Imperial Chinese Restaurant 431 South Broadway
431 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Foods
Appetizers
- Imperial Rolls (3)$9.75
- Old Style Egg Rolls (2)$9.50
- Vegetable Rolls (3)$9.75
- Crab Meat Cream Cheese Wontons (6)$12.95
- Edamame$7.95
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
- Scallion Pancakes$11.50
Vegetarian
- Cold Noodles with Peanut Sesame Sauce$12.95
Vegetarian
- Coconut Shrimps (2)$10.95
- Oriental Chicken Salad$16.95
Gluten Free
- Grilled Beef Short Ribs$13.95
- BBQ Pork Ribs$13.95
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.50
- Chicken Dumplings (6)$13.95
- Pork Dumplings (6)$13.95
- Dim Sum Sampler$26.95
- Shrimp Dumplings (4)$11.50
- Chicken & Shrimp Shao Mai (4)$11.50
- Vegetable Dumplings (4)$8.25
Soups
- Shrimp Wonton Soup$5.50
- Hot and Sour Soup$4.50
- Onion Egg Drop Soup$4.50
Gluten Free
- Sizzling Rice Soup$16.95
Gluten Free. For 2 or More
- Wor Wonton Soup$18.00
For 2 or More
- Vegetarian Seaweed Soup$14.50
Gluten Free. For 2 or More
- Tofu and Seafood Soup$18.00
Gluten Free. For 2 or More
- Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup$14.50
Spicy. For 2 or More
- Seafood Hot & Sour Soup$18.00
Spicy. For 2 or More
- Minced Chicken in Creamy Corn Soup$14.50
Gluten Free. For 2 or More
Lunch Menu
- Sesame Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Lemon Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Imperial Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Szechwan Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Kung Pao Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Asparagus Chicken in Black Bean Sauce Lunch$19.25
- Thai Basil Chicken Lunch$18.50
- Teriyaki Chicken Lunch$19.25
- Chicken Chow Mein Lunch$19.25
- Hunan Beef Lunch$19.75
- Asparagus Beef in Black Bean Sauce Lunch$19.75
- Grilled Sirloin Steak Stir-fried with Snap Peas Lunch$20.75
- Mongolian Beef Lunch$19.75
- Chilean Sea Bass in Black Bean Sauce Lunch$25.95
- Asparagus Jumbo Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce Lunch$20.75
- Jumbo Shrimp Stir-Fried with Snap Peas Lunch$20.75
- Jumbo Shrimp in Szechwan Sauce Lunch$20.50
- Thai Basil Salmon Lunch$20.75
- Shrimp Chow Mein Lunch$20.50
- Kung Pao Shrimp$20.50
- Nanking Pork Loin Lunch$19.75
- Sweet and Sour Pork Lunch$18.50
- Thai Noodles with Shrimp and Chicken Lunch$20.75
- Beef Chow Fun Lunch$20.95
- Vietnamese Noodle Bowl Lunch$18.50
- Bamboo Steamer Assorted Vegetables Lunch$17.75
- Assorted Vegetables in White Sauce Lunch$17.75
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps Lunch$17.25
- Chicken Salad Lunch$16.95
- Chicken with Shanghai Bok Choy Lunch$17.25
- Chicken with Broccoli Lunch$17.25
- Tues-Shanghai Fire Cracker Prawns$20.75
- Wed-Grilled Steak Stir-Fried with Pickled Ginger$20.95
- Thurs-Beijing Sesame Scallops$21.95
- Fri- Kyoto Teriyaki Salmon$20.95
Executive Lunch
Signature Dishes
- Sesame Chicken$20.95
Spicy. Lightly battered slices of chicken breast tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sesame sauce.
- Sesame Tofu$20.95
Spicy. Lightly battered tofu tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sesame sauce.
- Lemon Chicken$20.95
Gluten-free. Lemon crusted chicken breast, deep-fried, and served with a lemon sauce.
- Thai Basil Chicken$20.95
Spicy, gluten-free. Slices of tender chicken breast stir-fried with hot chili peppers, tomatoes, and fresh basil.
- Thai Basil Salmon$22.75
Spicy, gluten-free. Slices of salmon stir-fried with hot chili peppers, tomatoes, and fresh basil.
- Kyoto Teriyaki Salmon$25.95
Gluten-free. Grilled salmon with a teriyaki glaze and served with vegetables.
- Hunan Beef$20.95
Spicy. Tender pieces of beef, deep-fried, and tossed in a sweet and spicy Hunan sauce.
- Sizzling Black Pepper Steak$24.95
Spicy. Slices of grilled sirloin steak, stir-fried with red and green bell peppers in a savory pepper sauce.
- Outback Lamb of China$23.50
Spicy. Sliced leg of lamb stir-fried with onions and spices.
- Filet of Beef Tenderloin Hong Kong Style$32.95
Tender-cut of filet mignon grilled, sliced, and stir fried in a Burgundy sauce with snap peas.
- Peking Duck$38.95+
- Ginger Duck with Pineapple$24.50
Roasted duck stir-fried with pineapple and pickled ginger.
- Nanking Pork Loin$21.95
Deep-fried pork stir-fried in our chef's sweet and tangy sauce.
- Sesame Prawns$26.95
Spicy. Lightly battered prawns tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sesame sauce.
- Sesame Scallops$26.50
Spicy. Lightly battered scallops tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sesame sauce.
- Hunan Shrimp$23.95
Spicy. Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a red hot Hunan sauce with peppers. Served with Shanghai bok choy.
- Walnut Prawns$23.95
Gluten-free. Jumbo shrimp tossed in a mayonnaise based sauce with chunks of fresh pineapple.
- Seafood Bird's Nest$30.95
Gluten-free. Fresh mixed vegetables sautéed in a white wine sauce.
- Seafood Gumbo$30.95
Spicy. Sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, calamari, and sea bass slices stir-fried in a spicy sauce.
- Signature Chilean Sea Bass in Black Bean Sauce$42.95
Slices of Chilean sea bass stir-fried in a rich, savory black bean sauce with onions and bell peppers.
- Steamed Chilean Sea Bass$42.95
Gluten-free. Slices of Chilean sea bass steamed with ginger and scallion in a gluten-free soy sauce.
- Steamed Salmon Filet$25.95
Gluten-free. Slices of salmon filet steamed with choice of ginger and scallion in a gluten-free soy sauce, black bean sauce, or Szechwan sauce.
- Grilled Salmon with Lemongrass$25.95
Spicy, gluten-free. Atlantic salmon filet grilled to perfection with a hint of lemongrass. Served with vegetables.
- Steamed Whole Striped Bass$59.95
Gluten-free. Steamed whole striped bass with your choice of ginger and scallion in a gluten-free soy sauce or black bean sauce.
- Fried Whole Striped Bass$59.95
Spicy. Whole striped bass deep-fried, and served with a spicy Szechuan sauce.
Spicy Szechwan & Mandarin
- Deep Fried Kung Pao Shrimp$24.50
Spicy.
- Genghis Khan's Lamb$24.50
Spicy, gluten-free.
- Kung Pao Chicken$20.95
Spicy.
- Ma Po Tofu (w/ ground pork)$18.95
Spicy. with Ground Pork
- Mongolian Beef$21.95
Spicy, gluten-free.
- Orange Beef$20.95
- Orange Chicken$20.95
- Prawns a la Szechwan$25.95
Spicy.
- Szechwan Beef$21.95
- Szechwan Chicken$20.95
Spicy.
- Yue Shang Prawns$25.95
Spicy.
- Yue Shang Scallops$26.95
Spicy.
- General Tsao's Chicken$20.95
Cantonese
- Chicken Imperial$20.95
Gluten-free.
- Chicken with Asparagus$20.75
Gluten-free.
- Chicken with Broccoli Dinner$20.75
Gluten-free.
- Chicken with Snap Peas$20.75
Gluten-free.
- Beef with Asparagus$20.95
Gluten-free.
- Beef with Snap Peas$22.95
- Beef with Broccoli$21.95
- Sweet and Sour Chicken Dinner$20.95
- Sweet and Sour Pork Dinner$19.75
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$24.25
- Prawns with Asparagus$25.50
Gluten-free.
- Prawns with Lobster Sauce$25.50
Gluten-free.
- Prawns with Snap Peas$26.95
Gluten-free.
- Happy Family$26.95
Moo Shu
Noodles & Rice
- Thai Noodles with Shrimp and Chicken Dinner$21.95
Spicy, Gluten Free, Thin, Flat, Rice Noodles
- Vietnamese Noodle Bowl Dinner$20.95
Gluten Free, Thin Round Rice Noodles
- Chow Fun with Chinese Greens and Mushrooms$20.95
- Cantonese Chow Mein$21.95
- Seafood Cantonese Chow Mein$25.95
Crispy Egg Noodles
- Lo Mein$16.50
Soft Egg Noodles,
- Fried Rice$14.95
- Chow Mein$21.95
- Beef Chow Fun$20.95
- Shrimp Chow Mein$23.95
- SM White Rice$2.00
- SM Brown Rice$2.00
- SM Fried Rice$3.50
Plant Based Dishes
- "Chicken" Lettuce Wraps$17.95
- Sesame "Chicken"$21.50
- Hunan "Beef"$21.95
- Cantonese "Chicken" Chow Fun$22.95
- Imperial "Chicken"$21.50
- Shanghai Bok Choy$19.75
Vegetarian, gluten-free. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Tofu w/ Shiitake Mushrooms$19.75
Vegetarian. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Sugar Snap Peas w/ Shiitake Mushrooms$19.75
Vegetarian. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Chinese Eggplant with Garlic Sauce$19.75
- Hot Tofu$18.50
Vegetarian. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Bamboo Steamer Assorted Vegetables$17.75
Vegetarian. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Side Order of Steamed Vegetables$8.50
Vegetarian. The Imperial is proud to serve plant based dishes cooked in traditional-style in the Imperial’s authentic sauces. The “meat” in the dishes is a soy bean product. It’s real texture will give our vegetarian customers the satisfaction of enjoying some of the classic dishes that diners have enjoyed at the Imperial for over 35 years.
- Assorted Vegetables$19.75
Imperial Dinner
Desserts
Drink
Soda
Featured Wines
Red Wine
- Line 39 Pinot$10.00+
- Murphy Goode Pinot$12.00+
- Meiomi Pinot$18.00+
- Le Creme Pinot$60.00
- Velvet Devil Merlot$12.00+
- Kendall Jackson Merlot$48.00
- House Cabernet$9.00+
- Robert Mondavi Cabernet$10.00+
- Murphy Good Cabernet$12.00+
- Ste Chateau Michelle Cabernet$15.00+
- Silver Oak Alexander Cabernet$210.00
- Silver Oak Napa Cabernet$280.00
- Alta Vista Malbec$10.00+
- Dreaming Tree Red Blend$13.00+
- Ravens Wood Lodi Red Zinfandel$45.00
White Wine
- Lunetta Prosecco$11.00
- Ruffino Sparkling Rose$11.00
- Dom Perignon$400.00
- Mezza Corona Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Bollini Pinot Grigio$12.00+
- Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc$13.00+
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$14.00+
- House Chardonnay$9.00+
- Kendal Jackson Chardonnay$13.00+
- Meiomi Central Chardonnay$12.00+
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$18.00+
- La Creme Chardonnay$58.00
- Charles Smith Kung Fu Riesling$12.00+
- Day Owl Rose$11.00+
- Woodbridge White Zin$11.00
- Chilled Sake Ozeki Dry$10.00
- Warm Sake (Flask)$11.00
- Takra Plum Wine$10.00+
- Choya Plum Wine$42.00
- Tyku Silver Sake$30.00
Tropical Cocktails
Signature Martinis
Wine Bottles
- Lunetta Prosecco BTL$11.00
- Ruffino Sparkling Rose BTL$11.00
- Dom Perignon BTL$400.00
- Mezza Pinot Grigio BTL$35.00
- Bollini Pinot Grigio BTL$48.00
- House Chardonnay BTL$32.00
- Kenall Jackson Chardonnay BTL$45.00
- Meiomi Chardonnay BTL$45.00
- Sonoma Chardonnay BTL$62.00
- Le Crema Chardonnay BTL$58.00
- Kim Crawford Sauv-Blanc BTL$48.00
- Rodney Strong Sauv-Blanc BTL$45.00
- Charles Smith Riesling BTL$43.00
- Day Owl Rose$38.00
- Woodbridge W .Zinn BTL$11.00
- Ozeki Dry SAKE$10.00
- Warm SAKE Flask$11.00
- Takara Plum$35.00
- Choya Plum$42.00
- Tyku Silver$30.00
- Line 39 Pinot Noir BTL$35.00
- Murphy Goode Pinot Noir BTL$42.00
- Meiomi Pinot Nior BTL$62.00
- Le Crema Pinot Nior BTL$60.00
- Velvet Devil Merlot BTL$42.00
- Kendall Jackson Merlot BTL$48.00
- House Cab-Sauv BTL$32.00
- Robert Mondavi Cab-Sauv BTL$35.00
- Murphy Goode Cab-Sauv BTL$42.00
- Ste Chateau Michelle Cab-Sauv BTL$52.00
- Silver Oak Alexander Cab-Sauv BTL$210.00
- Silver Oak Napa Cab-Sauv BTL$280.00
- Alta Vista Malbec BTL$35.00
- Dreaming Tree Blend BTL$45.00
- Ravens Wood Red Zinn BTL$45.00
Liquor
- House Vodka$8.50
- Absolute$11.00
- Absolute Flavors$11.00
- Grey Goose$11.50
- Grey Goose Le Citron$11.50
- Ketel One$11.50
- Ketel One Le Citroen$11.50
- Ketel One Oranje$11.50
- Stolichnaya$11.00
- Stolichnaya Vanil$11.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Sky$8.50
- House Whiskey$8.50
- Jim Beam$8.50
- Maker's Mark$11.50
- Jameson$11.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Seagram's 7$11.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- House Gin$8.50
- Beefeaters$11.00
- Tanqueray$11.50
- Bombay$9.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.50
- House Tequila$8.50
- Jose Cuervo$9.00
- Patron$11.50
- House Rum$8.50
- Rico Bay 151$11.00
- Bacardi Silver$11.00
- Hennessy$13.00
- Courvoisier$11.50
- B&B$13.00
- Frangelico$11.50
- St. Germain$11.50
- Kahlua$11.50
- Drambuie$11.50
- Remy$13.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Flavored Schnapps$9.50
- Chivas Regal$11.50
- The Glenlivet 12$13.00
- Dewars$9.00
- JW Red Label$11.00
- JW Black Label$13.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Discover a symphony of authentic flavors in our carefully crafted dishes, from our hand made in house dumplings to our famous Sesame Chicken. A Denver favorite since 1985!
