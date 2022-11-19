- Home
New England Lobster Market & Eatery
4,958 Reviews
$$
824 Cowan Rd
Burlingame, CA 94010
SPECIALS
1 lb Lobster Plate *Special*
1 lb lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter
Ragin' Cajun Shrimp
1.5 lb of EZ peel shrimp tossed in our housemade cajun style sauce with a side of lemon
The Knuckle Sandwich
4.9 ounces of our dressed lobster meat on sourdough bread w/ lettuce, tomatoes & bacon strips. Includes our house-made potato chips and coleslaw. Aoili and butter on the side.
PLATES
Dungeness Crab Plate
Cracked and Cleaned Dungeness Crab
1.5 lb Lobster Plate
1.5 lb fresh cooked lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter
2-2.5 lb Lobster Plate
2-2.5 lb fresh cooked lobster served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter
3 lb Lobster Plate
1 X 3 lb Lobster served with chips, coleslaw, bread and butter *Cooked live. Takes up to 40 minutes*
3-5 oz Twin Lobster Tails
2 x 3-5 oz lobster tails served with house made chips, coleslaw, bread and butter
5-6 oz Twin Lobster Tails
2 x 5-6 oz lobster tails served with housemade chips, coleslaw, bread and butter
Sampler
1 x 3-5 oz Lobster Tail Cup of Lobster Corn Chowder 1/2 lb of Peel and Eat Shrimp House made potato chips
Lobster Mac n Cheese
House made Mac n Cheese served with fresh lobster meat, BACON, and a hint of lobster corn chowder
SMALL PLATES
Crab Nachos
Our house-made potato chips topped with crab meat, melted jack cheese, black bean/corn salsa, and jalapeno nacho sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
5 colossal shrimp served with our zesty avocado cocktail sauce
Bucket of EZ Peel Shrimp
1lb of EZ Peel 16/20 Wild Shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce
Lobster Cocktail
4 slices of lobster tail meat served with cocktail sauce
Lobster Nachos
Our famous potato chips topped with lobster meat, melted jack cheese, black bean/corn salsa, and housemade jalapeno nacho sauce
Crab Cake Slider
Housemade crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on a sourdough bun
Bucket of Lobster Claws
1 lb of lobster claws served in a bucket on ice with lemon and butter
LOBSTER ROLLS
Seasonal Lobster Roll
1/4 lb of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayo, salt and pepper topped with fresh avocado slices and crumbled bacon bits
Dressed Lobster Roll
1/4 lb of fresh picked lobster meat mixed with light mayo, salt, and pepper on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
Naked Lobster Roll
1/4 lb of pure lobster meat with side of drawn butter served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
"Crobster" Roll
1/2 Crab + 1/2 Lobster mixed with mayo, salt and pepper
1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup
1/2 Lobster Roll and Cup of Soup
CRAB SANDWICHES
Dressed Crab Roll
1/4 lb of fresh dungeness crab meat on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
Naked Crab Roll
1/4 lb of fresh dungeness crab meat on a brioche-style bun served with house made chips, coleslaw and lemon
Dungeness Crab Sandwich
1/4 lb of dungeness crab meat mixed with mayonnaise, salt and pepper served on sliced sourdough, topped with lettuce and tomato
Dungeness Crab Melt
Dungeness Crab Sandwich with melted cheddar cheese
TACO PLATTERS
Lobster Taco
Crab Taco
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
Lobster Taco Platter
3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw
Crab Taco Platter
3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw
Fish Taco Platter
3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw
3 Amigos Platter
1 lobster taco, 1 crab taco, 1 shrimp taco served with chips and coleslaw
Shrimp Taco Platter
3 tacos served with chips and coleslaw
SOUPS AND SALADS
Lobster Corn Chowder
Lobster Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh lobster meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds
Crab Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh crab meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds
East meets West
Mixed greens topped withfresh crab and lobster meat, tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, shredded carrots, radish, croutons and pumpkin seeds
Shrimp Louie
House Salad topped with bay shrimp, hard boiled egg and avocado