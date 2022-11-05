A map showing the location of New Leaf 1 View gallery

New Leaf 1

2916 West Chester Pike

Broomall, PA 19008

Popular Items

General Tao’s Style
Fried Rice
Wonton Soup

STREET FARE

Edamame

$4.95

Edamame Dumpling

$7.00

Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)

$9.00

Negimake

$12.00

Honey Roasted Pork

$11.50

BBQ Spare Ribs

$11.50

Chicken Skewers (2)

$6.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$11.50

Crispy Calamari

$11.50

Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)

$11.50

Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut

$11.50

ShrimpTempura

$11.50

Vegetable Tempura

$9.50

Zha jiang mian (w. pork)

$10.50

Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)

$10.50

10 hours Braised Pork Belly

$11.00

DIM SUM

House-Made Spring Rolls

$2.25

Peking Duck Rolls (1)

$4.50

Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)

$10.00

Japanese Gyoza (5)

$6.50

Pork Dumpling (4)

$6.50

Japanese Shumai (4)

$6.50

Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)

$11.00

Scallion PanCake

$7.50

Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)

$7.50

Wonton in Chili Oil (8)

$9.50

Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)

$9.50

SOUP

Wonton Soup

$3.95+

Shrimp Dumpling Soup

$4.50+

Chicken Hot and Sour Soup

$4.00+

Miso Soup

$3.95

Seafood Bean Curd Soup

$12.00

Large.

Chicken Corn Chowder

$12.00

Large.

Seafood Corn Chowder

$12.00

Large.

Tom Yum Seafood Soup

$12.00

Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.

NOODLE SOUP

chicken broth, green vegetable, egg noodle, you may substitute your favorite noodle

Wonton Noodle

$9.50

Shrimp Dumpling Noodle

$10.00

Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle

$12.00

Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle

$14.00

Roasted Pork Noodle

$11.00

Roasted Duck Noodle

$13.00

Roasted Duck and Roasted Pork Noodle

$15.00

House Special Noodle

$14.00

Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg

Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle

$16.00

Shrimp, Fish, Mussel, with spicy Tom Yum Soup

SALAD

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Field Green Salad

$6.00

With ginger dressing.

Crabstick Salad

$7.00

With spicy tobiko and cucumber.

Salmon Skin Salad

$6.00

Rare-center Tuna Salad

$8.00

RICE

Fried Rice

$13.00

Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion

Rice Platter

$14.00

Served with white rice and vegetable

Singapore Street Fried Rice

$16.00

Seafood fried rice wrapped with lotus leaf

Penang Baked Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice

New Leaf Fried Rice

$20.00

lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce

Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING

Small White Rice

$2.00

Large White Rice

$2.50

Small Brown Rice

$2.50

Large Brown Rice

$3.00

NOODLE

Signature Lo Mein

$13.00

egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce

Chow Fun

$13.00

thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce

Pad Thai

$13.00

Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top

Mei Fu

$13.00

thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce

U Don Noodle

$13.00

Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce

Singapore Noodle

$16.00

Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce

House Special Pan Fried Noodle

$20.00

Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, mixed vegetable in oyster sauce

Seafood Pan Fried Noodle

$19.00

Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg. in ginger wine glazed sauce

Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle

$20.00

Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce

JAPANESE ENTREE

Teriyaki

$16.00

served grilled w. pepper, onion broccoli,teriyaki sauce

Tempura

$13.00

served crispy w. tempura sauce on the side

CHINESE ENTREE

General Tao’s Style

$16.00

Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce

Sweet and Sour Style

$16.00

Served crispy, and sauce on the side.

Broccoli in Brown Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with broccoli.

Mix Veg in Brown Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with mix veg

String Bean in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce

Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.

Kung Po Style

$15.00

Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.

Dry Pepper Style

$17.00

Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.

Crispy Salt Baked Style

$16.00

Sautéed with five spice dressing.

Chicken W. Chive Blossom

$16.50

Sautéed with Hong Kong Style XO Sauce

Cumin Style Chicken

$16.50

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Famous Peking Duck

$26.00

Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce

Hong Kong Roasted Duck with Plum Garlic Sauce

$25.00

Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce

Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$19.00

Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce

$20.00

Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef

$20.00

Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs

$24.00

Mongolian Lamb with black pepper sauce

$22.00

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops

$24.00

Four Seasons

$19.00

shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce

Seafood Delight

$22.00

shrimp, scallop, salmon, snow peas, mushroom in light black bean sauce

Seafood Combo in XO Sauce

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom

Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce

$20.00

Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper

$20.00

Thai Sweet Chills Shrimp

$20.00

Wok Tossed Shrimp

$21.00

Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork

Sautéed Flounder Fillet in Thai Red Curry Sauce

$20.00

Crispy Soft Shell Crabs

$21.00

peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing

VEG

Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Minced Garlic

$13.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable

$13.00

Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Oriental String Beans in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Szechuan String Bean

$13.00

Stew Tofu & Vegetable in Thai Coconut Curry Broth

$13.00

Ma Po To-Fu

$13.00

Sauteed Chinese Cauliflower w. Minced Garlic

$13.00

APPET-SUSHI

Sushi Appetizer

$12.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

Sushi 2-2-2

$13.00

Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi (6)

$10.00

Jalapeno Delight

$10.00

Spicy Sundae

$13.00

Avocado Tartar in Spicy Sauce

$12.00

Sushi Pizza

$16.00

ENTRESS - SUSHI BAR

Sushi Dinner

$26.00

1 roll and eight pieces sushi.

Sashimi Dinner

$27.00

13 pieces sashimi.

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$30.00

1 roll, 5 pieces sushi and 10 pieces sashimi.

Chef’s Deluxe Sushi for 2

$44.00

3 rolls, 12 pieces sushi.

Chef’s Deluxe Sashimi for 2

$54.00

38 pieces sashimi.

Special Roll Combination

$21.00

Fishlover

$21.00

1 roll and six pieces sushi.

Maki Entree

$21.00

3 different kind of roll

Chirashi Don

$25.00

Assorted sashimi served over sushi rice.

Tekka Don

$24.00

Sliced raw tuna served over sushi rice.

Sake Don

$24.00

Sliced raw salmon served over sushi rice.

Negihama Don

$26.00

Sliced yellowtail served over sushi rice.

Unagi Don

$26.00

Sliced eel served over sushi rice.

SUSHI ROLL

California Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

King Crab California Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Yellow Tail Scallion Roll

$6.50

Pepper Tuna Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Futo Maki

$8.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Sweet Pumpkin Roll

$6.00

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Yama Gobo Roll

$6.00

Squash Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

SPECIAL ROLL

New Leaf Roll

$18.50

Inside: shrimp tempura and crabstick middle: spicy crunchy tuna outside: mango and avocado.

Athens Roll

$16.50

Inside: shrimp tempura troched white tuna, spicy tuna and miso sauce.

Angel Roll

$15.50

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, apple wrapped soybean nori.

Crazy Roll

$15.50

Eel, shrimp, crabstick, smoked salmon, cucumber and avocado and egg with caviar.

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$15.50

Inside: pepper tuna, cucumber and avocado outside: crunchy spicy tuna.

Green Lady Roll

$15.50

Inside: cucumber, avocado, scallion and sprout outside: striped bass and mint leaf and lime.

Fancy Dragon Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce

Naluto Cucumber Roll

$15.50

Crabstick, caviar, tuna, avocado, salmon and seaweed wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Inside: crabstick and cucumber outside: tuna, striped bass, salmon and avocado

Spicy Lady Roll

$15.50

Inside: salmon and cucumber outside: spicy tuna crunchy. Lemon, scallion.

Ninja Turtles

$17.50

Inside: shrimp tempura wrapped soybean nori outside: tuna and avocado.

Tnt Roll

$15.50

Tuna, salmon, whitefish, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese, tempura style.

Volcanic

$17.50

Inside: tuna, salmon, crabstick, and apple, tempura style outside: crunch spicy tuna.

Tiger Roll

$15.50

Inside: spicy salmon and cucumber outside: shrimp and avocado.

Tokyo Roll

$16.50

Inside: shrimp tempura outside: eel.

Jumbo Lobster Tail Tempura Roll

$18.50

Lobster tail tempura, cucumber and spicy sauce with caviar

Jumbo Spider Roll

$18.50

Soft shell crab tempura and spicy sauce with caviar.

King Salmon Roll

$15.50

Inside: Spicy smoked salmon and salmon Outside: Salmon and mango

Snow Roll

$16.50

Inside: shrimp tempura Outside: spicy white Tuna

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$15.50

Inside: Spicy salmon and cucumber Outside: Salmon, roe and crunchy

Cancun Roll

$15.50

Inside: salmon and acocado outside: spicy tuna and jalapeno on top

Tuna Special Roll

$15.50

Inside: pepper tuna and cucumber outside: tuna, avocado and red roe

Sunny Roll

$18.50

Inside: Salmon and Cucumber, Mid: spicy crunchy tuna, Outside: salmon, mango & Avo

SUSHI

Broiled Eel

$6.00

Cooked Shrimp

$5.00

Crabstick

$5.00

Egg

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.00

King Crab

$10.00

Mackerel

$5.00

Octopus

$5.00

Salmon Belly

$6.00

Salmon

$5.00

Salmon Roe

$6.00

Scallop

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Squid

$5.00

Striped Bass

$5.00

Surf Clam

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Tofu

$6.00

Tuna

$6.00

White Tuna

$6.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Drink

New Leaf Milk Tea

$4.50

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Fruit Tea

$4.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Soda

$2.50

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Pyramid

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2916 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008

