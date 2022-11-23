Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove 8099 Broadway

Restaurant info

What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside. That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.

Website