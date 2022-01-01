Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Thanksgiving 2022 Newton, MA

No reviews yet

244 Needham Street

Newton, MA 02464

REQUIRED FIELD - CHOOSE DAY & TIME OF PICK-UP

WEDNESDAY PICK-UP

PLEASE CHOOSE DAY & TIME OF PICK-UP. YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL CONFIRMATION SAYING YOUR ORDER IS READY TO PICK-UP IN 10-15 MIN - IGNORE!!!!!!

TUESDAY PICK-UP

PLEASE CHOOSE DAY & TIME OF PICK-UP HERE! YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL CONFIRMATION SAYING YOUR ORDER IS READY IN 10-15 MIN - IGNORE!!

Thanksgiving Soups

Pumpkin Lobster & Ginger Soup

$18.50+

This holiday staple is made with lobster stock, light cream, pumpkin, lobster, ginger & jasmine rice (gluten free, nut free, sesame free, soy free)

Butternut Apple & Sage

$15.50+

This warm vegetarian soup is made with vegetable stock, light cream, pureed butternut squash, sliced apples and sage (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Sweet Potato Corn Chowder

$15.50+

This soup is made with chicken stock, light cream, carrots, onions, celery, pureed and diced sweet potatoes and sweet corn kernels (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Cremini Mushroom Barley

$15.50+

This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, sliced cremini mushrooms and barley (dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Clam & Corn Chowder

$15.50+

A soup factory mixed marriage! This soup is made with seafood stock, light cream, diced potatoes, corn, tarragon, sweet corn kernels and clams (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Rich & Flavorful Chicken Broth

$11.95

Clear & Rich Chicken Broth made with chicken bones, carrots, onions, celery, water

Rich & Tasty Poultry Gravy

$8.75+

Made with chicken stock, flour & butter (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Thanksgiving Rotisserie Chickens

Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken

$17.95

These chickens are made using Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chickens. We marinate our chickens in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours to keep them nice and juicy! Then roasted with our homemade rotisserie seasoning! (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Half Cranberry & Black Currant Glazed Chicken

$14.95

Made with Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chicken this sweet & tart chicken is marinated in a homemade cranberry & black currant sauce and is then slowly roasted (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Half Chicken Marbella

$14.95

This Modern Rotisserie favorite is made using Murray Farms All Natural Free Range chicken and is marinated in a white wine sauce. It is then roasted with apricots, prunes, olives, pearl onions and capers. (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Cold Side Dishes

Marinated Raspberry Beet Salad (16 oz)

$8.95

This side dish is made with beets marinated in a raspberry vinaigrette and mixed with julienned red onions (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Balsamic Marinated Mushrooms (16 oz)

$9.95

Made with button mushrooms and marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, bay leaves, oregano and garlic (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Fluffy Chopped Chicken Liver

$6.95+

Made with roasted chicken livers, onions, hard boiled eggs and parsley (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Cucumber Fennel Salad

$8.95+

Made with thinly sliced english cucumbers, julienned red onion, white wine vinegar and fennel seeds (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Cranberry Jam

$8.75+

Made with fresh cranberries, orange zest and cinnamon (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Hot Side Dishes

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$8.95+

Made with yukon gold potatoes, light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash

$8.95+

Made with butternut squash, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and seasonings (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Cornbread Stuffing

$8.95+

Made with cornbread, white bread, celery, onions, butter, chicken stock & sage (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Classic Creamy Spinach

$8.95+

Made with light cream, spinach, flour, butter, nutmeg and spices (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.95+

A variety of diced sweet potatoes, turnips & parsnips roasted with basil olive oil and herbs and spices (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Roasted Brussel Spouts & Kale

$8.95+

Made with kale, Brussel sprouts, garlic, lemon, olive oil and butter (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$8.95+

Made with red bliss potatoes, garlic, olive oil and homemade rotisserie seasoning (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Tarragon Scented Carrot Coins

$8.95+

Made with carrot coins, butter, lemon and tarragon (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Roasted Red Onions

$8.95+

Made with red & white onions slow roasted with beef/chicken stock (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Green Bean Almondine

$8.95+

Made with steamed greens beans, garlic, olive oil and toasted almonds herbs and spices (gluten free, dairy free, soy free, sesame free)

Take & Bake

Take & Bake Cheeze-It Macaroni & Cheese

$14.95+

Made with cavatappi pasta, our homemade cheese sauce: cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan cheese - topped with cheese-it crumbs and parmesan cheese (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Take & Bake Bolognese Lasagna

$15.95+

Made with fresh pasta sheets with layers or ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese spinach and our homemade bolognese sauce. Bolognese sauce features: tomatoes, ground beef, basil, oregano and herbs and spices (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

Take & Bake Pumpkin Sage Lasagna

$21.95+

Made with fresh pasta sheets and layers of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach, pumpkin, béchamel sauce (milk, butter, flour) and sage (nut free, soy free, sesame free)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
