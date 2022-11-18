Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lancaster - New Holland Coffee Company

No reviews yet

29 E. King Street

Lancaster, PA 17602

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
California Egg Sandwich
Chipotle Turkey Wrap

Espresso

Single Shot

$1.70

One Shot Espresso

Double Shot

$2.20

Two Shots Espresso

Triple Shot

$3.80

Three Shots Espresso

Quad Shot

$4.20

Four Shots Espresso

Americano

$3.60+

Espresso & Hot Water

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$3.20+

Drip Coffee with A Shot of Espresso

Cappucino 8 oz

Cappucino 8 oz

$4.20

Espresso with Steamed & Frothed Milk

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with Steamed Milk & Foam

Mocha

Mocha

$4.90+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Dark Chocolate

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.90+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & White Chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+

Layered Steamed Milk, Vanilla Flavoring, Espresso, & Drizzled Caramel

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$3.75

Roughly Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk

Traditional Macchiato 4 oz

$3.00

Espresso Shot with Steamed Milk

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Drip Coffee

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$3.15+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Chai

$4.25+

Sweet, spiced, chai tea, and milk steamed together

Black Eyed Chai

Black Eyed Chai

$5.10+

Steamed chai & milk topped with a shot of espresso

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Dark chocolate & steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Choose from our list of fresh brewed teas.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.80+

Tea with steamed milk. Choose from our list of fresh brewed teas.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.80+

Our most popular tea latte with Earl Grey tea.

Steamer (12 oz only)

$3.00

Steamed milk with vanilla.

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.80+

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.10

Our dark roast sumatra coffee over ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Harney & Sons steeped iced tea

Iced/Hot Coffee Refill

Iced/Hot Coffee Refill

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95

House made cold brew

12 Oz Nitro Brew

12 Oz Nitro Brew

$4.00

Our house made cold brew infused with nitrogen

12 oz Lemon Sunshine On tap

$5.25Out of stock
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.30

Cold Milk

Blended Coffee

Blended Coffee

$4.95

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

Boylan Sodas

Boylan Sodas

Humankind Water

Humankind Water

Humankind Tea or Lemonade

Humankind Tea or Lemonade

$2.75

Renewal Kombucha

Cold Brew Bottle

Cold Brew Bottle

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

Rijuice

Rijuice

$4.00

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Pie Sauce mixed with our espresso and steamed milk of your choice.

Apple Pie Chai

Apple Pie Chai

$4.45+

A sweet autumn drink made with fresh apple cider, spiced chai, heavy cream all steamed together and mixed with our thick caramel sauce.

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Fresh steamed apple cider.

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.20+

Harney & Son's Hot Cinnamon Spiced Tea steeped in Kauffman's fresh apple cider and sweetened with a hint of blood orange syrup.

Creamy Pumpkin Cold Brew

Caramel Apple Macchiato

Caramel Apple Macchiato

$4.95+

Layered Steamed Milk, Vanilla Flavoring, Espresso, & Drizzled Caramel

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese

California Egg Sandwich

California Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of

Turkey Pesto Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Two fried eggs, turkey, feta, tomato, spinach & pesto served on a croissant

Quiche- Sausage & Spinach

Quiche- Sausage & Spinach

$6.00

Flavor of the day, served with salsa

Acai Bowl

$10.50

Acai puree blended with banana and peanut butter. Topped with chia seeds, house made granola, blackberries & sliced strawberries & honey drizzle.

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$7.00

House-baked oatmeal served with strawberries & choice cold or steamed milk

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.75

Local vanilla yogurt topped with our house made granola, fresh strawberries, & honey drizzle

Pastries

Bagel

$3.75

Fresh local bagels from Thom's Bakery.

English Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.15

Scones

Danish

Danish

Macaron

Macaron

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Snickerdoodle

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

Bowls/Toasts

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Rosemary toast with 2 over-medium eggs, avocado tomato & feta. Served with a side of olive oil & black pepper.

Honey & Goat Cheese Toast

Honey & Goat Cheese Toast

$7.75

Honey wheat toast topped with goat cheese and chopped walnuts, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with sea salt, black pepper, &thyme.

Shroom Toast

Shroom Toast

$10.50

Caramelized mushrooms & onions served on top of honey wheat toast with avocado, feta, 2 over medium eggs, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.50

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, dill & 2 over medium eggs, sprinkled with dill. Served on rosemary olive oil toast with a side of lemon.

Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast

$8.00

House made hummus, grilled heirloom tomatoes, fresh arugula served on rosemary olive oil bread, drizzled with olive oil, balsamic glaze, and sprinkled with salt, pepper, & hot pepper flakes.

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$7.00

Honey wheat toast with peanut butter, sliced banana, chia seeds, and drizzled with honey.

Mexican Rice Bowl

$11.25

Jasmine Rice, avocado, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with spicy avocado dressing. Served with a slice of lime.

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$11.00

Jasmine rice, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, black olives, feta cheese, drizzled with tzatziki sauce. Served with a side of pita and a slice of lemon.

Thai Rice Bowl

Thai Rice Bowl

$11.25

Jasmine rice, purple cabbage, roasted red peppers, carrots, scallions, peanuts, drizzled with peanut sauce. Served with a slice of lime.

Soup and Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing served on a bed of romaine.

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Strawberries, scallions, walnuts, feta, house made red wine vinaigrette dressing served on a bed of spinach & romaine.

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, feta, and bacon served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Cup Of Soup - Thai Peanut

$5.00

Soup of the day

Bowl Of Soup- Thai Peanut

$6.75

Soup of the day

Chips

$1.50

Bag of Herr's kettle cooked potato chips

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with chips and a pickle.

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato & spicy chipotle mayo served on a wheat wrap.

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, romaine, & honey mustard served on ciabatta

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.50

Chicken salad with grapes & romaine served in a wheat wrap.

Veggie Hummus Wrap

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$9.25

Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers & onion with house made hummus served in a wheat wrap.

Grilled Mozzerella on Ciabatta

Grilled Mozzerella on Ciabatta

$10.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto on a grilled ciabatta roll served with a side of balsamic vinegar.

Goat Cheese BLT on Wheat

$10.75

Roasted cherry tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, pesto, & goat cheese served on honey wheat bread

BLT on Wheat

$9.75

Bacon, romaine, tomato, & mayo on toasted honey wheat bread.

Bacon Apricot Grilled Brie on Rosemary

Bacon Apricot Grilled Brie on Rosemary

$11.50

Brie, apricot preserves, bacon, drizzled with balsamic glaze and served on rosemary bread.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.75

Cheddar cheese on a wheat wrap, served with salsa and sour cream

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Choice of american, provolone or cheddar cheese on honey wheat bread.

Corned Beef Brisket

$12.25

Delicious corned beef brisket, melted provolone cheese, and house-made slaw grilled on rosemary bread.

Creamy Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, spicy avocado dressing, served in a wheat wrap.

12 oz bag

Brazil

Brazil

$10.90

Medium Roast. Mild, sweet, delicate acidity

Columbia

Columbia

$13.20

Light Roast. Balanced flavor, richly acidic, full-bodied

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$13.95

Light Roast. Sweet, lemony, chocolate finish

Decaf Columbia

Decaf Columbia

$14.00

Light Roast. Clean, crisp, bright

Ethiopia

Ethiopia

$16.00

Light Roast. Lemon & orange, sweet, floral finish, almond

French Roast

French Roast

$13.45

Dark Roast. Brisk, bright acidity, medium body

Guatamala

Guatamala

$13.40

Medium Roast. High acidity, rich aroma, chocolate taste

House Blend

House Blend

$13.60

Light Roast. A blend of Colombia, Costa Rica, & Ethiopian beans. Our most popular coffee!

Main Street

Main Street

$13.75

Medium Roast. A blend of Brazil, Guatemala, & Sumatra beans

Papau New Guinea

Papau New Guinea

$14.00

Dark Roast. Balanced acidity, full bodied, chocolate nutty finish

Rwanda

$14.55

Medium Roast. Balanced flavor, sweet, lime & caramel notes

Sumatra

Sumatra

$14.50

Dark Roast. Full bodied, low acidity, long memorable finish, & rich earthiness

Hazelnut (Ground)

Hazelnut (Ground)

$13.75

Dark Roast. Full bodied, low acidity, long memorable finish, & rich earthiness

Pumpkin Spice (Grounds)

Pumpkin Spice (Grounds)

$13.75

Dark Roast. Full bodied, low acidity, long memorable finish, & rich earthiness

K Cups

Box K Cups - Sumatra

$10.00

Dark Roast

Box K Cups - House

$10.00

Light Roast

Box K Cups - Decaf

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.

Website

Location

29 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

