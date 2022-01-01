Thanksgiving 2022 Newton, MA

- Home
244 Needham Street
Newton, MA 02464
Thanksgiving Soups
Pumpkin Lobster & Ginger Soup
This holiday staple is made with lobster stock, light cream, pumpkin, lobster, ginger & jasmine rice (gluten free, nut free, sesame free, soy free)
Butternut Apple & Sage
This warm vegetarian soup is made with vegetable stock, light cream, pureed butternut squash, sliced apples and sage (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Sweet Potato Corn Chowder
This soup is made with chicken stock, light cream, carrots, onions, celery, pureed and diced sweet potatoes and sweet corn kernels (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Cremini Mushroom Barley
This vegan soup is made with vegetable stock, carrots, onions, celery, sliced cremini mushrooms and barley (dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Clam & Corn Chowder
A soup factory mixed marriage! This soup is made with seafood stock, light cream, diced potatoes, corn, tarragon, sweet corn kernels and clams (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Rich & Flavorful Chicken Broth
Clear & Rich Chicken Broth made with chicken bones, carrots, onions, celery, water
Rich & Tasty Poultry Gravy
Made with chicken stock, flour & butter (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Thanksgiving Rotisserie Chickens
Whole Apple Brined Rotisserie Chicken
These chickens are made using Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chickens. We marinate our chickens in an apple cider vinegar brine for 24 hours to keep them nice and juicy! Then roasted with our homemade rotisserie seasoning! (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Half Cranberry & Black Currant Glazed Chicken
Made with Murray Farms All Natural Free Range Chicken this sweet & tart chicken is marinated in a homemade cranberry & black currant sauce and is then slowly roasted (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Half Chicken Marbella
This Modern Rotisserie favorite is made using Murray Farms All Natural Free Range chicken and is marinated in a white wine sauce. It is then roasted with apricots, prunes, olives, pearl onions and capers. (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Cold Side Dishes
Marinated Raspberry Beet Salad (16 oz)
This side dish is made with beets marinated in a raspberry vinaigrette and mixed with julienned red onions (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Balsamic Marinated Mushrooms (16 oz)
Made with button mushrooms and marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, bay leaves, oregano and garlic (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Fluffy Chopped Chicken Liver
Made with roasted chicken livers, onions, hard boiled eggs and parsley (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Cucumber Fennel Salad
Made with thinly sliced english cucumbers, julienned red onion, white wine vinegar and fennel seeds (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Cranberry Jam
Made with fresh cranberries, orange zest and cinnamon (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Hot Side Dishes
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Made with yukon gold potatoes, light cream, butter, garlic and seasonings (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Sugar Roasted Butternut Squash
Made with butternut squash, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and seasonings (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Cornbread Stuffing
Made with cornbread, white bread, celery, onions, butter, chicken stock & sage (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Classic Creamy Spinach
Made with light cream, spinach, flour, butter, nutmeg and spices (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Roasted Root Vegetables
A variety of diced sweet potatoes, turnips & parsnips roasted with basil olive oil and herbs and spices (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Roasted Brussel Spouts & Kale
Made with kale, Brussel sprouts, garlic, lemon, olive oil and butter (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Made with red bliss potatoes, garlic, olive oil and homemade rotisserie seasoning (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Tarragon Scented Carrot Coins
Made with carrot coins, butter, lemon and tarragon (gluten free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Roasted Red Onions
Made with red & white onions slow roasted with beef/chicken stock (gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Green Bean Almondine
Made with steamed greens beans, garlic, olive oil and toasted almonds herbs and spices (gluten free, dairy free, soy free, sesame free)
Take & Bake
Take & Bake Cheeze-It Macaroni & Cheese
Made with cavatappi pasta, our homemade cheese sauce: cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan cheese - topped with cheese-it crumbs and parmesan cheese (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Take & Bake Bolognese Lasagna
Made with fresh pasta sheets with layers or ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese spinach and our homemade bolognese sauce. Bolognese sauce features: tomatoes, ground beef, basil, oregano and herbs and spices (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
Take & Bake Pumpkin Sage Lasagna
Made with fresh pasta sheets and layers of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach, pumpkin, béchamel sauce (milk, butter, flour) and sage (nut free, soy free, sesame free)
