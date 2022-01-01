Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

884 Reviews

$

832 W Main St

New Holland, PA 17557

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Espresso

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$2.80+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.15+

Espresso & hot water

Latte

Latte

$3.55+

Espresso & steamed milk

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.85+

Espresso, steamed milk, & foam

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed half & half

Mocha

Mocha

$4.40+

Espresso, steamed milk & dark chocolate

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.40+

Espresso, steamed milk & white chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

Layered steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, & drizzled caramel

Snickers Mocha

Snickers Mocha

$4.70+

Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate, caramel & real peanut butter

Razzmataz

Razzmataz

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed milk with white chocolate & raspberry flavors

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$3.25

Roughly equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso with a dollop of steamed, frothy milk

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.70+

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$1.98+

Drip coffee

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$2.90+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Chocolate & steamed milk

Chai

Chai

$4.40+

Sweet, spiced chai steamed with milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Loose Leaf Tea

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot loose leaf tea with steamed milk and vanilla flavor

Steamer

Steamer

$4.40+

Vanilla steamer

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.30+

March Special: Matcha tea & steamed milk

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Our dark roast Sumatra coffee served over ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Harney & Son's steeped iced tea

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

House made cold brew

Nitro Brew (12 oz only)

Nitro Brew (12 oz only)

$4.75

House made cold brew infused with nitrogen

Kombucha on Tap (12oz) Butterfly Pea

Kombucha on Tap (12oz) Butterfly Pea

$5.50

Renewal Kombucha

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.80+

Sparkling water with your choice of flavor

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Chai tea with milk served over ice

Frozen Chai

Frozen Chai

$4.80+

Blended chai tea, with milk, & vanilla

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.85+

Blended iced coffee, milk, & chocolate base

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.85+

Blended iced coffee, milk, & vanilla base

Caramel Madness Frappe

Caramel Madness Frappe

$5.10+

Blended iced coffee, milk, caramel, & vanilla base

PB Blast Frappe

PB Blast Frappe

$5.10+

Blended iced coffee, milk, peanut butter & your choice of base

Kid's Cold Milk

$1.50

12 ounce

Kid's Smoothie

$4.25

12 ounce

Kid's Frappe

$4.50

12 ounce

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.40+

Mellow pumpkin flavor and warming spices. A fall classic!

Creamy Pumpkin Cold Brew

Creamy Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.85+

Our cold brew with pumpkin syrup, a splash of heavy cream, and topped with housemade whipped cream and cinnamon

Caramel Apple Oat Milk Macchiato

Caramel Apple Oat Milk Macchiato

$4.40+

Seasonal apple syrup mixed with steamed oat milk, topped with espresso shots and caramel drizzle

Hot Apple Cider

$4.75+

Kauffman's Apple Cider, served hot

Apple Pie Chai

Apple Pie Chai

$4.75+

Hot Apple Cider and Chai with a splah of cream and a drizzle of caramel

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.40+

Hot spiced apple cider

Bottled Drinks

Humankind Drink

Humankind Drink

$2.75

Humankind Water

$2.65

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Boylan Sodas

$2.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50
Rijuice

Rijuice

$4.00

Locally made fresh cold pressed juice.

Sunday Breakfast

Toast

$2.50

Croissant

$3.00

Bagel

$4.50

Local Thom's Bread Bagels

English Muffin

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Two fried eggs with your choices of bread and cheese

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Served on Rosemary bread with fresh avocado, cherry tomato, feta and a side of olive oil and black pepper

California

$9.75

Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese and sriracha sauce served on choice of bread

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.50

3 pieces of Sourdough bread grilled and served with fresh strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar

Yogurt Parfait

$6.90

Vanilla yogurt with our house made granola, strawberries and drizzled with honey

Quiche- Tomato Spinach

Quiche- Tomato Spinach

$6.00

Flavor of the day, served with salsa

Sunday Pastries

Macarons

Macarons

$3.25

Assortment of flavored macarons.

Scones

Scones

$4.25Out of stock
Danish

Danish

$3.50Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$3.60

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$2.25Out of stock

Blueberry French Toast Cupcake

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Berry Trifle

$3.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Energy Bars

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Cranbery Bundt

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Cream Trifle

$4.00

Oatmeal Cream Cookies

$2.25

Sunday Salads/Lite Fare

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Flavor of the day

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Flavor of the day

Apple Sauce/Yogurt Smoothie

$2.25

Chips

$1.50

Herrs Kettle Cooked

Strawberry Salad (Sun.)

$10.75

Strawberries, scallions, walnuts, feta, house made red wine vinaigrette dressing served on spinach and romaine

Caesar Salad (Sun.)

$9.00

Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing served on a bed of romaine

Salt & Pepper Fries (Sun.)

$7.25

Served with garlic aioli, chipotle dipping sauce & ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries (Sun.)

$7.75

Served with maple dipping sauce, chipotle dipping sauce & garlic aioli

Sunday Sandwiches

BLT

$9.75

Bacon, romaine, tomato and mayo on toasted honey wheat bread

NH Coffee Burger

NH Coffee Burger

$13.90

8 oz Angus burger rubbed with our house coffee seasoning, served on a grilled pretzel bun with thick bacon, provolone, romaine & house BBQ sauce

Chipotle Turkey (Sun.)

$11.75

Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato and spicy chipotle mayo served on a honey wheat wrap

Chicken BBQ Wrap (Sun.)

$10.95

Grilled chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, cilantro and BBQ sauce served in a honey wheat wrap

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt (Sun.)

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone and honey mustard served on ciabatta

Grilled Mozzarella Sandwich (Sun.)

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato & pesto on ciabatta bread. Served with a side of balsamic dipping sauce

Turkey Avocado Club (Sun.)

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, provolone, romaine, and mayo on toasted wheat bread

SPECIAL: Green Apple and Fig Jam Panini

$11.00Out of stock

Melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green apples, and fig jam, on grilled rosemary bread.

Beans

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$13.45

Light Roast. Sweet start with lemony overtones and a creamy, chocolate finish.

Colombia

Colombia

$13.20

Light Roast. Balanced in flavor, richly acidic and relatively full-bodied.Beans organically grown.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia

$16.00

Light Roast. This bean starts with subtle lemon and orange tones followed by sweet, citrus-peach flavors and a very pleasant floral finish with slight hints of almond.Organic and Fair Trade

Decaf Columbia

Decaf Columbia

$13.45

Light Roast. Water Processed Decaf Medium Body Moderately long but clean finish. Very crisp and bright.

House Blend

House Blend

$13.45

Light Roast. A blend of Colombia, Costa Rica, and Ethiopia beans. Our most popular coffee!

Main Street

Main Street

$13.75

Medium Roast. A delicious blend of Brazil, Guatemala, and Sumatra

Brazil

Brazil

$10.90

Medium Roast. Mild, sweet, and medium-bodied, with a relatively delicate acidity

Guatemala

Guatemala

$13.40

Medium Roast. Medium to high acidity, medium body and rich aroma with chocolate taste.

Rwanda

$14.45

Medium Roast. Balanced, sweet, with lime and caramel notes.Fair Trade.

Sumatra

Sumatra

$14.05

Dark Roast. Full bodied, low acidity with a long, memorable finish and rich earthiness.

French Roast

French Roast

$13.45

Dark Roast. Brisk with bright acidity and medium body.

Papau New Guinea

Papau New Guinea

$14.00

Dark Roast. Balanced acidity that is full bodied with a chocolate nutty finish.

Flavored Coffee Beans

$13.75

Espresso

$12.95

House Espresso

Sample Box

$25.00

K Cups

Box K Cups - House

$10.00

Light Roast

Box K Cups - Sumatra

$10.00

Dark roast

Box K Cups - Decaf

$10.00

Light Roast Decaf

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.

