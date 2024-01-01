New Family Supermarket and Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Primarily used for takeout, this is a restaurant that serves homemade Hispanic/Latin American food that is prepared right in our kitchens. There is also a small seating area for anyone who wants to eat their food right away, for any meal at any time of day. We also provide catering services for any type of event.
Location
205 Humboldt Ave, Dorchester, MA 02121
