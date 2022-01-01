Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Germantown Pizza

4923 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Pizza

Small Pizza

$7.75

Medium Pizza

$11.25

Large Pizza

$12.25

Strombolis

Small Stromboli

Large Stormboli

Steaks

Plain Steak NO CHEESE

$7.95

Cheese Steak

$8.50

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.95

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$8.95

Bacon Cheese Steak

$8.95

Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$8.95

Pizza Steak

$8.95

Germantown Special Steak

$9.50

Plain Chicken Steak

$7.95

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.50

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.95

Mushroom CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$8.95

Bacon CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$8.95

Pepperoni CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$8.95

Pizza CHICKEN Steak

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.95

Plain Lamb Steak

$8.25

Lamb Cheese Steak

$8.75

Lamb Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.75

Mushroom LAMB Cheese Steak

$8.75

Bacon LAMB Cheese Steak

$8.75

Pepperoni LAMB Cheese Steak

$8.75

Pizza LAMB Steak

$8.75

Buffalo Wings

10 Buffalo Wings

$10.00

15 Buffalo Wings

$15.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$20.00

Hot Subs

Buffalo Grill Chicken Roll

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Roll

$9.75

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.75

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.75

Cheeseburger Roll

$9.75

Hoagies

Italian Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Tuna Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey Ham Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Roast Beef Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Corned Beef Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Fish Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Chicken Salad Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Chicken Finger Chz Hoagie

$9.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Lamb Steak Quesadilla

$10.25

Shrimp Quesadnillas

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger NO CHEESE

$6.00

Cheese Burger

$6.65

Double Cheese Burger

$8.25

Pizza Burger

$6.85

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.60

Cowboy Cheese Burger

$6.50

Turkey Hamburger

$6.00

Turkey Cheese Burger

$6.65

Turkey Double Cheese Burger

$8.25

Turkey Pizza Burger

$6.85

Turkey BACON Cheese Burger

$7.00

Turkey Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.60

Turkey Cowboy Cheese Burger

$6.65

Cold Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$6.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey Ham Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Corned Beef Special Sandwich

$7.50

Tuna Sandwich

$6.25

Corned Beef Sandwich

$6.25

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club

$9.00

Roast Beef CHZ Club

$9.00

Turkey Breast Club

$9.00

Chicken Salad Club

$9.00

Cheese Burger Club

$9.00

Tuna Club

$9.00

Corned Beef CHZ Club

$9.00

Turkey Ham CHZ Club

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken cheese Steak Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.00

Germantown Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Tuna Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Wrap

$9.00

Fish Wrap

$10.00

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$7.50

Beef Gyro

$7.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.75

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Chef Salad

$10.25

Greek Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken CAESAR Salad

$10.25

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$10.75

Fish Salad

$10.85

Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Seafood Platters

Shrimp In a Basket (21) Platter

$11.00

Fried Scallops (10) Platter

$11.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6) Platter

$11.00

Fried Fish (2) Platter

$11.00

Crab Cakes (2) Platter

$11.00

Sea Food Combo

$13.00

Chicken Platters

Chicken Finger Platter (5)

$11.00

Chicken Wing Platter (5)

$13.50

Chicken Nugget Platter (10)

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Platter (4)

$11.00

Chicken Over Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Over Rice

$13.00

Wing Ding Platter (6)

$13.75

Buffalo Wing Platter (10)

$13.75

Dinner Platter

Spaghetti W/ Sauce

$8.25

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$11.50

Spaghetti W/ Chicken Parmigiana

$11.50

Spaghetti W/ Chicken

$12.95

Spaghetti W/ Shrimp

$11.50

Spaghetti W/ Steak

$11.50

Ravioli W/ Sauce

$9.75

Ravioli W/ Meatballs

$11.20

Ravioli W/ Mushroom

$11.20

Ravioli W/ Chicken Parmigiana

$11.20

Manicotti W/ Sauce

$9.75

Manicotti W/ Meatballs

$11.20

Manicotti W/ Mushrooms

$11.20

Manicotti W/ Chicken Parmigiana

$11.20

Lasagna

$12.95

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Strawberry Milkshake******

$4.00

Chocolate Milkshake*******

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake******

$4.00

Blk & White Milkshake******

$4.00

Oreo Milkshake******

$4.50

Large Tea

$2.00

Small Tea

$1.00

Big Cranberry

$2.50

Orange Mango

$2.50

Orchard Apple

$2.50

Red Plum

$2.50

Peach Orange

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pomegranate

$2.50

Mistic Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

Mistic Grape Straw

$2.50

Can*******

$1.50

20 Oz******

$2.25

2 Liter******

$4.00

Side Orders

SM FRIES

$4.00

LG FRIES

$5.00

SM CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

LG CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

SM CURLY FRIES

$5.00

LG CURLY FRIES

$6.25

MOZZARELLA FRIES

$6.00

PIZZA FRIES

$6.00

CAJUN FRIES

$4.00

ONION RINGS

$4.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$6.00

JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$6.00

BROCCOLI BITES (10)

$5.25

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

CHICKEN NUGGETS (10)

$5.75

CHICKEN FINGERS (5)

$6.50

CHICKEN WINGS (3)

$8.00

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$12.00

MEGA ONION RINGS

$6.50

Wing Dings (6)

$9.00

Wing Dings (12)

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

MEGA FRIES

$7.25

MEGA STEAK FRIES

$7.25

Plain Chips

$0.50

Sour Cream Chips

$0.50

BBQ Chips

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake*****

$4.00

Oreo Cake******

$4.00

Carrot Cake******

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake******

$4.00

Plain Cheesecake******

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake******

$4.00

Cherry Cheesecake******

$4.00

Pineapple Cheesecake******

$4.00

Small Ice Cream******

$3.00

Large Ice Cream******

$4.00

Milk Shake*******

$4.00

Bean Pie******

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pie******

$4.00

Rice Pudding******

$4.00

Banana Pudding******

$4.00

Bakllava

$4.00

ON SIDE

Side Blu Chs

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Chs Wiz

$1.00

Side Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side Russian Dressing

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Side Mild

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.25

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Hot Peppers

$1.00

Side Fr. Onions

$1.00

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Side Green Pep

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Ket Bags

Side Pickels

$1.00

Side Garlic Powder

$1.00

Side Hot Pepper Seed

$1.00

Side French Dressing

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vinger

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Plates

$0.50

Napkins

Spoons

$0.25

Forks

$0.25

Knives

Slice Box

$1.25

Cups

$0.25

Special

2 Large Pizza Special

$19.95

Family Special #1

$25.25

1 Medium Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, Small Fries and a 2L of Pepsi

Family Special #2

$28.95

Family Special #3

$45.25

Family Special #4

$42.25

Family Special #5

$55.00

Family Special #6

$29.25

Family Special #7

$49.00

Slice

Slice

$1.75

Credit Card Fee

FEE

$0.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special #1

-$3.05

Lunch Special #2

-$2.65

Lunch Special #3

-$4.00

Lunch Special #4

-$2.00

Lunch Special #5

-$2.00

Lunch Special #6

-$2.00

Lunch Special #7

-$2.00

Lunch Special #8

-$3.25

Lunch Special #9

-$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4923 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

