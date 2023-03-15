Restaurant header imageView gallery

New London Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4721 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chai

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee - Reg

$3.00

Coffee - Decaf

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chai

$4.50

Latte

$4.95

Macchiato

$3.50

Coffee Can

$5.00

Cortado

$3.50

DCC Cold Press Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

M&J Hot Choc

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

The Roy

$3.75

Refill Charge

$1.50

Specialty Coffee of the Month

$5.95

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tea

$2.95

Tea Pot

$5.00

New London Fog

$3.50

Juice & Soda

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk/Choc Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

IBC Root Beer

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweater

$37.90

Hat

$25.95

Coffee Bag

$16.00

Granola Retail

$3.75

Espresso Glass

$7.00

HAJ Earings

$18.00

Wax Journal

$10.00

New London Stickers

$4.50

Coffee Mug

$11.50

Ceramic Mug

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Experience Our Quaint Atmosphere and Amazing Food

Website

Location

4721 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

