Lloyd's Deli & More - Acushnet
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The Top Convenience Stop in New England! Sandwiches, Coffee, Gas, Groceries & More! Since 1998, we firmly believe in a One Stop Shopping philosophy of offering customers quick access to grocery items, ATM’s, lottery, coffee and quick meal options.
Location
158 Main Street, Acushnet, MA 02743
