Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean

New England Lobster Market & Eatery

4,958 Reviews

$$

824 Cowan Rd

Burlingame, CA 94010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dressed Lobster Roll
Lobster Corn Chowder
Naked Lobster Roll

SPECIALS

1 lb Lobster Plate *Special*

1 lb Lobster Plate *Special*

$19.95

1 lb lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

Ragin' Cajun Shrimp

Ragin' Cajun Shrimp

$24.95

1.5 lb of EZ peel shrimp tossed in our housemade cajun style sauce with a side of lemon

The Knuckle Sandwich

The Knuckle Sandwich

$39.95

4.9 ounces of our dressed lobster meat on sourdough bread w/ lettuce, tomatoes & bacon strips. Includes our house-made potato chips and coleslaw. Aoili and butter on the side.

PLATES

Dungeness Crab Plate

Dungeness Crab Plate

$32.95

Cracked and Cleaned Dungeness Crab

1 lb Lobster Plate *Special*

1 lb Lobster Plate *Special*

$19.95

1 lb lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

1.5 lb Lobster Plate

1.5 lb Lobster Plate

$46.95

1.5 lb fresh cooked lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

2-2.5 lb Lobster Plate

2-2.5 lb Lobster Plate

$59.95

2-2.5 lb fresh cooked lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

3 lb Lobster Plate

3 lb Lobster Plate

$130.00Out of stock

1 X 3 lb Lobster served with chips, coleslaw, bread and butter *Cooked live. Takes up to 40 minutes*

3-5 oz Twin Lobster Tails

3-5 oz Twin Lobster Tails

$28.95

2 x 3-5 oz lobster tails served with house made chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

5-6 oz Twin Lobster Tails

5-6 oz Twin Lobster Tails

$45.95

2 x 5-6 oz lobster tails served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter

Sampler

Sampler

$29.95

1 x 3-5 oz Lobster Tail Cup of Lobster Corn Chowder 1/2 lb of Peel and Eat Shrimp House made potato chips

Lobster Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$29.95+

House made Mac n Cheese served with fresh lobster meat, BACON, and a hint of lobster corn chowder

SMALL PLATES

Crab Nachos

Crab Nachos

$25.95

Our house-made potato chips topped with crab meat, melted jack cheese, black bean/corn salsa, and jalapeno nacho sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

5 colossal shrimp served with our zesty avocado cocktail sauce

Bucket of EZ Peel Shrimp

Bucket of EZ Peel Shrimp

$15.95

1lb of EZ Peel 16/20 Wild Shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Cocktail

$27.95

4 slices of lobster tail meat served with cocktail sauce

Lobster Nachos

$32.95

Our famous potato chips topped with lobster meat, melted jack cheese, black bean/corn salsa, and housemade jalapeno nacho sauce

Crab Cake Slider

Crab Cake Slider

$12.95

Housemade crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on a sourdough bun

Bucket of Lobster Claws

Bucket of Lobster Claws

$24.95

1 lb of lobster claws served in a bucket on ice with lemon and butter

LOBSTER ROLLS

Seasonal Lobster Roll

Seasonal Lobster Roll

$35.95

1/4 lb of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayo, salt and pepper topped with fresh avocado slices and crumbled bacon bits

Dressed Lobster Roll

Dressed Lobster Roll

$32.95

1/4 lb of fresh picked lobster meat mixed with light mayo, salt, and pepper on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon

Naked Lobster Roll

Naked Lobster Roll

$32.95

1/4 lb of pure lobster meat with side of drawn butter served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon

"Crobster" Roll

"Crobster" Roll

$32.95

1/2 Crab + 1/2 Lobster mixed with mayo, salt and pepper

1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup

1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup

$31.95

1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup

The Knuckle Sandwich

The Knuckle Sandwich

$39.95

4.9 ounces of our dressed lobster meat on sourdough bread w/ lettuce, tomatoes & bacon strips. Includes our house-made potato chips and coleslaw. Aoili and butter on the side.

CRAB SANDWICHES

Dressed Crab Roll

Dressed Crab Roll

$32.95

1/4 lb of fresh dungeness crab meat on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon

Naked Crab Roll

Naked Crab Roll

$32.95

1/4 lb of fresh dungeness crab meat on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon

Dungeness Crab Sandwich

Dungeness Crab Sandwich

$32.95

1/4 lb of dungeness crab meat mixed with mayonnaise, salt and pepper served on sliced sourdough, topped with lettuce and tomato

Dungeness Crab Melt

Dungeness Crab Melt

$34.95

Dungeness Crab Sandwich with melted cheddar cheese

TACO PLATTERS

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$14.95
Crab Taco

Crab Taco

$13.95
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$9.95
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$8.95
Lobster Taco Platter

Lobster Taco Platter

$42.95

3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw

Crab Taco Platter

Crab Taco Platter

$39.95

3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw

Fish Taco Platter

Fish Taco Platter

$27.95

3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw

3 Amigos Platter

3 Amigos Platter

$37.95

1 lobster taco, 1 crab taco, 1 shrimp taco served with chips and coleslaw

Shrimp Taco Platter

Shrimp Taco Platter

$29.95

3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw

SOUPS AND SALADS

Lobster Corn Chowder

Lobster Corn Chowder

$11.95+
Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$32.95

Mixed greens topped with fresh lobster meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$32.95

Mixed greens topped with fresh crab meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds

East meets West

East meets West

$32.95

Mixed greens topped withfresh crab and lobster meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds

House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds

Shrimp Louie

Shrimp Louie

$25.95

House Salad topped with bay shrimp, hard boiled egg and avocado

LAND LOVERS

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

$14.95

%100 Wagyu Beef

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.95
BLT

BLT

$14.95

SODAS & SUCH

*No refills on drinks*
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.95Out of stock
Ginger Brew

Ginger Brew

$4.95
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.95

8 oz bottle