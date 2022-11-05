New Leaf 1
No reviews yet
2916 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STREET FARE
Edamame
Edamame Dumpling
Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)
Negimake
Honey Roasted Pork
BBQ Spare Ribs
Chicken Skewers (2)
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Crispy Calamari
Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)
Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut
ShrimpTempura
Vegetable Tempura
Zha jiang mian (w. pork)
Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)
10 hours Braised Pork Belly
DIM SUM
House-Made Spring Rolls
Peking Duck Rolls (1)
Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)
Japanese Gyoza (5)
Pork Dumpling (4)
Japanese Shumai (4)
Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)
Scallion PanCake
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)
Wonton in Chili Oil (8)
Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)
SOUP
NOODLE SOUP
Wonton Noodle
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle
Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle
Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle
Roasted Pork Noodle
Roasted Duck Noodle
Roasted Duck and Roasted Pork Noodle
House Special Noodle
Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg
Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle
Shrimp, Fish, Mussel, with spicy Tom Yum Soup
SALAD
RICE
Fried Rice
Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion
Rice Platter
Served with white rice and vegetable
Singapore Street Fried Rice
Seafood fried rice wrapped with lotus leaf
Penang Baked Seafood Fried Rice
Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice
New Leaf Fried Rice
lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce
Egg Fried Rice
JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING
Small White Rice
Large White Rice
Small Brown Rice
Large Brown Rice
NOODLE
Signature Lo Mein
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Chow Fun
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top
Mei Fu
thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce
U Don Noodle
Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce
Singapore Noodle
Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce
House Special Pan Fried Noodle
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, mixed vegetable in oyster sauce
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg. in ginger wine glazed sauce
Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
JAPANESE ENTREE
CHINESE ENTREE
General Tao’s Style
Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce
Sweet and Sour Style
Served crispy, and sauce on the side.
Broccoli in Brown Sauce
Sautéed with broccoli.
Mix Veg in Brown Sauce
Sautéed with mix veg
String Bean in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce
Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.
Kung Po Style
Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.
Dry Pepper Style
Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.
Crispy Salt Baked Style
Sautéed with five spice dressing.
Chicken W. Chive Blossom
Sautéed with Hong Kong Style XO Sauce
Cumin Style Chicken
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Famous Peking Duck
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce
Hong Kong Roasted Duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps
Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups
Spicy Crispy Chicken
Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce
Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef
Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs
Mongolian Lamb with black pepper sauce
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops
Four Seasons
shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce
Seafood Delight
shrimp, scallop, salmon, snow peas, mushroom in light black bean sauce
Seafood Combo in XO Sauce
Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom
Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce
Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper
Thai Sweet Chills Shrimp
Wok Tossed Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork
Sautéed Flounder Fillet in Thai Red Curry Sauce
Crispy Soft Shell Crabs
peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing
VEG
Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Minced Garlic
Sautéed Mixed Vegetable
Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Oriental String Beans in Garlic Sauce
Szechuan String Bean
Stew Tofu & Vegetable in Thai Coconut Curry Broth
Ma Po To-Fu
Sauteed Chinese Cauliflower w. Minced Garlic
APPET-SUSHI
ENTRESS - SUSHI BAR
Sushi Dinner
1 roll and eight pieces sushi.
Sashimi Dinner
13 pieces sashimi.
Sushi & Sashimi Combination
1 roll, 5 pieces sushi and 10 pieces sashimi.
Chef’s Deluxe Sushi for 2
3 rolls, 12 pieces sushi.
Chef’s Deluxe Sashimi for 2
38 pieces sashimi.
Special Roll Combination
Fishlover
1 roll and six pieces sushi.
Maki Entree
3 different kind of roll
Chirashi Don
Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.
Tekka Don
Sliced raw tuna served over sushi rice.
Sake Don
Sliced raw salmon served over sushi rice.
Negihama Don
Sliced yellowtail served over sushi rice.
Unagi Don
Sliced eel served over sushi rice.
SUSHI ROLL
California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Philadelphia Roll
King Crab California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Yellow Tail Scallion Roll
Pepper Tuna Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Futo Maki
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet Pumpkin Roll
Mixed Vegetable Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Yama Gobo Roll
Squash Roll
Oshinko Roll
SPECIAL ROLL
New Leaf Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura and crabstick middle: spicy crunchy tuna outside: mango and avocado.
Athens Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura troched white tuna, spicy tuna and miso sauce.
Angel Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, apple wrapped soybean nori.
Crazy Roll
Eel, shrimp, crabstick, smoked salmon, cucumber and avocado and egg with caviar.
Crunchy Tuna Roll
Inside: pepper tuna, cucumber and avocado outside: crunchy spicy tuna.
Green Lady Roll
Inside: cucumber, avocado, scallion and sprout outside: striped bass and mint leaf and lime.
Fancy Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce
Naluto Cucumber Roll
Crabstick, caviar, tuna, avocado, salmon and seaweed wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.
Rainbow Roll
Inside: crabstick and cucumber outside: tuna, striped bass, salmon and avocado
Spicy Lady Roll
Inside: salmon and cucumber outside: spicy tuna crunchy. Lemon, scallion.
Ninja Turtles
Inside: shrimp tempura wrapped soybean nori outside: tuna and avocado.
Tnt Roll
Tuna, salmon, whitefish, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese, tempura style.
Volcanic
Inside: tuna, salmon, crabstick, and apple, tempura style outside: crunch spicy tuna.
Tiger Roll
Inside: spicy salmon and cucumber outside: shrimp and avocado.
Tokyo Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura outside: eel.
Jumbo Lobster Tail Tempura Roll
Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar
Jumbo Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura and spicy sauce with caviar.
King Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy smoked salmon and salmon Outside: Salmon and mango
Snow Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura Outside: spicy white Tuna
Crunchy Salmon Roll
Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy
Cancun Roll
Inside: salmon and acocado outside: spicy tuna and jalapeno on top
Tuna Special Roll
Inside: pepper tuna and cucumber outside: tuna, avocado and red roe
Sunny Roll
Inside: Salmon and Cucumber, Mid: spicy crunchy tuna, Outside: salmon, mango & Avo
SUSHI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2916 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008
Photos coming soon!