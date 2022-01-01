Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Our Signature

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Traditional

Assorted Fresh Fruit

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

creme anglaise

Triple Chocolate Pudding

$13.00

Decorate Plate: Happy Birthday

Decorate Plate: Happy Anniversary

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located a stones throw from historic Grand Central Station, in the heart of Midtown East, Docks Oyster Bar boasts a menu rich with fresh fish and thoughtfully executed dishes.

633 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

