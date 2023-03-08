New Krungthai Restaurant - San Jose 580 N. Winchester Blvd.
580 N. Winchester Blvd.
San Jose, CA 95128
Appetizers
Fish Cake
Deep fried mixture of fresh fish paste, chopped green beans, kaffir lime leaves. Served with cucumber sauce topped with ground peanuts.
Satay
Sliced marinated chicken, beef or pork on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Thai Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Vegt Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls with filling of minced pork, cellophane noodles, wood-ear mushroom, tofu, celery, carrots, onions & taro. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Thai BBQ Chicken
1/2 of grilled marinated chicken with Thai herbs. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu served with tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Angel Wings
Breaded deep fried chicken wings; stuffed with minced chicken, cellophane noodles, black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, onions & water chestnuts.
Shrimp Toast
Breaded deep fried bread topped with mixture of minced pork and minced shrimps & Thai spices, coated with battered egg.
Fried Shrimp
Breaded battered deep fried shrimps. Served with Thai plum sauce.
Fried Wonton
Deep fried stuffed wontons with marinated mince pork and shrimp. Served with Thai sweet sauce.
Soups
Tom Kha Gai
Delightful creamy soup with coconut milk, chicken & straw mushrooms, intensely flavored with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, garnished with cilantro.
Tom Kha Ta-Lay
Delightful creamy soup with coconut milk and assorted seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops, basa fillet, mussels & straw mushrooms, intensely flavored of galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves & garnished with cilantro.
Tom Yum Goong
The most famous Thai spicy sour soup with prawns, straw mushrooms, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves & garnished with cilantro.
Po-Tak
The classic savory spicy sour soup with assorted seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops, basa fillet, mussels, flavored with galangal, ginger, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, garnished with cilantro.
Tom Yum Pla-Duk
Thai spicy sour catfish soup with tomatoes, flavored with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, garnished with cilantro.
Pork Wonton Soup
marinated prawn & pork wrapped in wonton skin in chicken broth, baby bok choys, topped with sliced Chinese BBQ pork.
Crab Wonton Soup
Minced marinated prawn & pork wrapped in wonton skin in chicken broth, baby bok choys, topped with crab meat.
Gaeng Jued
Flavorful chicken broth with pork, calamari, prawns, fish balls, fish cakes, straw mushrooms, carrots, onions, napa cabbages & cilantro.
Kao Lao
Thai sytle beef flavored soup with sliced beef, stewed beef, meat balls, bean sprout, water spinach, garnished with cilantro & green onion.
Beef Tendon Soup
Beef tendon in Thai style beef flavored soup with bean sprouts, water spinach, garnished with cilantro & green onions.
Beef Tendon & Stew Soup
Beef tendon, sliced beef, stewed beef & meat balls in Thai style beef flavored soup with bean sprouts, water spinach, garnished with cilantro & green onions.
Gaeng Som
Thai tamarined flavored soup with prawns, chili paste, napa cabbages, zucchini & green beans.
Gaeng Liang
Thai mild shrimp paste flavored soup with prawns, zucchini, spinach & baby corn.
Salads
Prawn Salad
Smoky grilled prawns tossed with lemongrass, shallots, mint leaves, fined kaffir lime leaves, cilantro & fresh chili in special lime dressing. Served with fresh lettuce.
Calamari Salad
Delicately poached calamari tossed with lemongrass, shallots, mint leaves, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro & fresh chili in special lime dressing. Served with fresh lettuce.
Seafood Salad
The fabulous combination of seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops & mussels tossed with shallots, lemongrass, mint leaves, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro & fresh chili in special lime dressing.
Silver Noodle Salad
The luscious flavored of cellophane noodles, prawns, calamari, minced chicken, wood-ear mushrooms tossed with shallots, mint leaves, cilantro & chili paste in special lime dressing.
Yum Neua
Lightly grilled ribeye steak in a deliciously spicy dressing tossed with shallots, mint leaves, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro & fresh chili.
Waterfall Steak Salad
Grilled medium well ribeye steak tossed with shallots, mint leaves, fined kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, parched dry chili & sprinkled with ground roasted rice powder in lime dressing. Served with sliced fresh cabbage.
Ribeye Crying Tiger
Cognac Marinated 10oz Rib-Eye Steak. Served with Thai Tamarind Sauce.
Papaya Salad
Thai salad captured the essential flavor of Thailand. Fine shredded green papaya muddled with dry shrimps, cherry tomatoes, ground peanut, chili hot redolent and garlic. Served with sliced fresh cabbage. Laos Style $15.95
Larb
Quickly blending of minced meat (chicken, beef or pork) cooked in spicy dressing and tossed with Thai herbs: shallots, mint leaves, fined kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, parched dry chili & bounded with ground roasted rice. Served with sliced fresh cabbage.
Eggplant Salad
Smoky grilled eggplants topped with mixture of minced prawn & chicken tossed with shallots, mint leaves, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro & fresh chili in lime dressing and sprinkled with ground dry shrimp.
Fried Rices
Pineapple Fried Rice
Krungthai classic dish of pan fried rice with prawns & chicken, pineapple, diced carrots, sweet peas, cashew nuts, corns & raisins.
Thai Fried Rice
Thai classic style fried rice, wok fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes with choice of chicken, beef or pork. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS OR CRAB MEATS $19.95)
Basil Fried Rice
Spicy Thai fried rice with choice of chicken, beef, or pork distinguished by the flavor of minced garlic, bell peppers, fresh chili & basil leaves. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95)
Curry Crab Fried Rice
Crab meat fried rice with eggs & aromatic turmeric yellow curry powder. Garnished with fried minced garlice and green onions.
BBQ Fried Rice
Chinese style fired rice with Chinese sausages, BBQ pork, eggs, onions and tomatoes.
Chinese Broc Fried Rice
Chinese broccoli fried rice with eggs & scallions with chicken, pork or beef
BBQs
Noodles
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai noodle dish. Flavorful pan fried rice noodles with prawns, chicken, tofu, bean sprouts, eggs and green onions.
Jan Pad Phoo
Thai spicy pan fried rice noodles with minced garlic, fresh chilies, eggs and crab meat.
Pad Z Ew
Thai classic pan fried rice noodle with eggs, Chinese broccoli, seasoned with dark soy sauce. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95)
Drunken Noodle
Spicy eater's favorite. Rice noodle pan fried with fresh chili & minced garlic, tomatoes, basil leaves with ground meat. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95)
Rad Na
Pan fried rice noodle topped in special brown gravy with Chinese broccoli, garlic with chicken, pork or beef. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95, SEAFOOD $20.95.)
Pad Song Kreung Fried Noodle
Pan fried rice noodles with chicken, tomatoes, eggs, and Chinese broccoli. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95)
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with Thai style beef flavored soup with sliced beef, stewed beef, meat balls, bean sprouts, water spinach & garnished with cilantro.
Nuea Sup Noodle
Pan fried rice noodle topped in gravy with ground beef, chopped tomatoes & onions.
BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup
Egg noodles with BBQ pork, crab meat & bean sprouts.
Goey Si Mee
Crispy egg noodles topped with chicken, straw mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, baby corn & onions, with gravy sauce.
Suki Yaki
Cellophane noodles mixed with eggs, celery, napa cabbages, water spinach with Thai style Suki Yaki sauce and chicken, beef or pork. (CHOICE OF PRAWNS $19.95, SEAFOOD $20.95)
Krungthai Noodle
Rice noodles with prawns, calamari, pork, fish balls, fish cakes, bean sprouts & fried wonton.
Yentafo
This sophisticated dish distinguished itself by a variety of their condiments. Rice noodles with prawns, calamari, pork, fish balls, fish cakes, fried tofu, water spinach & fried wonton in a special homemade spicy sauce.
Chow Mein
Pan fried egg noodles with assorted vegetables: napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, celery, baby corn, straw mushrooms & sliced mushrooms with choice of chicken, beef or pork.
Seafoods
Goong Khee Mao
Prawns sauteed with minced garlic & fresh chili.
Garlic Shrimps
Prawns with shell, crispy deep fried with minced garlic and pepper.
Goong Rad Prik
Sauteed prawns topped with straw mushrooms, onions and garlic spicy sauce.
Choo Chee Salmon
Salmon fillet in rich red coconut curry sauce with bell peppers & fine kaffir lime leaves.
Choo Chee Talay
Assorted seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops, basa fillet, & mussels in rich red coconut curry with sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet basil & kaffir lime leaves.
Seafood Delight
Assorted seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops, basa fillet, & mussels sauteed in minced garlic, fresh chili, basil leaves, bell peppers & gingers.
Ta-Lay Luak
Assorted steamed seafood: prawns, calamari, scallops, seabass filet, served with special ginger sauce on side.
Lemon Seabass
Steamed sea bass fillet topped with fresh lettuce, spicy garlic lemon sauce.
Pla Rad Prik
Crispy deep fried whole pompano fish topped with straw mushrooms, onions & garlic spicy sauce.
Pla Jian
Crispy deep fried whole pompano fish topped with minced pork, onions, chili & ginger gravy sauce.
Sweet & Sour Pompano Fish
Crispy deep fried whole pompano fish topped with pineapples, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions & bell peppers in sweet sour sauce.
Spicy Catfish
Crispy deep fried catfish fillet sauteed with Thai red chili paste, minced garlic, kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Garm Phoo Prik Pao
Stir fried crab claws with onions, gingers & red chili paste.
Goong Op Woon-Sen
Aromatic steamed Tiger Prawns in clay pot with Thai herbs, bean thread noodles & onions.
Steamed Mussels
Aromatic steamed mussels in clay pot with Thai herbs: corianders, lemongrass, ginger, basil leaves. Served with seafood sauce on side.
Fried Mussels
Thai style battered fried mussels with eggs, bean sprouts and cilantro. Served with Thai hot sauce on side.
Pad Pao Heur
Stir fried abalone with black mushrooms, baby bok choy, napa cabbage.
Krungthai Tofu
Deep fried tofu topped with crab meat, prawns, calamari, bamboo shoots & onions in gravy sauce.
Chinese Broccoli w/ Salty Fish
WITH SALTY DRIED FISH 21.95 Sauteed dried salted fish with Chinese broccoli & dried chili.
Garm Phoo Ga Ree
Flavorful crab claws in yellow curry sauce mixed with eggs, soybean sauce, celery, onions, and bell peppers.
Entrees
Basil
Our most favorite entree. Sauteed with minced garlic, bell peppers, fresh chili & basil leaves.
Baby Corn
Sauteed with baby corn, straw mushrooms, sliced bamboo shoots & onions.
Ginger Onion
Sauteed with shredded gingers, onions, wood-ear mushrooms & bell peppers.
Pad Phed
Sauteed with bamboo shoots & red chili paste.
Pad Prik
Sauteed with onions & bell peppers.
Pad Prik Khing
Sauteed with green beans & red chili paste.
Bamboo Shoot & Bell Pepper
Sauteed with bamboo shoots & bell peppers.
Cashew Nuts
Sauteed with cashew nuts, dried chili & onions.
Silver Noodles
Stir fried cellophane noodles with eggs, onions & wood-ear mushrooms.
Eggplant Chili Garlic
Sauteed with eggplants, fresh chili, minced garlic, bell peppers & sweet basils.
Eggplant Soybean
Sauteed eggplants, eggs, bell peppers, sweet basils & soybean sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Sauteed pineapple, cucumber, onions, cherry tomatoes & bell peppers in sweet and sour sauce.
Eggplant Green Curry
Sauteed in light green curry with coconut milk, eggplants, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Vegetable Delights
Sauteed vegetables: baby corn, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage, straw mushrooms & black mushrooms.
Chinese Broc Oyster Sauce
Sauteed Chinese broccoli & oyster sauce.
Chinese Broc Dried Chili
Sauteed with Chinese broccoli & dried chili.
Garlic Pepper
Crispy deep fried with chicken, beef, or pork with minced garlic & pepper.
Thai Curries
Red Curry
Simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Green Curry
Simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, shredded bamboo shoots, bell peppers, sweet peas & sweet basil.
Yellow Curry
Simmered in mild yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes & onions.
Massamun
Simmered in Massamun curry with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut sauce & peanuts.
Jungle Curry
This curry has no coconut milk. Simmered in red chili paste with Thai eggplants, green beans, sliced bamboo shoots, carrots, sliced mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Panang Curry
Simmered in rich Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, sweet basil & fine kaffir lime leaves.
Panang Fish Curry
Basa fillets simmered in rich Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, sweet basils & fine kaffir lime leaves.
Red Curry Catfish
Crispy sliced catfish fillets simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, eggplants, bell peppers & sweet basils.
Gaeng Goong
Prawns simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, pineapples, sweet peas, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Roasted Duck Curry
Roasted duck simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, pineapples, raisins, sweet peas, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Stuffed Calamari Green Curry
Calamari stuffed with marinated ground pork simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, Thai eggplants, sweet peas, bell peppers & sweet basil.
Fish Ball Green Curry
Fish ball simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, eggplants, sweet peas, bell peppers, and sweet basil.
Vegetarians
Tom Kha Pak
Thai creamy coconut soup with assorted vegetables intensely flavored with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves.
Tom Yum Pak
Thai spicy sour soup with assorted vegetables spiced with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves.
Rama Tofu
Fried tofu and eggplants sauteed in light green coconut curry sauce with bell peppers & sweet basil.
Choo Chee Tofu
Fried tofu and mushrooms sauteed in light red coconut curry sauce with bell peppers, sweet basil, fine kaffir lime leaves.
Tofu Khee Mao
Fried tofu sauteed in minced garlic and fresh chili.
Pak Boong Fai-Dang
Flamed water spinach quickly stir fried with garlic & oyster sauce.
Ka-Na Hed Horm
Chinese broccoli and black mushrooms sauteed in oyster sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with Chinese broccoli, carrots, baby corns, straw mushrooms & pineapples.
Basil Fried Rice Vegetables
Spicy Thai fried rice with Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and baby corns, distinguished by the flavor of minced garlic, fresh chili and basil leaves.
Pad Thai Jae
The most famous Thai noodle dish. Flavored pan fried rice noodles with baby corns, Chinese broccoli, carrots, tofu, bean sprouts, eggs & green onions.
Desserts
NA Beverages
Side Dishes
Off Menu
Grilled Jumbo Squid
Served with Thai Chili-Lime Garlic Sauce.
Fried Pork Belly
Fried Marinated Pork Belly served with (Nam Prik Num) a Lightly Spicy Northern Style Grilled Green Chili Paste.
Panang Ribeye Steak
12 oz Cut USDA Choice Ribeye Steak with Rich Red Sweet Curry.
Choo Chee Salmon Special
Chef's Special Version of Salmon Fillet in Rich Red Coconut Curry Sauce with fine kaffir Lime Leaves.
