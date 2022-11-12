Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Harvest Coffee and Spirits

10 Sims Ave Unit 101

Providence, RI 02909

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Snap Chill Iced Coffee
Mocha

Coffee Can

Snap Chill

Snap Chill

$4.00

Snap Chill process. Hot coffee run through a super chilled coil. Then canned.

4-pack

$14.00

Flat (24 cans)

$66.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Drip Coffee

Small Dark

$3.00

Small Light

$3.00

Large Dark

$3.50

Large Light

$3.50

Re-fill

$1.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso with less micro steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Even ratio of steamed milk to espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.75

Whisper Espresso. Dialed in and fresh daily.

Espresso Tonic

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with micro steamed milk

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, steamed milk & chocolate

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Iced Coffee

Snap Chill Iced Coffee

$3.75+

RI FOOD FIGHTS ADD ON's

Add Syrup

$1.00

Add Espresso

$1.00

Kids

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk and Chocolate Sauce

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed Milk with Chocolate Sauce

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fresh Lemon juice, Water and Sugar

Orange Juice

$3.00

Plain Cider

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bing Cherries and Ginger ale w/ house made grenadine syrup.

Kids Milk

$3.00

Soft Drinks

We carry the following varieties. Please make selection in instruction box. Cola Diet Cola Sprite Root beer Seltzer Water
Yacht Club Soda

Yacht Club Soda

$2.50

RI local sodas

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Tea

Loose leaf tea from Royal Tea New York

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Brewed Chai Concentrate w/ Steamed Milk

Iced Tea

$3.75+

In Instruction box please choose between: Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea OR Black & Green Blend Iced Tea

Earl Grey

$2.75+

Black tea with floral notes

Keemun

$2.75+

Black tea most similar to an English Breakfast style.

Lapsang

$2.75+

A smokey black tea variety

Jasmine Pearl

$2.75+

Green tea with bright and sweet notes.

Turmeric Ginger

$2.75+

Herbal tea with a ginger backbone. Turmeric helps balance this tea.

Chamomile

$2.75+

Herbal tea. Very balanced and subtle.

Peppermint

$2.75+

Like drinking the holidays!

Iced London Fog

$4.00

Hot London Fog

$3.00

Matcha tea latté

$4.00+

Fall Winter

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Rosemary & Sage Latte

$5.00+

Organic Rose petals are steeped with a sugar water solution to create a sweet and fragrant Rose simple syrup. We add this to your Hot or Iced Latte for a floral latte option.

Pecan Pie-tte

$5.00+

Combining the flavors of Lime, Mint and Matcha create something truly delicious and refreshing. Adding Ginger beer makes these flavors jump on your pallet. A playful cafe take on a bar classic.

Apple Cider Shandy

$4.00+

Plain Steamed Cider

$4.00+

Fall/Winter Cocktails

An Irish Harvest

$9.00

Autumn Punch

$9.00

Chai-Tai

$10.00

New Autumn Toddy

$8.00

Sage & Smoke

$10.00

Scottish Mule

$9.00

The C&S Espresso Martini

$12.00+

The Stay @ Home Dad

$9.00

The Stay @ Home Mom

$9.00

Valley Harvest Manhattan

$12.00

Canned Bubbles

Bully Boy Tea

Bully Boy Tea

$6.00

A delicious take on carbonated canned tea! With the introduction of amaro this canned tea stands alone.

Bang For Your Buck

Miller High Life Can

$4.00

Gansett' Tall Boy

$4.00

Imperial Lager Bottle

$4.00

Models Especial

$4.00

Craft Cans

Artifact Hard Cider

$6.00

Beer on Earth West Fountain Street Pilsner

$6.00

Bully Boy Iced Tea Cans

$6.00

Grey Sail Captain's Daughter DIPA

$7.00

Hermit Thrush Party Jamz Tangerine Sour

$7.00

Jack's Abby House Lager

$6.00

Proclamation Mono Stereo Grisette

$7.00

Proclamation Ordinary Man IPA

$7.00

Revival Hammer Pale Ale

$6.00

Revival Star Child Pilsner

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Wash Ashore Buddha Pale Ale

$6.00

Draft

Union station Nightmare on Thayer

$7.00

Proclamation Process Circles Lager

$7.00

Sam Octoberfest

$6.00

Rejects Beer

IPA

$7.00

Plisner

$7.00

Fest-bier

$7.00

Retail Beans

Whisper Espresso

Whisper Espresso

$14.25
Monster Espresso

Monster Espresso

$14.25
Classic Espresso

Classic Espresso

$14.25
French Roast

French Roast

$14.25
Decaf (Rotating)

Decaf (Rotating)

$13.25
Cafe Marika

Cafe Marika

$14.25
Dark Roast of the Decade

Dark Roast of the Decade

$15.75
Roast Boy

Roast Boy

$14.25
Steamroller

Steamroller

$14.25
Franny's

Franny's

$14.25
Kilamanjaro

Kilamanjaro

$14.25
La Rosa

La Rosa

$14.50

Zongolica

$17.00
Misty Valley

Misty Valley

$20.00
COMSA

COMSA

$14.50
Jonathan Zapata

Jonathan Zapata

$16.00
La Voz

La Voz

$17.00

Winter Roast

$14.00

Zongolica (MX)

$17.75Out of stock

Merch

Aeropress

Aeropress

$30.00
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.00Out of stock
Black NH T-Shirt

Black NH T-Shirt

$20.00

Sizes: S M L & XL

Blue NH T-Shirt

$20.00
Chemex

Chemex

$34.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$8.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock
Hario Filters

Hario Filters

$5.00
Hario Pour over Set

Hario Pour over Set

$39.50
Hario V60

Hario V60

$30.00Out of stock
Kalita

Kalita

$35.00

Kalita Filters

$12.00

Logo Shot Glass

$6.00
Mizudashi

Mizudashi

$21.50
Monster Diner Mug

Monster Diner Mug

$9.00
Monster Plush

Monster Plush

$25.00
PINS!

PINS!

$0.50+
Scale

Scale

$56.50
Skerton Grinder

Skerton Grinder

$57.50Out of stock
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

Bourbon & Rye

Blanton's

$7.00+

BTAC George T. Stagg

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Crater Lake Rye

$4.00+

Eagle Rare

$7.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$6.00+

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$6.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00+Out of stock

Henry McKenna 10yr

$6.00+

High West Bourye

$12.00+

High West MidWinters Night Dram

$8.00+

ISCO Blue Velvet

$6.00+

Jefferson's Small Batch

$7.00+

Koval Rye

$5.00+

Mad River Revolution Rye

$5.00+

Michter's 10 yr. Rye

$17.00+

Old Forester Signature

$4.00+

Old Overholt Rye

$3.50+

Redemption Bourbon

$4.00+

Redemption Rye

$4.00+

Sagamore Rye

$5.00+

Sons of Liberty Uprising

$4.00+

Stagg Jr. Bourbon

$9.00+

Taconic Rye

$4.00+

Well Whiskey (Evan Blk Label)

$3.50+

Weller Antique 107

$15.00+

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$4.00+

Wild Turkey American Honey

$3.00+

Woodford Double Oak

$10.00+

GIN

Barr Hill

$9.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$10.00

Bimini

$7.00

Bully Boy Merchant Gin

$8.00

Farmers Gin

$8.00

ISCO

$10.00

Koval Dry

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$11.00

St. George

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00+

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Alspice Dram

$6.00

Amaro Etna

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Borghetti Cafe

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$8.00

Giffard Creme de Cacao

$6.00

House Irish Cream

$7.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$7.00

Mathilde Cassis

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$7.00

St. Elder liqueurs

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Rum

Bully Boy Rum Cooperative

$9.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation Rum O.F.T.D

$8.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00+

Mad River PX Rum

$9.00

Chairman's Reserve

$7.00

SCOTCH-JAPANESE-IRISH

Baine's Capetown Whisky

$4.50+

Brenne

$8.00+

Bruchladdich Octomore

$20.00+

Caol Ila 15yr

$10.00+

Compass Box Spice Tree

$12.00+

Connemara Peated

$6.50+

Dalamore 12

$10.00+

Egan's

$7.00+

Glendalough

$6.00+

Glengoyne Cask Strength

$11.00+

Great King's

$10.00

Green Spot

$8.00+

Jameson

$4.50+

Kaiyo

$6.00+

Kavalan whisky

$6.00+

Kilbeggan

$6.00+

Lagavulin Dist. Ed

$18.00+

Ledaig 10

$11.00+

Macallan Sherry Oak

$12.00+

Middleton Very Special Release

$20.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$5.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$8.00+

Nikka Miyagykio

$14.00+

Nikka Taketsuru

$13.00+

Nomad Spanish Whisky

$5.00+

Oban 14

$7.00+

Octomore 10.4

$14.00+

Port Charlotte

$14.00+

Sons of Liberty Uprising

$5.00+

Suntory Toki

$6.00+

Teeling Single Grain

$6.00+

Teeling Single Malt

$7.00+

Well Irish (slane)

$3.00+

Well Scotch (Islay Mist)

$3.50+

West Cork Irish Whiskey

$5.00+

Yellow Spot

$9.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Don Nacho Premium Silver

$9.00

Don Nacho Reposado

$9.00

El Tesoro Anjeo

$12.00

ilegal Mezcal Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Silver

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila (Torada)

$6.00+

Xicaru Mezcal

$8.00

Siete misterios Mezcal

$10.00

VODKA

Crop Cucumber

$8.00

House Bloody Mary

$10.00

ISCO

$10.00

St. George Chili

$8.00

St. George Citrus

$8.00

Well Vodka (Sobeiski)

$6.00+

Titos

$9.00

Bully Boy

$8.00

Ketle One

$12.00

White Wine

Bousquet Sauvignon Blanc

Bousquet Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00
Spasso Pinot Grigio

Spasso Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottle of Sauv Blanc

$21.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Borgo Savaian Aransat Orange Wine

$8.00

Bottle of Orange Wine

$24.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bottle of Cab

$24.00

Rose

BEYRA

BEYRA

$8.00

Bottle of Rose

$24.00

Bubbles

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Coffee and Spirits Online Ordering! We make it our goal to not only highlight the beautiful world of Coffee but Spirits as well! Feel free to indulge in both TO GO!

Location

10 Sims Ave Unit 101, Providence, RI 02909

Directions

