Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove 8099 Broadway

Popular Items

Pizza Pepperoni
Pizza Meat Lovers
Bolognese

Starters

Garlic Bread

$7.00

serve with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Beef Carpaccio

$19.95

fresh burrata, prosciutto, pesto, tru e oil, arucola

Meat Balls Siciliane

$14.95

italian style beef meatballs in our signature tomato sauce topped with grated parmesan.

Zuppa Cozze e Vongole

$18.95

steamed mussels and clams, touch marinara and white wine sauce, ciabatta crostini.

Garlic Knots

$9.95

homemade fried pizza dough, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, tomato sauce.

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta

$12.95

diced tomato, garlic, basil and parmesan.

Spanish Octopus

$19.95

Arancini

$13.95

Rice balls filled with mozzarella and tomato.

Charcuteri Board

$23.95

board with our selection of cold cuts and cheeses served with compotes and crostini (serves 2 people).

Grilled Artichokes

$16.95

in pesto garlic sauce.

Zucchini Blossoms

$15.95Out of stock

Calamari Fritti

$17.95

fried calamari served with a aioli e marinata sauce.

Trufle Burrata

$15.95

Salads / Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.95

Toscana Salad

$9.95

arugula, onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, champagne dressings.

Mixed Green

$6.95

cherry tomatoes, mix greens.

Caprese Salad

$11.95

fresh sliced mozzarella and tomatoes, basil.

Antipasto Salad

$16.95

lettuce, salame, red onions, roasted bel pepper, artichokes, black olives, hard boiled eggs.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, our signature caesar dressing.

Build Your Pasta

Bolognese

$19.95

Braised Angus beef and tomato.

Carbonara

$18.95

Pancetta, eggs, pecorino cheese, black pepper.

Pesto

$17.95

Basil, parmesan, EVOO, pine nuts

Cacio e Pepe

$16.95

creamy parmesan cheese, black pepper

Pink Vodka

$17.95

Cream, touch of marinara, parmesan cheese

Arrabbiata

$16.95

Tomato sauce, crushed chili flakes

Alfredo

$15.95

Parmesan creamy sauce.

Chef's Favorite

Risotto Mediterraneo

$32.95

arborio rice calamari, clams, mussels, shrimp, spicy marinara sauce.

Cannelloni Tricolore

$28.95

in a cream mushroom sauce.

Spaghetti Vongole

$23.95

lobster ravioli in pink vodka sauce.

Lasagna Classica

$18.95

bolognese sauce, bechamel, nutmeg, parm..

Pizze

Pizza Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil.

Pizza Meat Lovers

$17.95

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Pizza San Daniele

$18.95

mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto, parmesan cheese.

Pizza Capriccio

$17.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella sauce, artichoke, mushrooms, olives, ham.

Pizza Pepperoni

$13.95

mozzarella and pepperoni.

Calzone Spinaci

$17.95

pomodori, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach.

Calzone Spicy

$17.95

smoked mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, roasted heirloom tomatoes.

Pizza La Romana

$15.95

mozzarella, ham, wuster, tomato sauce.

Pizza Puttanesca

$14.95

mozzarella, capers, anchovies, olives, tomato sauce.

Pizza Salsiccia

$15.95

mozzarella, tomato, fennel sausage.

Pizza Affumicata

$16.95

mozzarella, fennel sausage, mushrooms, parmesan cheese.

Pizza Chicken Pesto

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, cherry tomatoes and grilled chicken.

Pizza Carbonara

$15.95

mozzarella, onions, pancetta, egg, parmesan cucina vegana black pepper.

Bagheria Calzone

$18.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

served with spaghetti, tomato sauce.

Chicken Fiorentina

$24.95

chicken breast topped with spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted cheery tomato, white wine sauce.

Saltinbocca alla Romana

$28.95

chicken breast topped with eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, roasted cheery tomatoes, white wine sauce.

Ribeye Siciliana

$37.95

14oz Ribeye steak breaded served with tru e fries, porcini sauce.

Lamb Ossobuco

$33.95

Braised lamb shank, served with fettuccine pasta in same juice sauce.

Salmone Veneziano

$26.95

pan seared in chardonnay creamy sauce over sauteed spinach.

Filetto al Cabernet

$39.95

pan seared dover sole, over a bed of spinach, lemon butter sauce.

Cucina Vegana

Vegan Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

GF Vegan Pizza

$15.95

Vegan Gnocchi Arrabbiata

$19.95

Vegan Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

Vegan Truffle Fries

$13.00

Vegan Berries Gelato

$10.95

Dolci

Limoncello Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.95

Affogato al Caffe

$8.95

Cannoli

$7.00

Coppa Gelato

$13.00

Birthday Cake

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.00

Sides (Copy)

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Broccoli side

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Sauteed spinach

$10.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sicilian Sausage Link

$13.00

Date Night

Menu $59

$59.00

Calamari Fritti

Grilled Artichokes

Arancini

Garlic Bites

Parmesan Wheel

Limoncello Cake

Tiramisu

Chocolate Lava Cake

Soft Drinks

Panna Water

$6.50

Pellegrino Water

$6.50

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.50

Red Wine Bottles

Corkage Fee

$18.00

BTL House Red

$28.00

BTL Chianti Pontevecchio

$34.00

BTL Chianti Classico Ris Ruffino

$59.00

BTL Montepulciano Abruzzo

$32.00

BTL Chianti Fun Bottle

$38.00

BTL Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Sangiovese Remole

$35.00

BTL PN Black Ridge

$30.00

BTL San Simenon PN

$48.00

BTL Barbera d'Alba Pertinace

$45.00

BTL Cab Highlands 41

$45.00

BTL Decoy Cab

$54.00

BTL Daou Cab

$60.00

BTL Zinfandel Decoy

$52.00

BTL Simi Cab

$51.00

BTL Malbec Nieto

$36.00

BTL Merlot Dard

$32.00

BTL Syrah Branciforti

$36.00

BTL S-Tuscan Antinori Villa

$48.00

BTL Aglianico Tombacco

$48.00

BTL Amarone Clivus

$95.00

BTL Ripasso Tinazzi

$60.00

BTL Barolo Negretti

$98.00

BTL San Felice Vigorello

$120.00

BTL Antinori Bruciato

$70.00

White Wine Bottles

Corkage Fee

$18.00

BTL Prosecco Val d' Oca

$36.00

BTL Moet Split

$25.00

BTL Veuve Clicot

$160.00

BTL House Champagne

$30.00

BTL Rose Versi

$32.00

BTL House Selection

$30.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chard

$52.00

BTL Villa Alena PG

$34.00

BTL Santa Margherita PG

$49.00

BTL Champion Sav Blanc

$42.00

BTL Moscato San Antonio

$30.00

BTL Gavi di Gavi

$48.00

BTL Riesling

$42.00

Happy Hour

Margarita Hh

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

House Red Hh

$5.00

Margarita Hh

$5.00

Moscow Mule Hh

$5.00

House White Hh

$5.00

House Champagne Hh

$5.00

Bud Ligth

$5.00

Bud Ligth Hh

$5.00

Modello Hh

$5.00

Sangria Hh

$5.00

Coffee / Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Decaf Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Decaf Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Cappucino

$6.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$5.00

Mexican Mocha

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Entrees

Short Rib Special

$28.00

Cheese Wheel Special

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside. That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.

Website

Location

8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Directions

Gallery
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove image
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove image

