Shires' Cafe 309 Vine Street

309 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Order Again

COOLER FOOD

2oz ORANGE CHARCUTERIE

$5.00

2oz BLUE CHARCUTERIE

$5.00

12oz CHARCUTERIE SNACK PACK

$14.00

18TH STREET ITALIAN SUB

$6.00

BABYBEL MINIS

$1.00

BAV. PRETZ HAM AND CHZ

$5.25

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$6.00

CHOBANI BLUEBERRY

$3.50

CHOBANI STRAWBERRY

$3.50

CHOBANI VANILLA

$3.50

LOCAL KY EGGS DOZEN

$6.50

OH SNAP CARROT BITES

$2.00

OH SNAP DILL PICKLE BITES

$2.00

OH SNAP HOTTIE BITES

$2.00

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.25

SPICY TURKEY SUB

$5.25

TRUE FRUIT PERFECT PEACH

$2.75

GRAB AND GO SHELF STABLE FOOD

ALTOIDS - PEPPERMINT

$2.50

ANDES SNAP BAR

$1.50

APPLE

$1.00

BANANA

$0.75

BARE TOASTED COCONUT

$3.50

BOB'S PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY OAT BAR

$2.00

BUCKEYES 4OZ

$6.00

CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO BEANS 4OZ

$5.00

DARK CHOC ALMONDS 2OZ

$3.50

DARK CHOC PRETZELS 2OZ

$2.50

DAVID'S GLUTEN FREE BROWNIE

$2.50

DAVID'S GLUTEN FREE COOKIE

$2.50

DENTYNE ICE GUM

$1.75

DUKES HONEY BOURBON STEAK STRIPS

$7.00

ELLA'S GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA 5.5OZ

$9.00

FRENCH CHEW TAFFY

$1.50

GUMMY BEARS 4OZ

$3.00

HEN OF WOODS BUTTERMILK CHIVE

$2.50

Hen Of Woods Dark Chocolate

$3.50

Hen Of Woods Milk Chocolate

$3.50

HEN OF WOODS RED WINE VINEGAR

$2.50

HEN OF WOODS SEA SALT

$4.00

HOLY COW SALAMI STICKS

$7.00

KIND CARAMEL ALMOND SEA SALT

$2.00

MAMBA FRUIT CHEWS

$1.50

MS VICKI'S BBQ CHIPS

$1.50

MS VICKI'S JALAPENO CHIPS

$1.50

MS VICKI'S WHITE CHED JALAPENO

$1.50

PEANUT M&MS

$1.50

RED BEAR JERKY 4OZ

$6.00

REESE'S TAKE 5

$1.50

SEASONAL GRANOLA

$8.00

SHIRES' SAVORY SNACK MIX 4OZ

$3.00

SHIRES' SWEET SNACK MIX 4OZ

$2.50

SNICKERS ALMOND

$1.50

SNICKERS

$1.50

SNOWVILLE CHEDDAR CRISPS

$4.00

SNYDER'S PRETZEL STICKS

$1.50

TRU FRU BANANA

$4.50

TRU FRU COCONUT

$4.50

TRU FRU STRAWBERRY

$4.50

WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN

$2.50

WRIGLEY 5 RAIN SPEARMINT GUM

$1.75

ZAPPS VOODOO

$1.50

MEDICINE

ALEVE

$1.50

TYLENOL

$1.50

BENADRYL

$2.50

DRAMAMINE

$2.50

PEPTO BISMOL

$2.50

CLARITIN

$2.50

Halls

$5.00

PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

SCOPE MOUTHWASH

$2.50

BURT'S BEES LIP BALM

$3.00

HAND SANITIZER

$3.00

SUNSCREEN

$3.50

TOOTHBRUSH

$2.00

TOOTHPASTE

$2.00

TAMPAX PEARL

$5.00

NON-EDIBLE RETAIL GOODS

PONCHO

$4.00

PHONE CHARGER IPHONE

$12.00

PHONE CHARGER ANDROID

$12.00

PHONE CHARGER MINI USB

$12.00

CHARGING BLOCK / WALL PLUG

$12.00

CORKSCREW

$5.00

PLASTIC FLASK

$6.00

PLAYING CARDS

$5.00

ICE CREAM

GRAETERS RASPBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP

$8.00

MS FIELDS ICE CREAM COOKIE SANDWICH

$4.00

KLONDIKE COOKIES AND CREAM ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$3.00

HOUSE-MADE ICE CREAM

EMPANADAS (FROZEN TAKE AND BAKE)

SIX PACK BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

SIX PACK SPINACH

$20.00

SIX PACK BEEF

$20.00

SIX PACK CUBAN

$20.00

SIX PACK HAM AND CHEESE

$20.00

SIX PACK VARIETY

$20.00

SIX PACK KOREAN BBQ

$20.00

OTHER

TRU FRU CHERRY 5OZ FROZEN

$7.00

TRU FRU BANANA PEANUT BUTTER

$7.00

DRAFT KOMBUCHA

120Z SKINNY PIGGY SUN-KISSED LAVENDER

$4.50

12OZ SKINNY PIGGY GINGER SNAPPY

$4.50

12OZ SKINNY PIGGY MOJITO

$4.50

12OZ SKINNY PIGGY CLASSIC

$4.50

32OZ GROWLER SKINNY PIG LAVENDER

$12.00

32OZ GROWLER SKINNY PIG GINGER

$12.00

32OZ GROWLER SKINNY PIG MOJITO

$12.00

32OZ GROWLER SKIINY PIG CLASSIC

$12.00

NITRO TEA

8OZ BONA FIDE NITRO HIBISCUS TEA

$3.50

8OZ BONA FIDE NITRO MANGO TEA

$3.50

8OZ BONA FIDE NITRO CASCARA ORANGE COCOA

$3.50

32OZ BONA FIDE HIBISCUS TEA

$12.00

32OZ BONA FIDE MANGO

$12.00

32OZ BONA FIDE CASCARA ORANGE COCOA

$12.00

NITRO COLD BREW

8OZ BONA FIDE HAIR RAISER NITRO COLD BREW COFFEE 100MG CAFFEINE

$3.50

BEER

RHINEGEIST CHEETAH

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

Bud 16oz

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

RHINEGEIST NIGHT GLOW

$5.00

RHINEGEIST BEEZY CIDER

$5.00

SELTZER

BRAXTON BIRDIE

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

WINE

UNDERWOOD ROSE

$8.00

UNDERWOOD PINOT GRIS

$8.00

UNDERWOOD PINOT NOIR

$8.00

COCKTAILS

FAUX PAS SPICY MARG

$8.00

FAUX PAS VODKA SODA LEMON MINT

$8.00

FAUX PAS PEAR MULE

$8.00

FAUX PAS TEQUILA SODA

$8.00

JAMESON & GINGER CAN

$8.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$6.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

BULLEIT

$8.00

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00

Jamo Orange

$7.00

TEQUILA

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO

$6.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

RUM

KRAKEN

$7.00

BACARDI GOLD

$6.00

BACARDI LIGHT

$6.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.00

HENDRICKS

$8.00

LIQUEUR/CORDIALS

CAMPARI

$7.00

KAHLUA

$6.00

TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

FERNET BRANCA

$8.00

LUXARDO

$11.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

SPARKLING

LA MARCCA PROSECCO

$26.00

WHITE

BELLECHASSE SAUV BLANC

$14.00

VILLA MARIA SAUV BLANC

$18.00

RED

LA BOULANGERIE CAB SAUV

$24.00

SIMI CAB SAUV

$22.00

WILLIAM HILL CAB SAUV

$18.00

CASILLERO Del DIABLO

$14.00

ROSÉ

THE SEEKER ROSÉ

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Casual cafe on the first floor on the City Club Apartments, serving residents, travelers, and the community, located below The View at Shires' Garden

309 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

