milk of your choice, fresh orange peel, house made chocolate and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup
- Salted Caramel Latte$7.00
Steamed milk of your choice with house made salted caramel, and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup
- White Chocolate Mocha$7.00
Steamed milk of your choice with house-made white chocolate and 2 shots of espresso in a 16 oz cup
Beverages
Specials
Smoothies
- Blueberry Cherry Hibiscus$9.50
Blueberries, Cherries, Lemon, Agave, Avocado and Hibiscus Tea
- Breakout the Turmeric Smoothie$9.50
Day break blend, agave, avocado, house made turmeric chai, and coconut milk
- Butter Pecan$9.50
Bananas, pecans, salt, dates, maple, and almond milk
- Chocolate Turtle$9.50
Cocoa powder, salt, pecans, maple flavor, dates, avocado, and almond milk
- Orange Sunrise$9.50
Bananas, strawberry, dates, avocado, and orange juice
- Electric Blueberry$9.50
Blueberries, cherries, lemon, agave, avocado, hibiscus tea, and purple lotus.
Lemonades & Sodas
Kombucha
Spritzers
Tea
Tea Latte
- Golden Child Tea Latte$7.50
House-made turmeric chai steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla flavor, served in a 16 oz cup
- London Fog$7.50
Earl grey tea steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla flavor
- Matcha Latte$7.50
Matcha green tea, with your choice of milk, and your choice of mint or vanilla
- OH MY That's Chai Tea Latte$7.50
House-made fennel chai steamed in your choice of milk with vanilla and cardamom flavor served in a 16 oz cup
- Twisted Twig Latte$7.50
Twig tea steamed in your choice of milk with fresh orange, cinnamon, and maple agave
Hot Tea
Food
Breakfast
- The Traditional Breakfast Plate$18.00
Two eggs cooked your way, your choice of bacon or apple fennel sausage, a house-made biscuit, and house potato rounds
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
House focaccia with roasted garlic aioli, your choice of bacon or apple fennel sausage, sautéed peppers and onions, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and a fried egg. Served with house potato rounds
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Chimichurri : Garlic, Onion, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Coriander Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, Hemp Heart, Chimichurri
- Biscuit Benny$18.00
A house made buttermilk biscuit topped with shaved ham, fresh spinach, basted eggs, and a house béchamel sauce. Served with house potato rounds
- Breakfast Burrito Mojado$18.00
Eggs, pulled pork, diced potatoes, black beans, and Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, topped with salsa verde, Mexican crema and avocado
- Breakfast Poutine$16.50
GLUTEN FREE House potato rounds, white cheddar cheese curds, and rich onion gravy, topped with 2 eggs your way
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Vegan Eggs OR Two Eggs, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Salsa Verde, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Mexican Crema.
- Egg Shakshuka$16.00
Two cage free eggs poached in a smokey tomato, onion, and red pepper sauce, seasoned with harissa spices and cumin oil, topped with cilantro, and served with warm garlic naan
- Salmon Frittata$19.00
Dino Kale, Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Egg, Lox, Creme Fraiche, Arugula
- Biscuit & Gravy$15.00
House-Made Biscuit Topped With Sausage Gravy And Served With House Potato Rounds
- Vanilla Custard French Toast$16.00
Thick cut brioche hand dipped in winter spiced custard, topped with honey poached cranberry-apple compote and Chantilly cream. Served with cinnamon-citrus infused syrup
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$12.00
Coconut Milk Vanilla Yogurt, Honey Poached Cranberry Apple Compote, and Vanilla Almond and Quinoa Granola. (GF)
- Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
House focaccia with garlic aioli, sautéed peppers and onions, spinach, fried egg, topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese served with house potato rounds
Vegan Breakfast
- Vegan Gravy$15.00
Herbed vegan biscuit topped with tempeh gravy served with house potato rounds
- BENNY/CADO (V)$17.50
Vegan biscuit, topped with seasonal greens, sautéed peppers and onions, tofu eggs, with a vegan cashew cheese sauce, avocado, house pico de gallo. Served with house potato rounds
- Vegan SAUSAGE Breakfast Sandwich$15.50
Tofu Eggs, Red Pepper Aioli, Vegan Apple Fennel Sausage, Vegan Mozzarella, Bell Pepper/Onion Mix on Focaccia
- Vegan Burrito$18.00
Tofu Eggs, Chyken, Diced Potatoes, Black Beans, Vegan Mozzarella, Wheat Tortilla, Tomatillo Verde, Avocado.
- Vegan Yogurt Parfait$13.00
Gluten Free. Coconut milk vanilla yogurt, honey poached cranberry apple compote, and vanilla almond and quinoa granola
- Vegan Breakfast Poutine$16.50
Potato Rounds, Cashew Mozzarella, Onion Brown Gravy, Vegan Eggs
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Chimichurri : Garlic, Onion, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Coriander Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Microgreens, Hemp Heart, Chimichurri
Breakfast Sides
- Biscuit$3.50
- Potato Rounds$3.50
- Side of Eggs$4.00
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Side of Bacon$4.00
- Side of Chicken Apple Sausage$4.00
- Side of Vegan Sausage$4.00
- Side of Sausage and Gravy$3.50
- Side of Vegan EGGZ$4.00
- WHEAT toast$3.50
- WHITE toast$3.50
- Avocado$2.00
- Side of Soyrizo$4.00
- Side of Chorizo$4.00
- Side Of Vegan Butter$1.00
- WHIP CREAM$1.50
- Side of Fruit (Apples & Oranges)$2.50
- Side of RED Apple Slices (4 fresh cut. no seeds)$1.50
Appetizer
Entree
- Falafel Cake$19.00
Pan Seared Falafel Cake and Roasted Sprouts on a Bed of Wild Arugula, Served with Smoky Romesco Sauce, and Drizzled with a Lemon-Mint Tahini Sauce. (GF)
- Harvest Skillet$17.00
Tender roasted root vegetables, delicata squash, spinach and vegan eggs or 2 eggs your way over potato rounds
- Pimento Mac & Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheddar mornay sauce with roasted red peppers and topped with toasted panko
- G.F Pimento Mac & Cashew Cheese$17.00
Gluten Free pasta tossed in a creamy cashew cheese sauce with roasted red peppers and topped with toasted Gluten Free Panko
- Fish N Chips (FRIDAYS ONLY)$20.00
Gluten Free. Half a pound of cider battered pacific rockfish (gluten-free), served with shoestring fries, a charred lemon tartar sauce and honey poppyseed coleslaw
Burgers
- Farmhouse Burger$21.00
6 oz Angus beef patty, with bacon onion jam, fried egg and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic aioli, arugula, and tomato on a grilled brioche bun. served with french fries or side salad
- Guacamole Burger$19.00
6 oz Angus beef patty, on a grilled brioche bun, with jalapeno aioli, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, arugula, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Served with fries or side salad
- Mushroom Swiss$19.00
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with Swiss cheese and roasted wild mushrooms, on a grilled brioche bun with arugula and red pepper aioli. Served with fries or side salad
- Pesto Burger$19.00
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with Havarti cheese, pesto, and garlic aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun, with arugula, and grilled tomatoes, served with fries or side salad
- Vegan BBQ Burger$19.00
Chickpea Patty, House BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions, Arugula, Tomato, Brioche Bun
- Caramelized Onion Burger$19.00
6 oz Angus beef patty, topped with bacon onion jam, jack cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun with arugula, roasted garlic aioli and tomato. Served with fries or side salad
- Vegan Pesto Burger$19.00
Herbed Chickpea Patty, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Pesto, Red Pepper Aioli, Arugula and Grilled Tomato on a Brioche Bun.
Hot Sandwich
- The Rachel$18.00
Marbled sourdough rye, stone ground mustard aioli, smoked turkey, bread and butter pickles and Swiss cheese served with fries or side salad
- The Reuben$18.00
Marbled sourdough rye, house corned beef brisket, red cabbage sauerkraut, russian dressing, sliced pickles and swiss cheese served with fries or side salad
- Kimchi Pork Belly Panini$19.00
Grilled Italian bread with seared Korean glazed duroc pork belly, kimchi, and black garlic aioli. Grilled and served with fries or a side salad
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.00
House-smoked pulled pork, on a grilled brioche bun with BBQ and honey-poppyseed slaw, served with fries or side salad
- The Chicken Banh Mi$18.00
Lemongrass marinated chicken, cilantro lime sauce, and sliced cucumbers. Topped with fresh cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon on a toasted baguette. Served with fries or side salad
- The Cuban Panini$18.00
House-smoked pulled pork, sweet and spicy glaze, bacon, stone ground mustard aioli, Swiss cheese, and sliced pickles, on grilled sourdough, with fries or a side salad
- The Tofu Banh Mi$17.00
Vegan version of a Vietnamese street classic, lemon grass marinated tofu, served on a toasted baguette, with cilantro lime sauce, pickled carrots and daikon, fresh cilantro, and shaved cucumbers. Served with fries or side salad
- The Turkey Panini$18.00
Oven roasted turkey, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, and havarti cheese on grilled sourdough, and served with fries or a side salad
- Vegan BBQ "Chyken" Sandwich$18.00
Vegan smoked chyken, topped with BBQ sauce and honey poppy coleslaw, served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries or side salad
Soup/Salad
- Brisket Apple Bacon Salad (GF)$19.00
(GF) Spring Mix, Cucumber, Fresh Apples, Pickled Onion, Cajun Spiced Pecans, Smoked Blue Cheese, Bacon & Brisket with Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
- Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$18.00
Crispy romaine tossed in vegan house Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan, croutons, and grilled chicken
- Northwest Cobb Salad$18.00
Crispy romaine, smoked blue cheese, fresh apple slices, diced egg, tomato raisins, cucumber, bacon, and diced chicken, served with buttermilk herb dressing
- Root Vegetable Salad$17.00
(GF) Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Greens, Cajun Candied Pecans, Dried Bing Cherries, Fresh Apple Slices, Served with Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Vegan Caesar Salad$17.00
Romaine tossed in a vegan Caesar dressing, topped with vegan mozzarella, croutons, and your choice of smoked chyken or gluten-free fried artichokes
- Winter Squash Salad$17.00
(GF) Wild Arugula, Roasted Delicata Squash, Bread & Butter Starfruit, Pickled Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers and Gorgonzola Cheese, with A Balsamic Reduction.
- Bowl of Soup$9.00
- Cup of Soup$7.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- The Soup & Side Salad$14.00
Lunch Sides
Kids
- Kids Cheese Burger w/ Fries$10.00
Meat, cheese and bun
- KIDS French Toast (1 Slice)$7.00
Berries and cream optional
- Kids GRILLED CHEESE with fries$6.00
White or Wheat Bread
- THE PBJ w/ FRIES$6.00
On White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries
- IZZE$4.25
- Bedford$5.29
- Choc Milk (Organic Kirkland)$2.00
- Milk (12 oz)$5.00
- O.J. (12 oz)$4.50
- Side of Fruit (Apples & Oranges)$2.50
- Side of RED Apple Slices (4 fresh cut. no seeds)$1.50
- Go-Go Squeeze$1.50
Baked Goods
Bakery
- Sticky Bun (V)$6.00
ALLERGY: PECANS
- Cinnamon Roll (V)$5.50
- Raspberry Croissant$7.00
- Orange Almond Croissant$6.00
ALLERGY: ALMONDS, SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Blueberry Croissant Bread Pudding$6.00
- Caramel Bread Pudding$6.00
- Chocolate Turtle Bread Pudding$6.00
ALLERGY: PECANS. SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Sweet & Salty B.A.C$5.00
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Chocolate Cherry Muffin$5.00
ALLERGY: ALMONDS
- Vegan Morning Glory$5.00
- Rosemary Sea Salt Focaccia$10.00
Scone
Cake
GF Bakery
- Peanut Butter Brownie(GF)(V)$6.00
ALLERGY: PEANUTS, SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Macaroon Brownie (GF)(V)$6.00
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin) & COCONUT
- Apple Coffee Cake (GF)(V)$7.00
- CINN BUN Coffee Cake (GF) (V)$7.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Coffee Cake$6.00
- Banana Bread Muffin (GF)$6.00
ALLERGY: WALNUTS
- 3 for $5 Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie(GF)$5.00
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$2.00
ALLERGY: SOY (Soy Lecithin)
- Espresso Cake (GF)(V)$8.00
ALLERGY: ALMONDS
- Champagne Cake (GF)(V)$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
